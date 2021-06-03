Thursday, June 3, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story Effective Ways To Prevent Damp Walls During The Monsoon
Lead StoryLife Style

Effective Ways To Prevent Damp Walls During The Monsoon

Dampness results in peeling paint, mold, fungus, leakage and making the home look sticky

0
Wall
Even a poorly tiled bathroom can cause damp patches on the outer walls, making your bedrooms and passages look bad. Pixabay

Many people believe that dampness on walls is due to faulty wall, flooring, or ceiling work in our neighbor’s home. However, even a poorly tiled bathroom can cause damp patches on the outer walls, making your bedrooms and passages look bad. Parikshat Hemrajani, co-founder of Hipcouch, an interior design company says: “Dampness results in peeling paint, mold, fungus, leakage and making the home look sticky. If ignored, dampness could do serious damage to the walls and structure of the house, so it’s advisable to act quickly as soon as one notices any dampness on the walls.”

Hemrajani further shares what can be done to take care of dampness on walls during monsoons:

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

Look Out for Cracked Walls

Cracks in walls can appear due to climatic changes and can damage the structure of your home. They typically start near the window frames and doors, allowing moisture to seep into the structure, causing dampness. Good quality putty should be used to fill in such cracks. Once such gaps and cracks are filled, walls are repainted. Ideally, this process should be done before the monsoon season as it gives your walls plenty of time to dry.

Wall
Cracks in walls can appear due to climatic changes and can damage the structure of your home. Pixabay

Air Ventilation

Too much moisture in a room can be because of the lack of required air ventilation. Ensure there is enough fresh air passing in and out of the rooms. This will keep the humidity levels in check and dampness at bay. Dampness is also caused due to the trapped steam within the house. Most of the steam generates in the kitchen or bathrooms due to warm water. So, install exhaust fans that will ensure proper air ventilation. If you have windows in all rooms, keep them open for atleast some time during the day to let the air flow freely.

Wall
Dampness is also caused due to the trapped steam within the house. Pixabay

Use Waterproofing Coat

Waterproofing coat is a material applied to the interiors as well as exteriors – walls, ceilings, and flooring before the paint, plaster, or tiling work is done. This acts as a barrier for the water seeping in and also slows down the spread of moisture, thus preventing dampness. Also, water seepage usually occurs between joints of two different types of materials such as tiles and the plastered surface. At times, there can be gaps between the tiles and slowly the moisture starts to accumulate in between causing seepage. Such areas should be fortified using waterproofing compounds. Again, it’s more of a preventive measure that should be typically done while renovating or getting your interiors done. Also, ensure you get it done before the monsoons, as these sealants can take a good amount of time to dry off completely.

Fixing Walls Adjacent To The Bathrooms

The other aspect is to ensure you have waterproofed the flooring and the internal walls of the bathrooms. This will stop the seepage from getting out or below to cause a problem to your neighbors living on the floor below yours.

ALSO READ: Re-Decorate Your House This Monsoon!

Opting for Tiles + Water Repellent Paint

Whenever you opt for getting your walls painted opt for specialized paints that are modified with silicon and have high water repellency. Also, getting such wall tiles is a good option. (IANS/JC)

( Prevent damp walls, Damp Walls During Monsoon, dampness on walls, Dampness )

Previous articleNASA Selects Venus As Hot Spot For Two New Robotic Missions
Next articleIndia Will Have 900 Million Active Internet Users By 2025

RELATED ARTICLES

India

India Will Have 900 Million Active Internet Users By 2025

NewsGram Desk - 0
Digital adoption is fast increasing in rural India with a spurt in smartphone usage, as the total active internet population is likely to touch...
Read more
Lead Story

NASA Selects Venus As Hot Spot For Two New Robotic Missions

NewsGram Desk - 0
NASA is returning to sizzling Venus, our closest yet perhaps a most overlooked neighbor, after decades of exploring other worlds. The space agency's new...
Read more
Lead Story

Tens Of Billions Of Planets Out There Are Like Earth, Study Finds

NewsGram Desk - 0
Astronomers from the University of California, Berkeley, and the University of Hawaii, Manoa say that based on new analysis of Kepler spacecraft data, one in...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,493FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

India Will Have 900 Million Active Internet Users By 2025

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Digital adoption is fast increasing in rural India with a spurt in smartphone usage, as the total active internet population is likely to touch...
Read more

Effective Ways To Prevent Damp Walls During The Monsoon

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Many people believe that dampness on walls is due to faulty wall, flooring, or ceiling work in our neighbor's home. However, even a poorly...
Read more

NASA Selects Venus As Hot Spot For Two New Robotic Missions

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
NASA is returning to sizzling Venus, our closest yet perhaps a most overlooked neighbor, after decades of exploring other worlds. The space agency's new...
Read more

Tens Of Billions Of Planets Out There Are Like Earth, Study Finds

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Astronomers from the University of California, Berkeley, and the University of Hawaii, Manoa say that based on new analysis of Kepler spacecraft data, one in...
Read more

Time Spent In “Green” Places Linked With Longer Life In Women

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Living among plants could help women live longer, according to a new study. Writing in the journal Environmental Health Perspectives, researchers from the Harvard T.H. Chan...
Read more

Here’s What Causes Anger Issues In People

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Literature is filled with images of the angry young man or woman.  New research into human psychology suggests the hot-headed youth of fiction has...
Read more

Menthol Cigarettes Double Stroke Risk

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
People who smoke menthol cigarettes have a much higher risk of stroke than those who smoke regular cigarettes, according to a new study. "Current...
Read more

China vs USA: Warning Of Defeat If The Two Superpowers Go To War

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
According to reports, China recently warned the United States that it will face defeat if the two superpowers go to war. This warning is...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

바카라 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
메리트카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
best gpu for bitcoin mining 2012 presidential candidates on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
제왕카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,493FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada