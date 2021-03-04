Thursday, March 4, 2021
Home Entertainment Bollywood Interview Issue of Drug Abuse and Crime Against Women Are Interlinked: Ravi Kishan
EntertainmentBollywood InterviewLead Story

Issue of Drug Abuse and Crime Against Women Are Interlinked: Ravi Kishan

Ravindra Shyamnarayan Shukla, popularly known as Ravi Kishan, is an Indian actor, politician and television personality

Ravi Kishan
"I am anchoring the show and it is a non-fiction show," he told about his new show Mauka-E-Vardaat. IANS

Actor-politician Ravi Kishan will soon anchor the crime-based non-fiction show Mauka-E-Vardaat, and he says the issues of drug abuse and a crime against women are somewhere interconnected, and the youth of the nation suffers the most owing to these transgressions.

“I am anchoring the show and it is a non-fiction show,” he told IANS about Mauka-E-Vardaat, adding: “After joining politics while I am taking it as an opportunity to reach out to people, I know how TV has given me a chance to re-establish my career with ‘Bigg Boss 1’, ‘Raaz Pichhle Janam Ka’ and ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5’. But I have a greater purpose to come on board for Mauka-E-Vardaat.”

“I found this idea unique, in which this show travels across every state in India. They are going to remote villages where crimes happen and remain unnoticed. The idea is to create awareness about things happening around at a local level,” he added.

“Also, since the production team is camping in those towns and villages, locals are getting work and getting exposure to the whole system of film and TV production. It is in sync with the idea of our film city in UP. Me, being the face from the North part of our country — and I am also the MP of Gorakhpur — I know that people take my words seriously. I can manage to influence people positively. So, I decided to do the show. We shot episodes in Gorakhpur, too,” he said.

Women Abuse
Actor-politician Ravi Kishan will soon anchor the crime-based non-fiction show Mauka-E-Vardaat, and he says the issues of drug abuse and a crime against women are somewhere interconnected, and the youth of the nation suffers the most owing to these transgressions. Pexels

Each episode of the show will address a real-life story and unveil the truth behind the crime shown. The show also features popular Bhojpuri actor Manoj Tiwari and performer Sapna Choudhary.

“I strongly believe that these two things are interconnected — drugs and sexual abuse. We have to fight against drug consumption that leads youngsters towards sexual crime against women. We have to understand that we do not have that many number of policemen as compared to the population we have. So, at times we normalise a lot of crime and do not report them. We intend to create awareness on that through the show,” he said.

“If you see crime on women happening on the road, or people doing drugs, report to the police. Drugs and crime against women are surely two very important issues society is facing, which is ruining the youth,” he added.

Mauka-E-Vardaat starts from March 9 on &TV. (IANS/KR)

