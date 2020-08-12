Wednesday, August 12, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Indian History & Culture What Does the Word 'Swastika' Mean?
Indian History & CultureLead StoryReligion

What Does the Word ‘Swastika’ Mean?

The swastika is regularly painted or written on Hindu homes, businesses, etc

0
What does the word 'swastika' mean?
The word swastika is a combination of ‘su’ (meaning ‘good’) and ‘asti’ (meaning ‘to exist’). Wikimedia Commons

In Sanskrit, the word swastika is a combination of ‘su’ (meaning ‘good’) and ‘asti’ (meaning ‘to exist’) — often getting translated as ‘all is well.’ The swastika is thus understood to be a symbol of auspiciousness and good fortune.

Though the Nazi symbol was originally called the hakenkreuz (meaning ‘hooked cross)’, early translations of Adolf Hilter’s “Mein Kampf” into English substituted swastika for hakenkreuz, thereby popularizing the notion of a “Nazi swastika”.

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

What does the word 'swastika' mean?
Many Hindus adorn the threshold of the front entrance to their homes with the swastika. Wikimedia Commons

How is the swastika used by Hindus?

The swastika is regularly painted or written on Hindu homes, businesses, printed materials, cars, temples, and ashrams. Many Hindus adorn the threshold of the front entrance to their homes with the swastika. Especially during Diwali, Hindus may wash away old swastikas and reapply them, or include them as part of their rangoli (a traditional art form using dyed powders, rice and grains, or flowers to decorate the ground of courtyards). Often during Diwali, the swastika is created by artfully arranging diyas (clay lamps).

What is the symbolism of the swastika?

Though many Hindus displaying the swastika are doing so in the spirit of using it as auspicious and attractive decoration, the four limbs of the swastika are also interpreted with deeper symbolic meaning.

The four limbs can be interpreted as representing:

What does the word 'swastika' mean?
The four limbs can be interpreted as representing the four Vedas. Wikimedia Commons

  • The four Vedas (foundational scriptures of Hinduism), the Rig Veda, the Yajur Veda, the Sama Veda, and the Atharva Veda.
  • The four traditional stages of life: Brahmacharya (youth/student), Grihasta (adult/family), Vanaprastha (elder); Sannyasa (old age/renunciation of the world).
  • The four goals of life: Dharma (right conduct), Artha (prosperity), Kama (pleasure), Moksha (spiritual liberation).
  • The four yugas (cyclical world ages): Satya Yuga, Treta Yuga, Dvapara Yuga, Kali Yuga. We are currently in the shortest yuga, and the last before the cycle begins again, the Kali Yuga.
  • The four seasons: Though not everyplace on Earth experiences the seasons in the same way and some places translate the procession of the year’s natural phenomena in different terms, the four limbs of the swastika can also be taken to represent winter, spring, summer, fall. The procession of the seasons mirroring the procession of the stages of life.
  • The four cardinal directions.

Also Read: Top 10 Things to Know Before Planning a Trip to Europe

Have Hindu leaders dialogued with Jewish leaders about the swastika?

Yes. In 2008, the second Hindu-Jewish leadership summit took place in Jerusalem. The summit issued the follow declaration, recognizing the importance and positive intent of Hindus using the swastika:

“Swastika is an ancient and greatly auspicious symbol of the Hindu tradition. It is inscribed on Hindu temples, ritual altars, entrances, and even account books. A distorted version of this sacred symbol was misappropriated by the Third Reich in Germany, and abused as an emblem under which heinous crimes were perpetrated against humanity, particularly the Jewish people. The participants recognize that this symbol is, and has been sacred to Hindus for millennia, long before its misappropriation.”

Previous articleJanmashtami: Learn Five Lessons from Lord Krishna to Achieve Success in Life
Next articleAre Hindu Gurus too Naive About Christianity and Islam?

RELATED ARTICLES

Education

People Move To Reading And Writing During Lockdown

NewsGram Desk - 0
With a deeply-engaged community of close to 3 million users in India, who spend more than 37 minutes daily reading, writing, and engaging on...
Read more
Entertainment

BlareMob – A New Music Sensation

NewsGram Desk - 0
Influenced by the music scene in international circuits like Miami, Ibiza, and Barcelona, Delhi based group, BlareMob, launched their latest offering that has six...
Read more
Lead Story

An Unique Experience Of Diverse Asia

NewsGram Desk - 0
A kaleidoscopic journey across Bali, Hong Kong, Kyrgyzstan, Myanmar, Thailand, and Vietnam captures the diverse landscapes, textures, and people of Asia. The exhibit is...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

18,957FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,780FollowersFollow

Most Popular

People Move To Reading And Writing During Lockdown

Education NewsGram Desk - 0
With a deeply-engaged community of close to 3 million users in India, who spend more than 37 minutes daily reading, writing, and engaging on...
Read more

BlareMob – A New Music Sensation

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Influenced by the music scene in international circuits like Miami, Ibiza, and Barcelona, Delhi based group, BlareMob, launched their latest offering that has six...
Read more

An Unique Experience Of Diverse Asia

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
A kaleidoscopic journey across Bali, Hong Kong, Kyrgyzstan, Myanmar, Thailand, and Vietnam captures the diverse landscapes, textures, and people of Asia. The exhibit is...
Read more

Twitter Tests New Feature for Automatic Translation of Tweets

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Twitter has kicked off a test with a small group of users across iOS and Android in Brazil that automatically translates tweets that are...
Read more

Facebook Removes More Adult, Violent Content on Instagram

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Facebook has removed more pieces of content related to adult nudity and sexual activity along with violent and graphic content on Instagram in the...
Read more

TikTok Secretly Collects Data in Violation of Google Policies: Report

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
TikTok secretly collected device data for months via its Android app using a technique that Google prohibits developers from using without consent of users,...
Read more

Here’s How You Can Avoid Smudging of Makeup Under a Mask

Beauty Tips NewsGram Desk - 0
With the safety at the top of your mind hygiene rituals are replacing beauty routines, and wearing a face mask has become the new...
Read more

Here are Some Vaastu Tips to Help You Gain Good Health

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
By Puja Gupta A few changes in the Vaastu of your house can help you gain good health, even at a time when you might...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

ปั้มไลค์ on Health
ปั้มไลค์ on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ABIM on How Hinduism as a Religion becomes the epitome of Religious Tolerance? Find Out!
ปั้มไลค์ on Gymnast Dipa Karmakar aims to knock off World Champion Simone Biles off her pedestal in Vault
CharliePeters on No Crops Damaged, Locust Control Operations on Full Swing: Centre
Vaishali on The World Looks Up To India and Modi’s response to Covid-19, commends C’wealth Secy-Gen
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Harris on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: [email protected]

STAY CONNECTED

18,957FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,780FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada