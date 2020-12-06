Sunday, December 6, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Effects of Consuming Too Much Homemade "Kadhas"
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

Effects of Consuming Too Much Homemade “Kadhas”

Adverse effects of high consumption of home remedies during the COVID times

0
Kadhas
COVID-19 scare has prompted widespread consumption of ekadha' (herbal concoction). Unsplash

As the world awaits the vaccine for COVID-19, the unprecedented novel Coronavirus continues to rage on. While most lockdown restrictions have been lifted and the country has inched closer to normalcy, plethora of information on combatting the spread of the virus, preventing potential infection, and safeguarding oneself through the consumption of certain DIY Immunity Boosting Concoctions is making the rounds on social media. However, experts are noting a surge in side-effects amongst people who are consuming these homemade ‘kadhas’; the issue being repeated and high dose consumption of these home remedies.

COVID-19 scare has prompted widespread consumption of ekadha’ (herbal concoction) that usually includes Ginger, Lemon, Garlic, Turmeric, Pepper, Aloe Vera or berries.

Talking about the impact of excessive consumption of homemade ‘kadha’s’, Dr Sanjay Shah, General Physician, Fortis Hospital, Mulund recalls a peculiar case, he says “in a young patient, bleeding was spotted post-operatively; upon investigating the matter and detailed assessment of his medical history, we found that the patient was consuming a homemade kadha in large quantity. This had led to internal bleeding”. Another patient was brought in to the ER with acute breathlessness, he was pale and his Hemoglobin levels were low. On investigating, it was noted that the 30 year old patient was consuming 4-5 glasses of homemade kadha on a daily basis, for the past five months. He added that, “The patient mentioned that his stools were black in color for the last two months and that he believed that toxins were being excreted, as a result of the kadha. Hence the patient prolonged his visit to the hospital, till such time he felt excessive fatigue”.

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

The patient’s ill-informed risks caused internal bleeding (black colored stools were triggered by degraded Hemoglobin levels) and stomach ulcers. If not brought to the hospital in time, it could have been potentially fatal.

While individuals continue to be inundated with social media messages about homemade recipes, or supplement marketers advocating Vitamins and other immunity boosting alternatives, here’s a reminder that there is no such magic pill or potion. Most often, these homemade kadha’s are offered to everyone in the family in a bid to safeguard themselves against COVID-19, but what needs to be understood is that people react differently to it.

As a rule of nature, anything consumed in the right manner and quantity will reap benefits. However, if consumed recklessly, it could be dangerous.

Profuse use, particularly by those who have comorbidities, patients who are on blood thinners or medications for chronic diseases, it could be dangerous, increasing the risk of bleeding tendency. Depending on the bleeding location, whether the brain or the intestine, the case criticality could range from normal to life threatening.

Kadhas
When consumed in small quantities and under medical guidance of your physician, these ingredients are harmless. Unsplash

Consuming warm concoctions in excess could lead to side effects such as ulcers or superficial bleeding in the mouth.

Want to read more in Hindi? Checkout: कुंभ मेले में टेंट सप्लायर का करोड़ों का घोटाला आया सामने

Condiments in homemade concoctions generate excessive heat in the body and could cause nose bleeding; it upsets the esophagus causing esophageal erosion, it also causes Gastro-Esophageal Reflux affecting digestion. When digestion is affected, this could potentially impact one’s immunity.

Components in ingredients like Turmeric and Aloe Vera, if used in excess could harm the Liver. When the Liver is damaged or infected, there are chances of being diagnosed with Jaundice. This may also cause bleeding in the organ which could lead to life threatening Liver failure or injury.

Arsenic Album is another commonly used immunity booster. If used in limited and supervised quantities it could be beneficial to one’s health; however, if used in excess it could harm the Kidneys, Liver or Brain, at times leaving a patient unconscious due to arsenic toxicity and in need of critical care.

Vitamin D for the immune system is a well promoted necessity. Excess Vitamin D increases the Calcium content in the body leaving a person irritable and sometimes unconscious. Spike in blood and urine calcium levels due to high Vit-D levels causes nausea, dehydration, giddiness among other fluctuations.

It is important to note that when consumed in small quantities and under medical guidance of your physician, these ingredients are harmless.

ALSO READ: Healthcare Is A Shared Responsibility Among Nations

Serious consequences are faced when there is an imbalanced intake; be safe, be aware. Speak to your physician before beginning your course of homemade kadha’s understand the role of each ingredient and the frequency at which it is to be had; don’t be reckless with these. (IANS)

Previous articleA Short Film on Plight of Migrants During Pandemic
Next articleA Complete Guide For Skiing in Switzerland

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

A Complete Guide For Skiing in Switzerland

NewsGram Desk - 0
With a legacy of 200 years of skiing, Switzerland is a popular destination for winter aficionados seeking the pristine snow and a multitude of...
Read more
Entertainment

A Short Film on Plight of Migrants During Pandemic

NewsGram Desk - 0
Actor Vevek Upadyay says it was Bollywood star Sonu Sood who inspired him to explore the plights of migrants during the Covid-induced lockdown and...
Read more
Environment

Extreme Weather Events Due To Global Warming: WMO

NewsGram Desk - 0
The World Meteorological Organization reports 2020 is shaping up to be one of the three warmest years on record and a year in which...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,776FollowersFollow

Most Popular

A Complete Guide For Skiing in Switzerland

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
With a legacy of 200 years of skiing, Switzerland is a popular destination for winter aficionados seeking the pristine snow and a multitude of...
Read more

Effects of Consuming Too Much Homemade “Kadhas”

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
As the world awaits the vaccine for COVID-19, the unprecedented novel Coronavirus continues to rage on. While most lockdown restrictions have been lifted and...
Read more

A Short Film on Plight of Migrants During Pandemic

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Actor Vevek Upadyay says it was Bollywood star Sonu Sood who inspired him to explore the plights of migrants during the Covid-induced lockdown and...
Read more

Extreme Weather Events Due To Global Warming: WMO

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
The World Meteorological Organization reports 2020 is shaping up to be one of the three warmest years on record and a year in which...
Read more

ESA Signs Contract To Remove Debris From Orbit

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The European Space Agency (ESA) has signed a $102 million contract with a Swiss start-up company to purchase a unique service: the first-ever removal...
Read more

Telescope in Australia Found 1 Million New Galaxies

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
A powerful new telescope in Australia has mapped vast areas of the universe in record time. The Australian Square Kilometre Array Pathfinder was able...
Read more

Healthcare Is A Shared Responsibility Among Nations

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
As the world is charting out a future response to the Covid-19 pandemic, a growing group of experts working for public health have now...
Read more

Detection of Corona Virus In Nasal Swab Through Smartphone

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
A team of researchers in the US has developed an assay that can detect the presence of the Covid-19 virus in a nasal swab...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

Parbriz Fiat Talento Platform 1989 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz auto CITROEN C4 CACTUS 2015 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbrize MAZDA MX 6 GE 1997 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz Lancia Thesis 2009 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
www.XMC.pl on Roti: An integral part of Indian culture
WWW.XMC.pl on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
help essay on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
buy essay papers on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
essay assistance on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Benjamin on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,776FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada