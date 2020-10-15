Thursday, October 15, 2020
5 Effective Ways To Maintain Good Eye Health

Titan Eyeplus on the occasion of World Sight Day has introduced an initiative - online screen testing

Eye health
Nearly one-third of the population has eye health problems. Pixabay

Reduced eyesight is caused by multiple factors, including diseases like diabetes, eye trauma, cataracts, or glaucoma resulting in bad eye health.

Over 3 crore individuals suffer from blindness globally, with India being home to nearly one-third the total figure. While 80 percent of vision impairment can be prevented by early detection and timely intervention, lack of access and awareness has been a major deterrent in individuals seeking eye care.

Over 5 crore people in India have moderate to severe vision impairment which has impacted their personal and professional lives, says Ramesh Pillai, Chief Optometrist & Head of Training, Titan Company Ltd, Eyewear Business. “The onslaught of COVID-19 has also led to an increase in screen-time for people across ages and this has been a major factor in declining eye health. Eye care and eye health have become more of a necessity,” he adds.

Eye health
Checkup and right eyeglasses are a key to good eye health. Pixabay

He suggests five simple and effective ways to ensure good eye health:

Right Glasses

Wearing branded Sunglasses that offer 100 percent UV protection while outdoors can help protect your eyes from the harmful impact of UV rays and Cataract formation. Wearing the right spectacles for screen usage like anti-reflection lenses with Blue Coating is extremely important. The Blue coating helps in blocking the harmful blue-violet and allows the essential blue turquoise to help the circadian rhythm and thereby maintain the sleep-wake cycle.

Right Diet

Eating leafy green vegetables such as spinach, kale and broccoli contain Lutein and zeaxanthin to help prevent cataracts. Lutein also stimulates the growth of pigments that help block out harmful UV rays. Food rich in Vitamins C and E and zinc, reduce the risk of developing a condition called Age-Related Macular Degeneration (ARMD). Antioxidants protect against sun damage. Good sources of antioxidants include egg yolk, yellow peppers, pumpkins, sweet potatoes, carrots, blueberries. Onions, shallots, garlic, capers contain sulfur, cysteine, and lecithin, which help against cataract formation.

Keep Eyes Moist

Dry eyes are a major irritant, especially as the pollution gets worse day by day. Resting the eyes often and blinking moistens the eyes, reducing dryness and irritation. One can also use drops to help keep your eyes moist in case of excess dryness.

Eye health
Regular eye check-up once in a year by a doctor helps to prevent eye problems. Pixabay

Screen Protection

With an increase in screen-time becoming an inevitable reality, taking good care of your eyes is paramount. Use the 20-20-20 rule, by taking a 20-second screen break every 20 minutes to look at objects 20 feet away from you. Increase font size when reading on-screen, so that devices don’t need to be too close to your eyes, and you don’t have to squint. A clean screen boosts visibility, wipe your screen over at least once a day.

Get tested

Getting your eyes tested by a qualified Optometrist or an Eye Doctor once every year is very important. Regular eye examinations help find any symptoms associated with eye strains and provide solutions for the same. Titan Eyeplus on the occasion of World Sight Day has introduced an initiative — online screen testing. Take out 60 seconds and take a simple online eye screening test that will give you an indication of whether you suffer from eyesight problems. Basis screening results, the brand requests all to visit an ophthalmologist or optician. (IANS)

