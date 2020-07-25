Elude Yourself In Lockdown Through These Books

Finding an escape to change our outlook is always an affirmative action. While the lockdown might have lead to your fill of reading, assembling your thoughts in how to face the world in the Unlock phase, might be just the right thing one needs. Reading books is the perfect means to educate and keep one occupied.

Here are the top 6 books from different genres which you can indulge in:

‘And she quit her job’ by Surabhi Verma

Available on Amazon/ Read on good reads

Surabhi Verma’s book ‘And she quit her job’ inspires millennials to break the cycle of a 9 to 5 job and opt for an unconventional career option. The book is a step by step guide on how to build a successful career as a freelancer and make the right choices. It delves deep into various scenarios of how the writer breaks the cycle of working in a 9 to 5 routine and builds a sustainable career outside, doing the millennial thing.

The author believes her book is written for millennials who are stuck in a never-ending rat race and urges them to think beyond the conventional.

‘Love Swipe Blackmail’ by Nitish Bhushan

Published by Bluerose Publication

‘Love Swipe Blackmail’ is a story of friendship, romance, love, caring, mistakes, standing up for friends, grit, determination, forgiveness and not giving up on those whom you love. It is a story that will remind you someone whom you love deeply, someone who loves you unconditionally, someone who is always there for you, no matter what. It will remind one of all the sweet nothings that you did and continue to do with the closest rascals in your life – your friends.

The book has one main plot and few supporting plots. The main plot is the love story between the lead couple, Ravi & Vandy, and how that love story gets adulterated by a dating app. Then of course there are sub-plots, the love stories of Bhanu & Raaj, the friendship of Raaj and Vandy, the unbreakable bond of bromance between Raaj, Bhanu and Ravi, the help that Ravi gets from a mystery woman, the harassment that gets into Ravi’s life from a mystery blackmailer, and a few more sub plots from Ravi’s and Vandy’s past.

‘One day, Life will Change’ by Saranya Umakanthan

Published by Fingerprint Passion Publishing

It is on the story of love and inspiration to win in life when it hits you hard. Love… does it mean running around the trees or vacationing in Switzerland, singing tra-la-la in the snow? Is it about gifting teddy bears and roses to your partner?

After losing everything she holds dear… her love, her parents, and even her singing, Samaira is dejected. She is at her lowest point in life and has no idea what she wants. Vivian is the successful and dynamic head of Creative Tanks and dreams of being the top entrepreneur in India. When their paths cross, sparks fly and they are drawn to each other. The aura of mystery around her tugs at Vivian’s heartstrings. While Samaira seems intent on running away from love, hope, and her aspirations, Vivian makes it his mission to bring her back on track. Thus begins an intriguing journey for both, from the end to new beginnings. They chase broken dreams against all odds, inspiring one another. As they walk the arduous path of life, will they climb the ladder of success together? Or will they crash and burn?

‘Mutual Funds: A Powerful Investment Avenue for Individuals’

Published by Blue Rose Publishers; Available on Amazon

The book, “Mutual Funds: A Powerful Investment Avenue for Individuals” aims to enlighten readers, especially youngsters on how to invest, instruments in which to invest, and where to get started. The book is a meticulous introduction running into 182 pages and six chapters and a simple guide about Mutual fund’s products that describe the benefit of investing. As a financial expert, Mohapatra’s objective is to spread knowledge to the investors, which is indirectly supported by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs- Investor’s Awareness Programme.

‘The Worst Daughter Ever’ by Aarti V Raman

Published by Rupa Publications; Available on Amazon, Flipkart

The book is told entirely from heroine LJ Raghavan’s rights. So, LJ has to go home and face her cousins and her mom and dad who are perpetually disappointed in her life choices. Then there is the family lawyer, Banjeet ‘Ben’ Dewar who LJ is very attracted to because; hello! good guy lawyer who looks hot. How LJ navigates the two weeks and resolves all her internal and external conflicts, whether she and Ben get together form the plot of the book.

The black sheep of the Chakrapani clan is coming home… Lasya ‘LJ’ Raghavan is a spectacularly single, unsuccessful playwright with an estranged family, crippling debt, and a dead-end job. When the family matriarch Chandralekha Chakrapani dies, LJ has to face the family that considers her an epic failure.

‘Inkredia: Luwan of Brida’ by Sarang Mahajan

Published by Gloryburg Publishing; Available on Flipkart and Amazon

It is a fiction, Inkredia is a land where humans and non-humans live together in balance, but without ever facing each other, unlessï¿½ they must.

When 17-year-old Luwan finds himself in a grave danger, he has to make a daring choice. The village that kept him safe all these years can’t protect him anymore. Either he can stay and die or he can enter the dangerous world outside and make journey to a city that will keep him and his sister safe. But there is a good chance that this journey itself will kill him.

Brida is a small village in the farthest corner of Inkredia, located at the foot of the great Malingo Mountains. This beautiful village is a brewing pot of troubles. And Luwan plucks out of it a danger that will claim his life, unless he escapes to a safe place. But between him and safety lies a perilous journey. (IANS)