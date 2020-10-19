Monday, October 19, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story Driving Mode On Google Assistant Goes Live For Android Users
Lead StoryScience & Technology

Driving Mode On Google Assistant Goes Live For Android Users

Google Assistant Driving Mode finally seems to be rolling out

0
google- driving mode
Google Assistant driving mode Serves as a replacement for the Android Auto app on smartphones. Pixabay

The Driving Mode on Google Assistant that would use a voice prompt to bring up a dashboard with driving-relevant activities and other personalized recommendations has started appearing on some Android devices.

XDA Developers reported that the Google Assistant Driving Mode, announced at the Google I/O 2019 conference, is finally seems to be rolling out.

The new feature is supposed to serve as a replacement for the Android Auto app on smartphones.

Some users started to see a new navigation user interface (UI) in Google Maps.

The “Google Assistant settings” item in the “Navigation settings” of Google Maps has been updated with the description “manage driving mode.”

google- driving mode
Google Assistant driving mode has some existing features to try. Pixels

Previously, the description for this item said “Google Assistant settings”, and tapping this item merely opened the general settings page for Google Assistant.

Now, tapping this item opens up a new driving mode settings page for Google Assistant.

Google in 2019 announced to roll out a voice-enabled mode on Assistant that would not only personalize suggestions for navigation, messages, calling, and media, but also bring all relevant activities front and center.

The driving mode would launch on Assistant once the user connects their phone to the car’s Bluetooth.

ALSO READ: Samsung To Launch Galaxy S21 In January 2021

If the user’s phone is not connected to the car, they could just say, “Hey Google, let’s drive”.

In addition, Google also announced to make it possible to use Assistant to remotely control cars — like users could ask Google to adjust the car’s temperature before the driver gets in. (IANS)

Previous articleUS Regulators Approve First Drug for Ebola Treatment
Next articleGoogle To Shut Down Location Sharing App From December

RELATED ARTICLES

India

1 in 3 Indian Call Centres to Permanently Switch to Work From Home

NewsGram Desk - 0
Signalling the future of work in the pandemic times, nearly one in three call centres (27 per cent) in India will switch permanently to...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Here’s How You Can Improve Both Physical and Cognitive Health

NewsGram Desk - 0
Daily exercise, along with nutrient-enriched beverages, can do wonder with improving both physical and cognitive health, researchers have discovered. While exercise alone improved strength and...
Read more
Lead Story

Microsoft Set to Release New AI-Based Noise Suppression Tool in Teams

NewsGram Desk - 0
As more and more people work from home and at times have no control over jarring sounds in the background, Microsoft is set to...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,782FollowersFollow

Most Popular

1 in 3 Indian Call Centres to Permanently Switch to Work From Home

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Signalling the future of work in the pandemic times, nearly one in three call centres (27 per cent) in India will switch permanently to...
Read more

Here’s How You Can Improve Both Physical and Cognitive Health

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Daily exercise, along with nutrient-enriched beverages, can do wonder with improving both physical and cognitive health, researchers have discovered. While exercise alone improved strength and...
Read more

Microsoft Set to Release New AI-Based Noise Suppression Tool in Teams

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
As more and more people work from home and at times have no control over jarring sounds in the background, Microsoft is set to...
Read more

Why President Trump and PM Modi are so Fiercely Opposed by the Left and Islamists

India NewsGram Desk - 0
By Maria Wirth “Í prefer Trump to Hillary”, I told a German friend in the run up to the US elections in 2016. There was...
Read more

Hackers Imitated Microsoft the Most in Q3 2020: Report

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Hackers imitated Microsoft the most to lure people into giving up their personal data or payment credentials in the third quarter of this year,...
Read more

Clearing a Forest to Grow a Forest in Order to Overcome Delhi’s Pollution

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
By Rahul Kumar It is that time of the year again-when the weather is pleasant but the city is polluted. Air quality has shown a...
Read more

Marijuana May Help Reduce Lung Inflammation Linked to Covid-19 Death

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
After reporting earlier this summer that marijuana ingredient cannabidiol, or CBD, may help reduce cytokine storm and excessive lung inflammation linked to Covid-19 deaths,...
Read more

Uber Introduces Masks Verification Selfie Policy

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Ride-hailing major Uber on Monday introduced a new safety policy which will request riders, who have been tagged for not wearing masks on a...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

http://about-bonsai.blogspot.com/2018/02/lavender-star-flower-bonsai.html on Health
mobile legends on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
SEO on Medak in Telangana: Lakes and Rivers now polluted with Antibiotics
Make Hair Grow Back on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Samsung Clear View Cover Galaxy S9 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Japanese Particle Ni on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,782FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada