Saturday, February 27, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Entertainment Does B-Town Link Women's Beauty With Fair Skin? AI Analysis Reveals Truth!
EntertainmentLead StoryScience & Technology

Does B-Town Link Women’s Beauty With Fair Skin? AI Analysis Reveals Truth!

The researchers, led by Kunal Khadilkar and Ashiqur KhudaBukhsh of CMU's Language Technologies Institute (LTI), gathered 100 Bollywood movies from each of the past seven decades along with 100 of the top-grossing Hollywood moves from the same periods

0
Bollywood
Bollywood still links women's beauty to fair skin: AI. IANS

For Bollywood, beautiful women have fair skin, according to an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based computer analysis which reveals that conception of beauty has remained consistent through the years in the film industry centred in Mumbai.

The automated computer analysis was led by Indian-origin researchers at Carnegie Mellon University (CMU) in the US.

The research revealed that babies whose births were depicted in Bollywood films from the 1950s and 60s were more often than not boys; in today’s films, boy and girl newborns are about evenly split.

In the 50s and 60s, dowries were socially acceptable; today, not so much.

The researchers, led by Kunal Khadilkar and Ashiqur KhudaBukhsh of CMU’s Language Technologies Institute (LTI), gathered 100 Bollywood movies from each of the past seven decades along with 100 of the top-grossing Hollywood moves from the same periods.

They then used statistical language models to analyse subtitles of those 1,400 films for gender and social biases, looking for such factors as what words are closely associated with each other.

“Most cultural studies of movies might consider five or 10 movies,” said Khadilkar, a master’s student in LTI.

“Our method can look at 2,000 movies in a matter of days.”

For instance, the researchers assessed beauty conventions in movies by using a so-called cloze test.

Please Follow NewsGram on Facebook To Get Latest Updates!

Essentially, it’s a fill-in-the-blank exercise: “A beautiful woman should have BLANK skin.”

A language model normally would predict “soft” as the answer, the researchers noted.

But when the model was trained wmen’ith the Bollywood subtitles, the consistent prediction became “fair”.

The same thing happened when Hollywood subtitles were used, though the bias was less pronounced, said the study.

To assess the prevalence of male characters, the researchers used a metric called Male Pronoun Ratio (MPR), which compares the occurrence of male pronouns such as “he” and “him” with the total occurrences of male and female pronouns.

From 1950 through today, the MPR for Bollywood and Hollywood movies ranged from roughly 60 to 65 MPR.

Bollywood
For Bollywood, beautiful women have fair skin, according to an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based computer analysis which reveals that conception of beauty has remained consistent through the years in the film industry centred in Mumbai. Pexels

Looking at words associated with dowry over the years, the researchers found such words as “loan,” “debt” and “jewelry” in Bollywood films of the 50s, which suggested compliance.

By the 1970s, other words, such as “consent” and “responsibility,” began to appear. Finally, in the 2000s, the words most closely associated with dowry — including “trouble,” “divorce” and “refused” — indicate noncompliance or its consequences.

ALSO READ: Journey of Jasprit Bumrah Towards Becoming a World-Class Pace Bowler From Scratch! 

“All of these things we kind of knew,” said KhudaBukhsh, an LTI project scientist, “but now we have numbers to quantify them. And we can also see the progress over the last 70 years as these biases have been reduced.”

The findings were presented at the Association for the Advancement of Artificial Intelligence virtual conference earlier this month. (IANS/KR)

Previous articleSmartphones May Help To Detect Early-Warning Signs of Glaucoma
Next articleWith Current Climate Pledges, Global Emissions in 2030 Will Only Be 1% Lower

RELATED ARTICLES

Entertainment

With Current Climate Pledges, Global Emissions in 2030 Will Only Be 1% Lower

NewsGram Desk - 0
A United Nations Climate Change report has warned that with all current climate pledges, global emissions in 2030 will only be one per cent...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Smartphones May Help To Detect Early-Warning Signs of Glaucoma

NewsGram Desk - 0
Smartphones, often blamed for eye strains and other problems, can also come to your aid as researchers have found that these devices could be...
Read more
Lead Story

Google To Test AI Technology For Boosting Maternal Health

NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers from Google Research and IIT Madras have designed an AI technology that could provide an indication of women who are at risk of...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

With Current Climate Pledges, Global Emissions in 2030 Will Only Be 1% Lower

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
A United Nations Climate Change report has warned that with all current climate pledges, global emissions in 2030 will only be one per cent...
Read more

Does B-Town Link Women’s Beauty With Fair Skin? AI Analysis Reveals Truth!

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
For Bollywood, beautiful women have fair skin, according to an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based computer analysis which reveals that conception of beauty has remained consistent...
Read more

Smartphones May Help To Detect Early-Warning Signs of Glaucoma

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Smartphones, often blamed for eye strains and other problems, can also come to your aid as researchers have found that these devices could be...
Read more

Google To Test AI Technology For Boosting Maternal Health

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers from Google Research and IIT Madras have designed an AI technology that could provide an indication of women who are at risk of...
Read more

Journey of Jasprit Bumrah Towards Becoming a World-Class Pace Bowler From Scratch!

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
When Jasprit Bumrah started troubling young batsmen with pace generated by his quick arm action and short run-up at his school's cricket academy, a...
Read more

Are Good Bacteria Getting Viral Infections?

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have developed a test to determine if bacteria are sick, similar to the one used to test humans for Covid-19. According to the...
Read more

Aerobic Exercise May Help Slow Memory Loss For Older Adults

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Aerobic exercise may help slow memory loss for older adults living with Alzheimer's dementia, says new research. The findings indicate that a six-month aerobic...
Read more

Bacteria To Defeat Infections Afflicting People With Cystic Fibrosis

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have discovered a slimy strategy used by bacteria to defeat antibiotics and other drugs used to combat infections afflicting people with cystic fibrosis. Cystic...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

Hollis Houtman on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Bradly Duell on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Nadine Fennescey on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
kratom detox on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
samsung tablets on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
https://allen293.istanbulunyildizi.com/the-juul-pods-game.html on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Japonia Charakterystyka on “What Happens Next? People Just Drink Themselves To Death?” : Russia’s Story
james707.tulledecorations.com on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Element Vape Coupon on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
jones297.shabbirahsan.com/p/53 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada