Saturday, March 20, 2021
Environment

E20 Fuel-Run Transport Network To Make Indian Cities Cleaner

Apart from facilitating the adoption of green fuel, E20 blending would also cut down India's crude oil import bill which stands at a whopping Rs 8 lakh crore

E20
The initiative would help in making Indian cities more breathable. Unsplash

This is one reform initiative that is set to be a big positive change in the use of fossil fuel to run the country’s transportation sector. The central government has proposed to advance the deadline for blending 20 percent ethanol in petrol from the earlier announced 2030 to 2024.

The use of 20 percent doped petrol or E20 decreases the carbon monoxide and hydrocarbons emissions significantly, compared to normal gasoline in two-wheelers and four-wheelers. The increased blending will also reduce the use of polluting fossil fuels in the country. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has already notified the use of E20 and issued mass emission standards for the same.

Now it is up to the oil companies and automobile companies to build capacities for both production and use of E20. The next two years would also give sugar mills time to convert excess sugarcane or sugar for producing a higher quantity of ethanol required for blending with petrol. The government had earlier fixed a target of 10 percent ethanol blending by 2022 and 20 percent by 2030. But the plan now is to directly migrate to 20 percent as the level of blending is successively being used in a few countries such as Brazil.

E20
The full electrification of the transportation sector will help cities. Unsplash

This is akin to taking the emission standards vehicles directly from the BS-IV stage to BS-VI skipping one stage to ensure that vehicles turn less polluting sources. “The guidelines are now in place to use E20. Refineries would take some time to build capacities for this level of blending. The E20 use should become a reality by 2024,” said a top oil ministry official not willing to be named.

The initiative would help in making Indian cities more breathable till the full electrification of the transportation sector happens. We are taking India in the select league of countries using E20 for their entire transpiration sector, the official added. Avenues to use excess sugar to producing ethanol would provide an alternative revenue stream to sugar farmers while giving a higher amount of biofuels for use by the automobile sector that will help in green initiatives of the government.

Apart from facilitating the adoption of green fuel, E20 blending would also cut down India’s crude oil import bill which stands at a whopping Rs 8 lakh crore. This is also expected to boost the ethanol economy. The use of 20 percent ethanol-blended petrol will also test the ability of vehicles to use this biofuel. Auto companies will come out with compatibility studies of vehicles for using biofuel that will help in reducing emissions of carbon dioxide, hydrocarbons. Vehicles will also display their compatibility by wearing a clear mark through a sticker. (IANS/SP)

