Sunday, August 2, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Education Education With Regional Languages Gets 80% Nods
EducationLead Story

Education With Regional Languages Gets 80% Nods

This revision has come after 28 years

0
education
The government also pointed out that foreign language vocabulary should be updated in the textbooks and other printing materials. Pixabay

The new National Education Policy (NEP) announced by the central government last week has introduced major reforms in Indian education at all levels. For languages, it lays emphasis on learning in the mother tongue or regional language as the medium of instruction till Grade 5, to promote multilingualism. The NEP has also given a list of foreign language electives students can take from the secondary school level.

“Wherever possible, the medium of instruction until at least Grade 5, but preferably till Grade 8 and beyond, will be the home language, mother tongue, local language, or the regional language. Thereafter, the home or local language shall continue to be taught as a language wherever possible. This will be followed by both public and private schools,” said the policy.

Follow us on Facebook to keep getting exciting news updates!!

In an Inshorts poll, participated in by over 2 lakh users, 80 percent of the respondents supported the move of making mother tongue/regional language the medium of instruction. However, many are saying they want to stick to the English language as the medium of instruction.

“As a parent, I feel the reform in NEP was a much-needed reform because in someway the focus was shifting only to the English language which is why kids were not very familiar with their mother tongue or Sanskrit or any other foreign language. Through this reform, students can make their base strong in language from the very beginning. Changing the medium of instruction will add important and enriching options as well as will promote multilingualism in the country.

education
The suggested foreign languages are Korean, English, French, German, Hebrew, and Japanese for this. The new policy will replace the existing policy that was formulated in 1986. Pixabay

“The most interesting fact is that students can now avail the facility of learning foreign languages also at the secondary level. Through this reform, children can now learn three languages at the same time which will definitely help them in further studies in different regions with different languages. I think this reform will surely add on fun learning methods,” NCR-based parent Niti told IANSlife.

“A language is mainly a utilitarian tool for acquiring knowledge. While promoting regional languages is indeed beneficial, making multiple languages compulsory is detrimental to both the social and human capital of the country. English already provides access to global knowledge as well as is being used uniformly in the majority of the IT workplaces globally,” Shubhajit Jagadev, Executive Director, EduSkills opines.

Education
A language is mainly a utilitarian tool for acquiring knowledge. While promoting regional languages is indeed beneficial, making multiple languages compulsory is detrimental in our education is to both the social and human capital of the country. Pixabay

Notably, in the new National Education Policy, the Indian government has included Korean, Japanese, Thai, French, German, Spanish, Portuguese, and Russian languages at the secondary level among the foreign languages to be offered.

The government also pointed out that foreign language vocabulary should be updated in the textbooks and other printing materials. The suggested foreign languages are Korean, English, French, German, Hebrew, and Japanese for this. The new policy will replace the existing policy that was formulated in 1986. This revision has come after 28 years.

Also Read: ISRO’s “Vikram” of Chandrayaan-2 Might be Found

Highlighting positive cultural diplomacy, Shin Bong-Gil, the ambassador of the Republic of Korea to India said the Indian government’s decision about adding Korean as a foreign language for secondary level can be considered as one of the symbolic measures to focus on the importance of India-Korea relations.

According to recent reports, following tense Sino-India relations, the Chinese language was dropped from the suggested list of foreign languages; it was included in the Draft policy in 2019. (IANS)

Previous articleWellness: An Important Part of Leisure

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

Wellness: An Important Part of Leisure

NewsGram Desk - 0
Standing at the crossroads of health and travel, wellness retreats and centers have gained feet in the Indian market in the past decade. In...
Read more
India

Celebrate A Digital Raksha Bandhan by Sending Virtual Rakhis

NewsGram Desk - 0
With travel restrictions and physical distancing becoming the new normal this year, traditional visits to our siblings for Rakhi this year are being substituted...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Here’s How Covid-19 Attacks Train Passengers

NewsGram Desk - 0
Next time you are travelling via train, make sure your seat location, travel time and social distancing is just right to minimise infection if...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

18,965FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,781FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Education With Regional Languages Gets 80% Nods

Education NewsGram Desk - 0
The new National Education Policy (NEP) announced by the central government last week has introduced major reforms in Indian education at all levels. For...
Read more

Wellness: An Important Part of Leisure

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Standing at the crossroads of health and travel, wellness retreats and centers have gained feet in the Indian market in the past decade. In...
Read more

Celebrate A Digital Raksha Bandhan by Sending Virtual Rakhis

India NewsGram Desk - 0
With travel restrictions and physical distancing becoming the new normal this year, traditional visits to our siblings for Rakhi this year are being substituted...
Read more

Here’s How Covid-19 Attacks Train Passengers

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Next time you are travelling via train, make sure your seat location, travel time and social distancing is just right to minimise infection if...
Read more

ISRO’s “Vikram” of Chandrayaan-2 Might be Found

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Space enthusiast Shanmuga Subramanian, who found the debris of India's moon lander Vikram, said on Saturday that Chandrayaan-2's rover Pragyan seems to be intact...
Read more

Memory Loss Can Be Reversed in People With Cognitive Decline

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Cognitive decline is a major concern of the aging population. Already, Alzheimer’s disease affects approximately 5.4 million Americans and 30 million people globally. Without...
Read more

Amidst Pandemic, Frantic Doctors Trade Tips Across Oceans

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Amid the chaos of the pandemic's early days, doctors who faced the first coronavirus onslaught reached across oceans and language barriers in an unprecedented...
Read more

Awareness Can Help Detect Sarcoma At An Early Stage

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
There are about 250 types of cancers out of which only a few major ones are talked about. Out of the many we are...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

ปั้มไลค์ on Health
ปั้มไลค์ on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ABIM on How Hinduism as a Religion becomes the epitome of Religious Tolerance? Find Out!
ปั้มไลค์ on Gymnast Dipa Karmakar aims to knock off World Champion Simone Biles off her pedestal in Vault
CharliePeters on No Crops Damaged, Locust Control Operations on Full Swing: Centre
Vaishali on The World Looks Up To India and Modi’s response to Covid-19, commends C’wealth Secy-Gen
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Harris on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

18,965FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,781FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada