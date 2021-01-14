Thursday, January 14, 2021
My Effort To Bring Uniqueness in Every Song Continues With The Number: Arijit Singh

Arijit Singh is an Indian playback singer. He sings predominantly in Hindi and Bengali but has also performed in various other Indian languages

Arijit Singh
"I try to bring about a sense of uniqueness to every song I sing, and this one is no exception", shares Arijit. Pinterest

Playback star Arijit Singh is excited about his new song O saiyaan, which features in the upcoming film, The Power. He says his effort to bring an element of uniqueness in every song continues with the number.

“I try to bring about a sense of uniqueness to every song I sing, and this one is no exception. I have put my heart and soul into this one as well. It is a one of a kind song as we have added a different tone, so that it is in sync with the movie’s setting,” Arijit said.

The song is composed by Salim-Sulaiman, and the lyrics are by Kumaar. Raj Pandit has also lent his voice.

Arijit
Playback star Arijit Singh is excited about his new song O saiyaan, which features in the upcoming film, The Power. He says his effort to bring an element of uniqueness in every song continues with the number. Pinterest

The Power, featuring Vidyut Jammwal and Shruti Haasan, is a tale of love, betrayal and vengeance.

ALSO READ: Bimagrumab: A Safe And Effective Treatment For Obesity, Diabetes

The film releases on the OTT platform ZeePlex on January 14. (IANS)

