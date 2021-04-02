Friday, April 2, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Environment The Earlier Flowering of Kyoto's Cherry Blossoms in 1,200 Years Indicates Climate...
EnvironmentLead StoryWorld

The Earlier Flowering of Kyoto’s Cherry Blossoms in 1,200 Years Indicates Climate Change: Study

The earlier flowering indicates climate change, said Yasuyuki Aono, a professor of environmental science at Osaka Prefectural University, who has compiled a database of records of the full blooms over the centuries

0
Cherry Blossom
Cherry blossoms have long historical and cultural roots in Japan, heralding spring and inspiring artists and poets through the centuries. Pixabay

The famous pink cherry blossoms of Kyoto reached full bloom this year on March 26, the earliest date in the 12 centuries since records began, according to a Japanese university.

The earlier flowering indicates climate change, said Yasuyuki Aono, a professor of environmental science at Osaka Prefectural University, who has compiled a database of records of the full blooms over the centuries.

Global temperatures in 2020 were among the highest on record and rivaled 2016 as the hottest year ever, according to international data compiled by the World Meteorological Organization and released in January this year.

Please Follow NewsGram on Facebook To Get Latest Updates!

“As the temperatures rise, the onset of flowering is earlier,” Aono told Reuters in a Zoom interview.

Osaka University records include court documents from Imperial Kyoto, the ancient capital of Japan, as well as medieval diaries.

Cherry blossoms have long historical and cultural roots in Japan, heralding spring and inspiring artists and poets through the centuries.

In modern times, people gather under the cherry blooms every spring for hanami (blossom-viewing) parties that are often well-lubricated with sake and can last for days.

Cherry Blossoms
The famous pink cherry blossoms of Kyoto reached full bloom this year on March 26, the earliest date in the 12 centuries since records began, according to a Japanese university. Pixabay

With a state of emergency to curb coronavirus infections lifted across all areas of the country, many people flocked to popular viewing locations last weekend, although the numbers were lower than in normal years.

Kyoto, no longer the Japanese capital but a beacon of Japanese culture and manners, has long been famous for its temples and blossoms, which has been a valuable tool for observing long-term changes in mean temperatures.

ALSO READ: “Multiple myeloma is now a highly controllable disease”, Says Experts

Scientists have often pointed to the earlier flowering times of species such as cherry blossoms as indicators of global warming. The Kyoto record is described in one study as “probably the longest annual record” of biological life cycles from anywhere in the world. (VOA/KR)

Previous articleConsumers in US Spend Average USD $138 on iPhone Apps in 2020: Report

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

Consumers in US Spend Average USD $138 on iPhone Apps in 2020: Report

NewsGram Desk - 0
Consumers in the US spent an average of $138 on iPhone apps in 2020, an increase of 38 percent year-over-year, according to new data...
Read more
India

Know About The Origin Of Holi From Multan, Pakistan

NewsGram Desk - 0
Holi is said to have originated in Multan, Pakistan, one of the world's oldest cities. The Holi festival is said to have started at...
Read more
Health & Fitness

“Multiple myeloma is now a highly controllable disease”, Says Experts

NewsGram Desk - 0
As the news of veteran actor and BJP MP Kirron Kher, suffering from multiple myeloma, shook the showbiz and the political world, concerns over...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,527FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

The Earlier Flowering of Kyoto’s Cherry Blossoms in 1,200 Years Indicates Climate Change: Study

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
The famous pink cherry blossoms of Kyoto reached full bloom this year on March 26, the earliest date in the 12 centuries since records...
Read more

Consumers in US Spend Average USD $138 on iPhone Apps in 2020: Report

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Consumers in the US spent an average of $138 on iPhone apps in 2020, an increase of 38 percent year-over-year, according to new data...
Read more

Know About The Origin Of Holi From Multan, Pakistan

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Holi is said to have originated in Multan, Pakistan, one of the world's oldest cities. The Holi festival is said to have started at...
Read more

“Multiple myeloma is now a highly controllable disease”, Says Experts

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
As the news of veteran actor and BJP MP Kirron Kher, suffering from multiple myeloma, shook the showbiz and the political world, concerns over...
Read more

13 New Rare Genomic Variants Associated With Alzheimer Disease Discovered

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have identified 13 new rare genomic variants associated with Alzheimer's disease in a first-of-its-kind human genome study. The lesser-known gene mutations may hold...
Read more

Why Eating Potato Chips, Chocolates May Harm Your Kidneys

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Love to binge on potato chips, bread, bakery products, and chocolate? Then beware, as a new rodent-based study revealed that eating processed foods can...
Read more

IIT-BHU Developed A System To Extract Toxic Substance From Water

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The scientists of IIT-BHU have developed a system to extract toxic substances from water by using ash made from teak and neem wood. This...
Read more

Study: 80% Delhi-NCR Residents Feel Sleepy During Work

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
The fourth edition of a pan-India sleep study by Wakefit. co ranks Delhi-NCR as the top among those fearing insomnia across India. In Gurugram,...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

situs judi on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
judi slot on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
온라인 바카라 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Vape Pen Battery on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Lauri Jasprizza on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
솔레어카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
더나인카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
hospedagem de sites 30 dias gratis on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
엠 카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라 게임 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,527FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada