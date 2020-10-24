Saturday, October 24, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Early Diagnosis and Treatment for Psoriasis is Advisable
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

Early Diagnosis and Treatment for Psoriasis is Advisable

Dermatologists suggest timely treatment for Psoriasis on the occasion of World Psoriasis Day on 29th October

0
Psoriasis
According to many dermatologists, people living with moderate to severe psoriasis require access to high quality treatment and regular screening of their condition. Pixabay

Seeking timely diagnosis and treatment of psoriasis, while recognizing the symptoms, is advisable, says a renowned dermatologist ahead of the World Psoriasis Day marked on October 29.

According to many dermatologists, people living with moderate to severe psoriasis require access to high-quality treatment and regular screening of their condition. The flare-ups on the scalp, genital, and palmoplantar (that affect palms and soles) may go underdiagnosed by a general physician. Hence, it is important to only consult a dermatologist for correct treatment before the symptoms grow to an even more severe stage.

Contrary to the most prevalent perception of being as a mere ‘skin disease’, psoriasis is rather a chronic and an autoimmune condition that causes itchy, flaky, red patches with silvery scales on the skin and is often mistaken for being contagious.

Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay updated.

It may resemble an ordinary rash. However, psoriasis occurs when the body’s immune system attacks its own healthy cells. This causes an increase in new skin cells resulting in dry patches as skin cells build up on the skin’s surface.

Dr. Brijes Nair, Consultant Dermatologist, Military Hospital, Jaipur said, “Out of various dermatological conditions, I diagnose around 20 new psoriasis patients every month. After the diagnosis of patients’ current stage, they are advised with a treatment option that varies as per their disease activity. Topical treatment can be prescribed for mild psoriasis without arthritis. Whereas effective therapies like DMARDs and biologicals can be prescribed for patients suffering from mild, moderate to severe psoriasis on sensitive areas like palms, face, genitals, etc. which have the potential to affect their quality of life adversely. Immediate attention from a rheumatologist has required in case the treating dermatologists detect joint pain, inflammation in tendons and fingers, axial pain, etc.”

Psoriasis
It may resemble an ordinary rash. However, psoriasis occurs when the body’s immune system attacks its own healthy cells. Pinterest

Although psoriasis has no absolute cure, advanced treatment options like biologics have proven to be a revolutionizing therapy for many people living with this condition. Also, this may also decrease the risk of developing co-morbid conditions. Dermatologists have observed that once patients start getting positive results, they tend to discontinue their ongoing treatment. However, it is significant to note that discontinuation of the treatment can increase the chances of developing critical co-morbidities including psoriatic arthritis, cardiovascular diseases, uveitis, etc. Approximately one in four people with psoriasis have psoriatic arthritis.

Follow NewsGram on LinkedIn to know what’s happening around the world.

After the COVID-19 outbreak, it was presumed that people with auto-immune conditions like psoriasis would be more prone to contracting COVID-19. This raised several questions about treatment implications and limited access to the dermatologist even forced a few patients to halt their ongoing treatment. However, recent research has found that discontinuation of the treatment can worsen a patient’s existing condition and makes it difficult to manage the symptoms as they reach an advanced stage of severity.

“During the ongoing pandemic, we encourage people with psoriasis to stay in regular contact with their dermatologist and not discontinue their treatment regimen without the intervention of their treating dermatologist. As per the current recommendations, non-infected patients can continue their ongoing treatment and only COVID positive patients need to halt any systematic and biological medications as per dermatologist’s advice,” added Dr. Nair.

Want to read more in Hindi? Checkout: महिलाओं की तुलना में पुरुष अधिक कोविड एंटीबॉडी बनाते हैं 

Although virtual channels can be utilized to address routine problems, people should not dismiss the need to visit the clinics when required after following proper precautions like hand hygiene, social distancing norms, etc.

If not managed properly in a timely manner, psoriasis may have a severe physical and emotional impact on the patient’s overall health. Yet, the lack of awareness about this condition often leads to a long-term delay in diagnosis and treatment. While living with many misconceptions may negatively impact a patient’s quality of life, however, is rightly educated about psoriasis management plays a huge role in the recovery process. Sometimes patients fall prey to false information and even rely on only home remedies, mostly suggested by friends and family, in the hope of getting quick relief from the psoriasis symptoms. This largely contributes to the prolonged diagnosis, and may also increase the risk of developing coronary artery disease, hypertension, diabetes, etc.

Also Read: Increase In Amount Of Sleep After Trauma Experience Could Ease Illness

For people with psoriasis, seeking support and treatment is essential to a healthier lifestyle both physically and mentally. Therefore, increased awareness will help psoriasis patients to recognize their symptoms subsequently resulting in timely diagnosis and treatment. Small but effective steps can facilitate the creation of an empathetic and supportive ecosystem for people living with psoriasis. (IANS)

Previous articleCharity Auction to Support Beirut Cultural Committee After Explosions
Next articleWashing Hands Thoroughly is Far off the Basics

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

Stars and Planets Grow Up Together, says Study

NewsGram Desk - 0
In a unique study, astronomers have found compelling evidence that the planets begin forming while stars are still infants and they grow up together...
Read more
Entertainment

Diana Penty Talks About Digitalizing Fashion Shows

NewsGram Desk - 0
In a day and age where most things are digital and everything has moved online, one would imagine the same to be the case...
Read more
Health & Fitness

New AI Predicts Risks of Developing Acute Kidney Injury

NewsGram Desk - 0
A new artificial-intelligence-based tool can help clinicians predict which hospitalized patients face a high risk of developing acute kidney injury (AKI), say, researchers, including...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,778FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Stars and Planets Grow Up Together, says Study

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
In a unique study, astronomers have found compelling evidence that the planets begin forming while stars are still infants and they grow up together...
Read more

Diana Penty Talks About Digitalizing Fashion Shows

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
In a day and age where most things are digital and everything has moved online, one would imagine the same to be the case...
Read more

New AI Predicts Risks of Developing Acute Kidney Injury

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
A new artificial-intelligence-based tool can help clinicians predict which hospitalized patients face a high risk of developing acute kidney injury (AKI), say, researchers, including...
Read more

Artificial Limbs to Differently-Abled by Charitable Body

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Narayan Seva Sansthan, which runs charitable hospitals in the country for the differently-abled, particularly polio-affected and those affected by birth, has launched a campaign...
Read more

Need for Continuing the Polio Immunization During Pandemic

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
As World Polio Day is observed around the globe amid the COVID-19 pandemic on Saturday, experts underlined the need for continuing the polio immunization...
Read more

Patients with NCD More Vulnerable to COVID in India

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have revealed that the COVID-19 pandemic came as a double blow for people with non-communicable diseases (NCDs) such as diabetes, cancer, respiratory problems,...
Read more

How to Check if Something is an Online Scam

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
While there’s no failsafe way to recognize a scam, it never hurts to be vigilant. You can protect yourself when you know what to...
Read more

Washing Hands Thoroughly is Far off the Basics

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Medical authorities have made themselves clear: washing our hands thoroughly and frequently with soap, or using a hand sanitizer in absence of soap and...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

http://about-bonsai.blogspot.com/2018/02/lavender-star-flower-bonsai.html on Health
mobile legends on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
SEO on Medak in Telangana: Lakes and Rivers now polluted with Antibiotics
Make Hair Grow Back on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Samsung Clear View Cover Galaxy S9 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Japanese Particle Ni on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,778FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada