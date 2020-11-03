Tuesday, November 3, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story Elite Athlete Ritu Phogat Shares Her Nutritional Routine
Lead StorySports

Elite Athlete Ritu Phogat Shares Her Nutritional Routine

Ritu Phogat enjoys her time preparing her own food

0
Ritu Phogat
Ritu Phogat- A wrestler and an elite athlete. Flickr

Indian wrestling champion and rising atom weight star Ritu “The Indian Tigress” Phogat is an elite athlete. Her rigorous training schedule, which consists of multiple training sessions throughout the day, touching on disciplines such as Muay Thai, boxing, Brazilian jiu-jitsu, and wrestling, as such requires a strict and sustainable nutritional plan.

Phogat is a naturally strong athlete, her raw strength no doubt inherited from her father, Mahavir Singh Phogat, who is considered the patriarch of the Phogat wrestling clan.

Since moving to Singapore from India to train at the Evolve MMA, Phogat has had to change her diet, and upgrade in areas necessary to keep up with the growing demands of her world-class training regimen.

Follow NewsGram on LinkedIn to know what’s happening around the world.

She shares with IANSlife her diet, health, and fitness regimen, as well as some of her favorite things.

“My diet in India was a Pehlwan diet. Pehlwani in India is not just a sport, it’s a lifestyle. You train in Akharas, you eat organic food, you have lots of almonds, milk, and ghee. You train for six hours a day, and you eat, and you rest. That’s the mantra of being fit,” said Phogat.

Ritu Phogat
Ritu Phogat earlier in India used to follow Indian Diet. Pixabay

“Over the years, I used to follow the diet but it would change when I started going to camp and international tournaments. So you have to adjust a little there. But one thing consistent is ghee, which is very good for your body. Even here in Singapore, when I came in last year, I ensured I ate home-cooked meals as I find that tasty and healthy.”

Phogat is deep in training now, finalizing her latest training camp in preparation for her next bout. She’s been living and training in Singapore since last year, when she joined Evolve MMA, all the way up to current, as she spent most of her time training in Singapore’s circuit breaker’ lockdown period.

While at home, Ritu Phogat says she’s enjoyed her time preparing her own food as a way to cope with stress.

“I enjoy cooking. It is my stress burner. I made many new dishes during the lockdown. Roti with ghee and kadhi is my favorite. Maintaining a proper diet is very important to pair with a workout routine, especially as a professional athlete,” she said.

Ritu Phogat
Ritu Phogat says after moving to Singapore she has changed her diet. Flickr

“My diet has changed a lot. Back home in India, I had access to natural homemade foods and proteins. But since my move to Singapore, I have had to include supplements, multivitamins, and protein powders in my diet. I follow a strict diet schedule that my coach has provided me with.”

Phogat returned to action with her win against Cambodian Kun Khmer World Champion Nou Srey Pov in a three-round mixed martial arts contest.

In the main event, reigning ONE Middleweight and Light Heavyweight World Champion “The Burmese Python” Aung La N Sang of Myanmar defends his middleweight title against top contender Reinier “The Dutch Knight” de Ridder of The Netherlands.

ALSO READ: 30 Indian Cities to Face Increased Water Crisis: WWF

Phogat is “more than ready”, and wants to show fans all of the improvements she’s made since her last performance, particularly with an exciting finish.

“I have been working on perfecting a lot of other techniques, but wrestling has formed the bedrock of a lot of my efforts in MMA. Techniques like takedown are very easy for me. Initially, I had a lot of trouble with striking and jiu-jitsu, but now I have improved all of this,” said Ritu Phogat.

“This third victory is important as it will bring me one step closer to being a world champion.” (IANS)

Previous articleThis Diwali Redress Your Home
Next articleThis Diwali Make Crayon Candles At Home With Your Kids

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

Ramdev’s Exorbitant Pricing Of Covid19 Immunity Booster

NewsGram Desk - 0
By Salil Gewali Baba Ramdev has done a great job by quickly identifying the important herbs for the COVID-19. He wasted no time coming out...
Read more
Lead Story

This Diwali Make Crayon Candles At Home With Your Kids

NewsGram Desk - 0
This Diwali it is important to lay extra emphasis on social distancing and hygiene protocols to ensure the safety of our children and members...
Read more
Lead Story

This Diwali Redress Your Home

NewsGram Desk - 0
"I have been cheating on fashion with furniture," says Carrie Bradshaw in 'Sex and The City 2'. The 2010 movie says fashion maven and...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,781FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Ramdev’s Exorbitant Pricing Of Covid19 Immunity Booster

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
By Salil Gewali Baba Ramdev has done a great job by quickly identifying the important herbs for the COVID-19. He wasted no time coming out...
Read more

This Diwali Make Crayon Candles At Home With Your Kids

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
This Diwali it is important to lay extra emphasis on social distancing and hygiene protocols to ensure the safety of our children and members...
Read more

Elite Athlete Ritu Phogat Shares Her Nutritional Routine

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Indian wrestling champion and rising atom weight star Ritu "The Indian Tigress" Phogat is an elite athlete. Her rigorous training schedule, which consists of...
Read more

This Diwali Redress Your Home

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
"I have been cheating on fashion with furniture," says Carrie Bradshaw in 'Sex and The City 2'. The 2010 movie says fashion maven and...
Read more

Five Budget-Friendly Cities To Host Your Dreamy Wedding

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The novel coronavirus pandemic has altered our lives in unimaginable ways; social distancing has become the -- new normal and the -- big fat...
Read more

New Factors Contribution Inflammation in HIV Patients

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
In a major study, researchers have identified the important factors which could be contributing to the chronic inflammation in people living with HIV. While current...
Read more

High Blood Pressure While Sleeping Increases Risk of Strokes

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
People who experience high blood pressure while sleeping are more likely to experience future cardiovascular disease especially heart failure, even when their daytime blood...
Read more

Factors to Consider for a Successful IVF

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Lifestyle factors are behavioral factors, circumstances, and habits that are generally modifiable all affect the success rate of an IVF procedure. These factors are...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

http://about-bonsai.blogspot.com/2018/02/lavender-star-flower-bonsai.html on Health
mobile legends on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
SEO on Medak in Telangana: Lakes and Rivers now polluted with Antibiotics
Make Hair Grow Back on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Samsung Clear View Cover Galaxy S9 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Japanese Particle Ni on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,781FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada