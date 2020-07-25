Saturday, July 25, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Environment Eco-Friendly Rakhis in Rajasthan This Raksha Bandhan
EnvironmentIndiaIndian festivalsLead Story

Eco-Friendly Rakhis in Rajasthan This Raksha Bandhan

Following the 'Vocal for Local' call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in Rajasthan rakhis are being made which can be sown in pots or gardens after their use.

0
The Gaushala is making 'rakhis' out of cow dung. Pixabay

The ‘Raksha Bandhan’ festival this year will be celebrated with local flavour in Rajasthan, as many organisations in the state are following the Prime Minister’s call for ‘Vocal for Local’.

They have started making handmade ‘rakhis’, boycotting Chinese raw materials which till last year dominated the ‘rakhi’ manufacturing market.

Banswara will lead the show in this context as women there have pledged to use everything Indian and boycott China-made goods while tying ‘Swadeshi rakhi’ on their brothers’ wrists on Raksha Bandhan. This is what Swati Jain and Sandeep Tripathi from Banswara, who run an NGO, Sparsh Sansthan, are trying to do.

“On this Raksha Bandan day, all sisters will pledge to use India made goods and shall boycott China made goods while tying rakhis on their brothers’ wrists,” said Swati Jain.

All sisters will pledge to use India made goods and shall boycott China made goods. Wikimedia Commons

The couple has been engaged in several social issues, including donating hair for cancer patients, renovating step wells and launching toy banks for kids, among other things. They have a big team, which is now involved in rolling out ‘Swadeshi rakhis’ ahead of the festival on August 3, added Sandeep.

They have already started training people to make handmade rakhis using local raw materials.

Besides Banswara, large scale rakhi production has started in Bharatpur too in attempt to boost the ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ campaign.

Many people in Bharatpur are getting engaged in making rakhis using cowdung and Tulsi seeds while rejecting the Made-in-China materials.

Rakhis which can be sown in pots or gardens after their use will help the environment. Wikimedia Commons

Himani, who is associated with rakhi making in the Shrigopesh Panchgayvashala and Research Centre, said, “Following the ‘Vocal for Local’ call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we are making rakhis which can be sown in pots or gardens after their use. A Tulsi plant will come out of it as there is a Tulsi seed placed in the rakhi. These rakhis shall be much better than the plastic rakhis which posed an environmental threat.”

The research centre is also training many people to make idols, pots and frames by using cowdung, said Himani.

Also Read : Hindu Teachings link Environmental Conservation to Spirituality

Vijay Ojha, also associated with the research centre, said, “Last time, we had supplied these cowdung made rakhis on raksha bandhan to places like Ujjain, Varanasi, Delhi and Jaipur. This year, we have already started receiving big orders from different places. We have 25 different types of rakhis,” he said.

Besides Bharatpur and Banswara, a women self-help group is being trained in Ajmer to make rakhis using Indian raw materials. The training is being imparted in Arjunlal Sethi Nagar, where women are also being made aware of micro-finance schemes. (IANS)

Previous articleGoogle Spying Users’ Interaction with Rival Android Apps
Next articlePlant-Based, Rich in Carbohydrates Diets May Improve Type 1 Diabetes: Study

RELATED ARTICLES

India

Amazon Looks Forward to Create Thousands of Job Opportunities in India

NewsGram Desk - 0
Amazon is looking forward to creating thousands of job opportunities in India as the e-commerce giant plans to make 10 new warehouses operational in...
Read more
Environment

Indian Pharmacopoeia Removes Animal Tests, PETA Welcomes Move

NewsGram Desk - 0
The Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission has removed the 'abnormal toxicity test' from the human vaccine monographs of the Indian Pharmacopoeia - the official compilation of...
Read more
Education

Elude Yourself In Lockdown Through These Books

NewsGram Desk - 0
Finding an escape to change our outlook is always an affirmative action. While the lockdown might have lead to your fill of reading, assembling...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

18,978FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,789FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Amazon Looks Forward to Create Thousands of Job Opportunities in India

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Amazon is looking forward to creating thousands of job opportunities in India as the e-commerce giant plans to make 10 new warehouses operational in...
Read more

Indian Pharmacopoeia Removes Animal Tests, PETA Welcomes Move

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
The Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission has removed the 'abnormal toxicity test' from the human vaccine monographs of the Indian Pharmacopoeia - the official compilation of...
Read more

Elude Yourself In Lockdown Through These Books

Education NewsGram Desk - 0
Finding an escape to change our outlook is always an affirmative action. While the lockdown might have lead to your fill of reading, assembling...
Read more

Plant-Based, Rich in Carbohydrates Diets May Improve Type 1 Diabetes: Study

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Plant-based diets rich in whole carbohydrates can improve insulin sensitivity and other health markers in individuals with type 1 diabetes, say researchers. Two case studies,...
Read more

Eco-Friendly Rakhis in Rajasthan This Raksha Bandhan

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
The 'Raksha Bandhan' festival this year will be celebrated with local flavour in Rajasthan, as many organisations in the state are following the Prime...
Read more

Google Spying Users’ Interaction with Rival Android Apps

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Google is reportedly keeping tabs to how its users interact with rival Android apps, selectively monitoring how the users interact with non-Google apps via...
Read more

Women Don’t Have to Desperately Belittle Men to Look superior

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
By Purnima Nath Using critical skills is incredibly important these days, before buying into a story. Leftist media is desperate, trying to push baseless narratives,...
Read more

Ashtottaram 8: OṀ YĀGABHŨMYAI NAMAH

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
By Dr. Devakinanda Pasupuleti Even today, Yajna and Yāga are used simultaneously and very loosely, but both signify different Vedic rituals. Yajna is the way...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

CharliePeters on No Crops Damaged, Locust Control Operations on Full Swing: Centre
Vaishali on The World Looks Up To India and Modi’s response to Covid-19, commends C’wealth Secy-Gen
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Harris on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
LibertyToad on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter Struggle to Remove Pandemic Conspiracy Video Called Plandemic
BenDoverUranus on Animation struggles in India: Top 10 Indian cartoon series
mt. goa on NRI Commission of Goa to Create Database of Overseas Individuals Seeking to Return

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

18,978FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,789FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada