Thursday, July 23, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Drugs Treating BP Don't Increase Risk of Covid: Study
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

Drugs Treating BP Don’t Increase Risk of Covid: Study

Common BP drugs don't increase risk of Covid-19 severity

0
Common BP drugs don't increase risk of Covid-19 severity
Drugs which are used to treat BP don't increase risk of Covid-19. Pixabay

Researchers have revealed that a widely used class of drugs to treat patients with hypertension, cardiovascular disease and diabetic kidney disease does not increase the risk of developing a severe Covid-19 infection as previously feared.

There have been concerns by the medical community worldwide that the drugs — ACE inhibitors and angiotensin receptor blockers (ARB) — might have caused an increase in ACE2, the main receptor for SARS-CoV-2, which could possibly increase the risk for this infection and its severity.

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

But the new findings, published in the journal of the American Society of Nephrology, revealed a decrease in ACE2 in mice kidney membranes and no change in lung membranes.

Common BP drugs don't increase risk of Covid-19 severity
Drugs to treat patients with hypertension does not increase the risk of developing a severe Covid-19. Pixabay

“This study supports the concept that there is no increased risk for Covid-19 infection by using ACE inhibitors and angiotensin receptor blockers,” said study researcher Daniel Batlle from the Northwestern University in the US.

For the findings, the research team examined the effect of ACE2 and ARBs in the lungs, which are considered one of the main targets for SARS-CoV-2 entry into the body.

ACE inhibitors and ARBs are a category of drugs called RAS blockers.

These drugs, by different mechanisms, block the actions of a peptide that causes narrowing of blood vessels and fluid retention by the kidneys, which result in increased blood pressure.

The drugs help c relax and expand and decrease fluid retention, both of which lower blood pressure.

To examine this issue, the team measured ACE2 in isolated kidney and lung membranes of mice that were treated with either captopril, a widely used ACE inhibitor, or telmisartan, an ARB also widely prescribed.

Common BP drugs don't increase risk of Covid-19 severity
The drugs help c relax and expand and decrease fluid retention, both of which lower blood pressure. Pixabay

Since the recognition that ACE2 is the main receptor for SARS-CoV-2, there have been multiple studies discussing the potential risk for susceptibility and worse clinical course of Covid-19 in patients treated with RAS blockers.

Also Read: A New Gadget Category For Women

Much of the speculation comes from previous animal studies where some RAS blockers were reported to upregulate ACE2 in the heart and kidney vasculature.

“My lab has long worked with ACE2, and this was a critical question that needed to be addressed,” Batlle said.

“We had no bias one way or another, and the kidney findings showing lower ACE2 in treated animals were a bit unexpected,” the authors wrote. (IANS)

Previous articleA New Gadget Category For Women
Next articleHere’s the Story of Rajasthan’s Royal Encouter

RELATED ARTICLES

India

Remembering The Legacy of Chandra Shekhar Azad on his Birth Anniversary

NewsGram Desk - 0
By Alisha Today marks the 114th birth anniversary of a name that is now synonymous to revolution, to rebellion, Chandra Shekar Azad. Many Freedom fighters...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Add these Five Ingredients To Boost Your Immunity

NewsGram Desk - 0
The Indian way of nutrition offers a combination of power-packed foods that not only improve immunity but also ensures 'Sarvagunn Sampann' health. Kavita Devgan, Nutrition...
Read more
Lead Story

NASA’s Mars 2020 Perseverance Rover Mission Ready for Launch

NewsGram Desk - 0
Amid the pandemic, NASA's Mars 2020 Perseverance rover mission, scheduled to launch on July 30, has cleared its Flight Readiness Review which is an...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

18,979FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,786FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Remembering The Legacy of Chandra Shekhar Azad on his Birth Anniversary

India NewsGram Desk - 0
By Alisha Today marks the 114th birth anniversary of a name that is now synonymous to revolution, to rebellion, Chandra Shekar Azad. Many Freedom fighters...
Read more

Add these Five Ingredients To Boost Your Immunity

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The Indian way of nutrition offers a combination of power-packed foods that not only improve immunity but also ensures 'Sarvagunn Sampann' health. Kavita Devgan, Nutrition...
Read more

NASA’s Mars 2020 Perseverance Rover Mission Ready for Launch

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Amid the pandemic, NASA's Mars 2020 Perseverance rover mission, scheduled to launch on July 30, has cleared its Flight Readiness Review which is an...
Read more

Reasons Why Your Fuel Injector Pump Is Failing and How to Fix It

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
Fuel injector pump performance is closely related to your engine performance. If your diesel car has a fuel supply issue, it will starve to...
Read more

Rebuilding Domestic Travel Amid Pandemic

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
As the travel industry continues to face unprecedented impact from the Covid-19 pandemic, one of the worlds leading digital travel platforms is committed to...
Read more

We all Need to Play Our Part to Ensure That we Create Less Pollution: Randeep Hooda

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Actor Randeep Hooda hopes people will restart responsibly after the Covid-19 lockdown, and feels everyone has a part to play in making the planet...
Read more

I Feel Like a 12-year-Old on a Bicycle: Dia Mirza

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Actress Dia Mirza says she feels like a 12-year-old when she rides a bicycle. Dia took to Instagram, where she shared a throwback picture of...
Read more

Working with Khiladi Kumar was Like a Dream Come True: Amika Shail

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Amika Shail describes the experience of working with superstar Akshay Kumar as a dream come true. Amika features with Akshay in the upcoming horror comedy...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

CharliePeters on No Crops Damaged, Locust Control Operations on Full Swing: Centre
Vaishali on The World Looks Up To India and Modi’s response to Covid-19, commends C’wealth Secy-Gen
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Harris on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
LibertyToad on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter Struggle to Remove Pandemic Conspiracy Video Called Plandemic
BenDoverUranus on Animation struggles in India: Top 10 Indian cartoon series
mt. goa on NRI Commission of Goa to Create Database of Overseas Individuals Seeking to Return

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

18,979FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,786FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada