Wednesday, October 14, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Eating Disorders May Result in Body Dysmorphia, says Study
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

Eating Disorders May Result in Body Dysmorphia, says Study

People with Eating Disorders are Prone to Body Dysmorphia

0
Body Dysmorphia
According to the researchers, body dysmorphia can result in anxiety, stress and reduced quality of life. Unsplash

Researchers have found that people with eating disorders are 12 times more likely to be preoccupied with perceived flaws in their physical appearance than those without.

According to the researchers, body dysmorphia can result in anxiety, stress, and reduced quality of life.

“While sufferers of eating disorders, such as anorexia and bulimia nervosa, share similar traits to those with body dysmorphia, research into any correlation between the two is sparse,” said study author Mike Trott from Anglia Ruskin University in the UK.

Follow NewsGram on LinkedIn to know what’s happening around the world.

“Healthcare professionals working with people with body dysmorphia should screen them for eating disorders regularly, as this research shows a strong correlation between the two,” Trott added.

For the study, published in the journal Eating and Weight Disorders, the research team surveyed more than 1,600 health club members recruited via social media.

Body Dysmorphia
Researchers have found that people with eating disorders are 12 times more likely to be preoccupied with perceived flaws in their physical appearance than those without. Unsplash

They found the number of people with body dysmorphic disorder – a mental condition marked by an obsession with perceived flaws in appearance which are not noticed by others – was 12 times higher among people with suspected eating disorders.

Around 30 percent of participants had indicated eating disorders, and the researchers noted that 76 percent of those people also suffered from body dysmorphia.

The paper also found no significant associations between body dysmorphia, sexuality, and social media use, although there was an association with gender, with women being more likely to show symptoms of body dysmorphia.

Also Read: India’s Startup Ecosystem Recovering Faster Than Expected: Report

“This study provides more evidence of the complex relationship that exists between body dysmorphic disorder and eating disorders,” the researchers wrote.

“Furthermore, it is recommended that people working with body dysmorphia should screen for eating disorders due to the high morbidity associated with eating disorders,” they noted. (IANS)

Previous articleCanon Launches EOS M50 Mark II Camera In India

RELATED ARTICLES

India

Canon Launches EOS M50 Mark II Camera In India

NewsGram Desk - 0
Japanese giant Canon on Wednesday announced the EOS M50 Mark II mirrorless camera, designed for photography enthusiasts who are also keen to do videos...
Read more
Entertainment

Ravi Kishan Demands A Separate Censor Board For Bhojpuri Films

NewsGram Desk - 0
Actor-turned-politician Ravi Kishan will now raise the issue of vulgarity in Bhojpuri films in Parliament and demand the setting up of a separate Censor...
Read more
Entertainment

Big B Pledges to Work for the Welfare of Manual Scavengers

NewsGram Desk - 0
Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan feels manual scavenging is an unconstitutional act and has pledged to join any campaign that works for the benefit of...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,780FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Eating Disorders May Result in Body Dysmorphia, says Study

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have found that people with eating disorders are 12 times more likely to be preoccupied with perceived flaws in their physical appearance than...
Read more

Canon Launches EOS M50 Mark II Camera In India

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Japanese giant Canon on Wednesday announced the EOS M50 Mark II mirrorless camera, designed for photography enthusiasts who are also keen to do videos...
Read more

Ravi Kishan Demands A Separate Censor Board For Bhojpuri Films

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Actor-turned-politician Ravi Kishan will now raise the issue of vulgarity in Bhojpuri films in Parliament and demand the setting up of a separate Censor...
Read more

Big B Pledges to Work for the Welfare of Manual Scavengers

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan feels manual scavenging is an unconstitutional act and has pledged to join any campaign that works for the benefit of...
Read more

Watching Nature On TV Can Uplift The Wellbeing: Study

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Watching high-quality programs on nature on TV can uplift one's mood, reduce negative emotions, and help alleviate the kind of boredom associated with being...
Read more

Climate Change May Increase Demand for Humanitarian Aid by 50% by 2030: UN Report

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
The United Nations is warning that climate change is threatening the lives of millions of people throughout the world, and that demand for humanitarian...
Read more

Apple Launches Iphone 12 Series With 5G Support

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Heralding a 5G era for its iPhones, Apple on Tuesday introduced a new lineup of four iPhone 12 smartphones that are expected to log...
Read more

Scientists: Asteroid Heading Towards Earth May Actually be a Rocket

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
A scientist from the U.S. space agency says what was thought to be a small asteroid heading towards Earth may actually be a 54-year-old...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

http://about-bonsai.blogspot.com/2018/02/lavender-star-flower-bonsai.html on Health
mobile legends on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
SEO on Medak in Telangana: Lakes and Rivers now polluted with Antibiotics
Make Hair Grow Back on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Samsung Clear View Cover Galaxy S9 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Japanese Particle Ni on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,780FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada