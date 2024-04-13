Report Finds Significant Gender and Racial Inequities in the Educational Measurement Profession

Gender and Racial Inequities:- Gender and racially based employment disparities, differences in perceptions of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI), and workplace discrimination remain significant issues in the field of educational measurement, according to a new report supported by the American Educational Research Association (AERA), the National Council on Measurement in Education (NCME), and Women in Measurement (WIM).

Educational measurement professionals who work at universities, thinktanks, and other research organizations are on the cutting-edge of designing methods and techniques used to measure learning and other educational outcomes.

The report was authored by Thao Vo (Washington State University), Susan Lyons (WIM), Felice J. Levine (AERA), Nathan E. Bell (AERA), and Ye Tong (NBME). Among the major findings of the study of 1,312 individuals who are members of AERA’s Division D—Measurement and Research Methodologies, NCME, and WIM:

There are significant differences in salary and professional rank across gender and racial groups, with White men reporting higher salary ranges and occupying more senior positions compared to their counterparts from other gender and racial groups.

Professionals from different gender and racial groups are experiencing DEI issues differently, with women of color consistently reporting the lowest perception of organizational DEI effectiveness.

Nearly 13 percent of respondents reported experiencing discrimination within the last 12 months that hindered their professional growth, with women of color being the most affected group. The overwhelming majority of these instances were reportedly unaddressed.

“With an increasingly diverse student population, it is important the field of educational measurement is attuned to and reflects that diversity,” said AERA Executive Director Felice J. Levine. “Creating a more just and equitable profession will ensure that what is being measured and how it is being measured fully captures the full range of experiences across groups of students.”

“This important work shines a spotlight on the community of professionals working in educational measurement and the employers who recruit and develop them and benefit from their work,” said NCME President Michael Walker. “Employers and organizations need to take significant steps toward creating more equitable and inclusive workplaces.”

Susan Lyons, co-founder and executive director of Women in Measurement, highlighted the need to take action: “Our findings serve as a call of action for ongoing commitment and tangible change, emphasizing the importance of understanding and addressing the unique challenges faced by underrepresented groups in educational measurement. We urge employers to take proactive steps to further support and advance DEI and antidiscrimination efforts in the educational measurement profession.”

The report provides five actionable recommendations for employers across all institutional and organizational settings to enhance DEI in the workplace.