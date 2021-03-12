Friday, March 12, 2021
Lead StoryLife Style

The Do’s And The Don’ts Of Contact Lenses

Below is a list of the five major do’s and don’ts of using and owning contact lenses

contact lenses
A guide to properly wear contact lens. Pixabay

By Carol Trehearn

There is much speculation about the safety of one-day lenses. We feel nervous about putting them near our eyes and we worry about how much risk there is in comparison to wearing glasses. But we all consider them at some point because glasses can be seen as ugly or clumsy. Below is a list of the five major do’s and don’ts of using and owning contact lenses:

The five major do’s

Number 1– Always wash them with a contact solution. This is the sure way to stop bacteria from building up leading to an eye infection. 

Number 2– Always use them before the sell-by date. Out-of-date contact lenses are dangerous as they may not be as durable, and the rubber may be damaged. Always use them within date. 

Number 3– Always consult an eye doctor before using them. This is to make sure you know how to apply your one-day lenses and which prescription you need. They may also recommend some brands to use.

Number 4– Always read the leaflet. This will tell you any symptoms or safety hazards there may be due to allergies, as well as instructions on storage and use.

contact lenses
Always clean your hands and lens before putting it. Pixabay

Number 5– Always make sure they’re wet before applying. This will help them stick to your eye. Just use some solution on them (if this is what the brand recommends) to help you keep them wearable.

The five major don’ts 

Number 1– Don’t sleep with them on. You can get ulcers and irritation. This makes them uncomfortable, and you may need to switch back to glasses for a while. Some brands say you can, but you really shouldn’t as your eyes can get infected.

Number 2– Don’t wear them any longer than you need to. Don’t keep them in for days, otherwise, you’ll get infections and ulcers, and it can get very painful.

Number 3– Don’t reuse singular-use ones. There are monthly contacts that are reusable for up to a month, but you need to make sure you clean these really well after every use as it’s easy for bacteria to grow.

Number 4– Don’t wash with water. This can cause a lot of hygiene problems. Only use the contact solution as this will clean them thoroughly and stop any nasty bacteria from growing and getting into your eyes.

Number 5– Don’t use them unless they’ve been washed. Again, this is to do with hygiene. You could use another out of the packet- it may seem like a waste, but if you’ve dropped it on the floor or on an unsterilized surface you don’t want the germs on there to get in your eye, as this can do some serious damage. 

These are the major five do’s and don’ts of using contact lenses. We hope you learned more about them and how to take care of them- remember to always use them safely. They are only to be used for the intended use and are unsafe if you don’t use them properly! 

(Disclaimer: The article is sponsored and hence, promotes some commercial links.)

