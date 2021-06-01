Tuesday, June 1, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story Shah: Each Person Must Fight Climate Change
Lead StoryLife Style

Shah: Each Person Must Fight Climate Change

This World Environment Day we could like to remind people that the environment will be susceptible to degradation again once industry and travel ramp-up

0
Tree
Maintaining nature. Pixabay

It was in appreciation of Pradip Shah’s technical help following a talk in the US, that an Israeli rating agency honored him by planting a garden of 100 trees. His eco-cultural gesture was the beginning of a social enterprise that has planted over 87 lakh trees back home, weaving personal and corporate greetings into the act of social and environmental good.

Grow-Trees.com provides a unique Greet with Trees service that allows individuals and corporates to commemorate special occasions by planting trees on behalf of family, friends or employees, in projects initiated by the organization in the rural sectors of India. Explained simply, Shah created the concept where one could pay as little as Rs 50 for a sapling plantation in honor of a friend or relative, and send those ‘eTreeCertificates’ as warm greetings.

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

The social enterprise is affiliated with the United Nation’s Environment Program’s Billion Tree Campaign and WWF’s Cities for Forests Campaign says the website. To earn the trust of its customers, Grow-Trees.com instituted independent audits of the tree plantings.

“Our vision was to offer a positive way by which each person could fight climate change. Towards this, we wanted to inculcate the habit of planting trees to greet dear ones, making the process convenient and affordable. We, therefore, made this web-enabled person could plant trees with a few clicks, starting at Rs 50 per tree, the cost of buying and mailing a decent greeting card,” says Shah, co-founder of Grow-Trees.com.

Tree
The positive way by which each person could fight climate change. Pixabay

IANSlife speaks to Bikrant Tiwary, CEO, Grow-Trees.com ahead of the World Environment Day on June 5:

Q: The forest cover in India, especially in the urban areas, is inadequate, to say the least. Your thoughts on the repercussions this has.

A: With industrialization and globalization also come their disadvantages. Not only does it lead to massive deforestation but also disrupts the balance of nature. In the last few years, we have seen Indian cities pop up amongst the top 10 most polluted cities in the world. It comes as a reminder of how we have impacted our environment. The exploitation of natural resources at such a large scale will eventually lead to their degradation with minimal access to clean water, breathable air, and wildlife habitats. Our ecosystem is an interconnected web of resources, where degradation of one may lead to a collapse of the others as well. Without trees, replenishing groundwater can be challenging, more natural disasters will strike and life on Earth will be in peril. To rectify some of our mistakes, Grow-Trees has initiated plantation drives in cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and Jamshedpur, attempting to create carbon sinks. These trees will assist in depressurizing the current resources and maintain the ecological balance.

Q: How is the pandemic a setback to climate action, if at all, for you?

Tree
Save nature. Pixabay

A: The pandemic came as a shock for humans as well as the environment around us. Initial lockdowns allowed wildlife to come out of their spaces and gain access to more land. We saw the return of endemic species and flocks of birds for migration, seeming like the restoration of ecological balance. However, the positives were short-lived. Thousands of climate actions across the globe had to be halted to make way for the emerging pandemic. Most of the global resources had to be preserved or diverted towards providing supplies to cater to medical needs. Both government and corporates have shifted their focus to the need of the hour. Understanding the bizarre situation that the world is in, we must stand united, while also keeping in mind the larger battle we have to fight.

ALSO READ: Study Concludes That More Trees Improve Health

Q: The love for kitchen gardens, potted plants, and green spaces saw a rise in lockdown. How can we translate this sentiment to love for forests and wildlife?

A: It’s a delight to see people connect with the environment and take initiatives towards regreening. However, we are yet miles away from the goal. Steep actions are required to spread awareness about the need for tree plantation and large-scale initiatives. While kitchen gardens and potted plants beautify our homes, we are in dire need of forests to heal the environment. Forests are the natural source of carbon sequestration, home to millions of species, and the solution to our climate crisis. We need to imbibe the feeling that the earth belongs to all living species and we must all thrive together, making space for each other.

Q: Your key message on World Environment Day.

A: This World Environment Day, we’d like to remind people that the environment will be susceptible to degradation again once industry and travel ramp up. We need to realize our responsibility, as a nation, to revive our dwindling biodiversity and rehabilitate our ecosystems. Planting trees, opting for sustainable practices, or regularly cleaning up our rivers and coasts are the simplest ways to ensure that we’re giving back to the environment that sustains us. Let’s work together to restore environmental harmony and remedy what we’ve wronged. (IANS/AD)

Previous articlePakistan Proposes ‘Bizarre’ Bill On Forced Marriage
Next articleHow Smoking Can Stop You From Having A Satisfactory Life!

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

The Dark Side Of Mother Teresa

NewsGram Desk - 0
By Khushi Bisht Mother Teresa, one of the most significant nuns of the Catholic Church, both during her lifetime and after her death is today renowned...
Read more
Lead Story

The Dark Side Of Mother Teresa

NewsGram Desk - 0
By- Khushi Bisht Mother Teresa, one of the most significant nuns of the Catholic Church, both during her lifetime and after her death is today renowned...
Read more
Health & Fitness

How Smoking Can Stop You From Having A Satisfactory Life!

NewsGram Desk - 0
May 31 is World No Tobacco Day. Lung cancer is one of the most prevalent cancers and a leading cause of cancer-related deaths worldwide....
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,493FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

The Dark Side Of Mother Teresa

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
By Khushi Bisht Mother Teresa, one of the most significant nuns of the Catholic Church, both during her lifetime and after her death is today renowned...
Read more

The Dark Side Of Mother Teresa

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
By- Khushi Bisht Mother Teresa, one of the most significant nuns of the Catholic Church, both during her lifetime and after her death is today renowned...
Read more

How Smoking Can Stop You From Having A Satisfactory Life!

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
May 31 is World No Tobacco Day. Lung cancer is one of the most prevalent cancers and a leading cause of cancer-related deaths worldwide....
Read more

Shah: Each Person Must Fight Climate Change

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
It was in appreciation of Pradip Shah's technical help following a talk in the US, that an Israeli rating agency honored him by planting...
Read more

Pakistan Proposes ‘Bizarre’ Bill On Forced Marriage

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
BY- JAYA CHOUDHARY In an unusual move, a Pakistani senator has proposed enacting legislation that would make it mandatory for parents to marry off their...
Read more

What Can CBD Do For The Seniors?

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
By Adiba Tahir Cannabidiol (CBD) has swept across the nation with great zeal in recent years, and it has a lot of people wondering how...
Read more

Nick Vujicic’s Life Without Limbs

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
By- Khushi Bisht Motivational speakers are people with energizing personalities who provide amazing talks meant to inspire a wide audience. One such inspiring and well-known...
Read more

Waseem Rizvi Creates ‘New Quran’ Excluding 26 Verses That Allegedly Promotes Terrorism

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Waseem Rizvi, the former chairman of Shia Central Waqf Board in Uttar Pradesh, has kicked up a major controversy. He claims to have created...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

바카라 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
메리트카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
best gpu for bitcoin mining 2012 presidential candidates on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
제왕카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,493FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada