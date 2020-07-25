Saturday, July 25, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Education Elude Yourself In Lockdown Through These Books
EducationLead StoryLife StyleLife Skills

Elude Yourself In Lockdown Through These Books

Books from different genres to help you escape.

0
reading books
Escape into a new world. Pixabay

Finding an escape to change our outlook is always an affirmative action. While the lockdown might have lead to your fill of reading, assembling your thoughts in how to face the world in the Unlock phase, might be just the right thing one needs. Reading books is the perfect means to educate and keep one occupied.

Here are the top 6 books from different genres which you can indulge in:

‘And she quit her job’ by Surabhi Verma

Available on Amazon/ Read on good reads

Surabhi Verma’s book ‘And she quit her job’ inspires millennials to break the cycle of a 9 to 5 job and opt for an unconventional career option. The book is a step by step guide on how to build a successful career as a freelancer and make the right choices. It delves deep into various scenarios of how the writer breaks the cycle of working in a 9 to 5 routine and builds a sustainable career outside, doing the millennial thing.

The author believes her book is written for millennials who are stuck in a never-ending rat race and urges them to think beyond the conventional.

‘Love Swipe Blackmail’ by Nitish Bhushan

Published by Bluerose Publication

‘Love Swipe Blackmail’ is a story of friendship, romance, love, caring, mistakes, standing up for friends, grit, determination, forgiveness and not giving up on those whom you love. It is a story that will remind you someone whom you love deeply, someone who loves you unconditionally, someone who is always there for you, no matter what. It will remind one of all the sweet nothings that you did and continue to do with the closest rascals in your life – your friends.

The book has one main plot and few supporting plots. The main plot is the love story between the lead couple, Ravi & Vandy, and how that love story gets adulterated by a dating app. Then of course there are sub-plots, the love stories of Bhanu & Raaj, the friendship of Raaj and Vandy, the unbreakable bond of bromance between Raaj, Bhanu and Ravi, the help that Ravi gets from a mystery woman, the harassment that gets into Ravi’s life from a mystery blackmailer, and a few more sub plots from Ravi’s and Vandy’s past.

Indian Authors to read
Indian Authors to read this quarantine. pixabay.com

‘One day, Life will Change’ by Saranya Umakanthan

Published by Fingerprint Passion Publishing

It is on the story of love and inspiration to win in life when it hits you hard. Love… does it mean running around the trees or vacationing in Switzerland, singing tra-la-la in the snow? Is it about gifting teddy bears and roses to your partner?

After losing everything she holds dear… her love, her parents, and even her singing, Samaira is dejected. She is at her lowest point in life and has no idea what she wants. Vivian is the successful and dynamic head of Creative Tanks and dreams of being the top entrepreneur in India. When their paths cross, sparks fly and they are drawn to each other. The aura of mystery around her tugs at Vivian’s heartstrings. While Samaira seems intent on running away from love, hope, and her aspirations, Vivian makes it his mission to bring her back on track. Thus begins an intriguing journey for both, from the end to new beginnings. They chase broken dreams against all odds, inspiring one another. As they walk the arduous path of life, will they climb the ladder of success together? Or will they crash and burn?

reading books
Many people are taking out time for books, picking their favorites off of dusty bookshelves, or trying some new genres. Some are busy creating lockdown diaries and penning their thoughts through these difficult times. Pixabay

‘Mutual Funds: A Powerful Investment Avenue for Individuals’

Published by Blue Rose Publishers; Available on Amazon

The book, “Mutual Funds: A Powerful Investment Avenue for Individuals” aims to enlighten readers, especially youngsters on how to invest, instruments in which to invest, and where to get started. The book is a meticulous introduction running into 182 pages and six chapters and a simple guide about Mutual fund’s products that describe the benefit of investing. As a financial expert, Mohapatra’s objective is to spread knowledge to the investors, which is indirectly supported by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs- Investor’s Awareness Programme.

‘The Worst Daughter Ever’ by Aarti V Raman

Published by Rupa Publications; Available on Amazon, Flipkart

The book is told entirely from heroine LJ Raghavan’s rights. So, LJ has to go home and face her cousins and her mom and dad who are perpetually disappointed in her life choices. Then there is the family lawyer, Banjeet ‘Ben’ Dewar who LJ is very attracted to because; hello! good guy lawyer who looks hot. How LJ navigates the two weeks and resolves all her internal and external conflicts, whether she and Ben get together form the plot of the book.

The black sheep of the Chakrapani clan is coming home… Lasya ‘LJ’ Raghavan is a spectacularly single, unsuccessful playwright with an estranged family, crippling debt, and a dead-end job. When the family matriarch Chandralekha Chakrapani dies, LJ has to face the family that considers her an epic failure.

‘Inkredia: Luwan of Brida’ by Sarang Mahajan

Published by Gloryburg Publishing; Available on Flipkart and Amazon

It is a fiction, Inkredia is a land where humans and non-humans live together in balance, but without ever facing each other, unlessï¿½ they must.

Also Read : Here Are Some Yoga Apps For You to Stay Fit During Lockdown

When 17-year-old Luwan finds himself in a grave danger, he has to make a daring choice. The village that kept him safe all these years can’t protect him anymore. Either he can stay and die or he can enter the dangerous world outside and make journey to a city that will keep him and his sister safe. But there is a good chance that this journey itself will kill him.

Brida is a small village in the farthest corner of Inkredia, located at the foot of the great Malingo Mountains. This beautiful village is a brewing pot of troubles. And Luwan plucks out of it a danger that will claim his life, unless he escapes to a safe place. But between him and safety lies a perilous journey. (IANS)

Previous articlePlant-Based, Rich in Carbohydrates Diets May Improve Type 1 Diabetes: Study
Next articleIndian Pharmacopoeia Removes Animal Tests, PETA Welcomes Move

RELATED ARTICLES

India

Amazon Looks Forward to Create Thousands of Job Opportunities in India

NewsGram Desk - 0
Amazon is looking forward to creating thousands of job opportunities in India as the e-commerce giant plans to make 10 new warehouses operational in...
Read more
Environment

Indian Pharmacopoeia Removes Animal Tests, PETA Welcomes Move

NewsGram Desk - 0
The Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission has removed the 'abnormal toxicity test' from the human vaccine monographs of the Indian Pharmacopoeia - the official compilation of...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Plant-Based, Rich in Carbohydrates Diets May Improve Type 1 Diabetes: Study

NewsGram Desk - 0
Plant-based diets rich in whole carbohydrates can improve insulin sensitivity and other health markers in individuals with type 1 diabetes, say researchers. Two case studies,...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

18,978FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,789FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Amazon Looks Forward to Create Thousands of Job Opportunities in India

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Amazon is looking forward to creating thousands of job opportunities in India as the e-commerce giant plans to make 10 new warehouses operational in...
Read more

Indian Pharmacopoeia Removes Animal Tests, PETA Welcomes Move

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
The Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission has removed the 'abnormal toxicity test' from the human vaccine monographs of the Indian Pharmacopoeia - the official compilation of...
Read more

Elude Yourself In Lockdown Through These Books

Education NewsGram Desk - 0
Finding an escape to change our outlook is always an affirmative action. While the lockdown might have lead to your fill of reading, assembling...
Read more

Plant-Based, Rich in Carbohydrates Diets May Improve Type 1 Diabetes: Study

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Plant-based diets rich in whole carbohydrates can improve insulin sensitivity and other health markers in individuals with type 1 diabetes, say researchers. Two case studies,...
Read more

Eco-Friendly Rakhis in Rajasthan This Raksha Bandhan

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
The 'Raksha Bandhan' festival this year will be celebrated with local flavour in Rajasthan, as many organisations in the state are following the Prime...
Read more

Google Spying Users’ Interaction with Rival Android Apps

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Google is reportedly keeping tabs to how its users interact with rival Android apps, selectively monitoring how the users interact with non-Google apps via...
Read more

Women Don’t Have to Desperately Belittle Men to Look superior

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
By Purnima Nath Using critical skills is incredibly important these days, before buying into a story. Leftist media is desperate, trying to push baseless narratives,...
Read more

Ashtottaram 8: OṀ YĀGABHŨMYAI NAMAH

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
By Dr. Devakinanda Pasupuleti Even today, Yajna and Yāga are used simultaneously and very loosely, but both signify different Vedic rituals. Yajna is the way...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

CharliePeters on No Crops Damaged, Locust Control Operations on Full Swing: Centre
Vaishali on The World Looks Up To India and Modi’s response to Covid-19, commends C’wealth Secy-Gen
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Harris on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
LibertyToad on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter Struggle to Remove Pandemic Conspiracy Video Called Plandemic
BenDoverUranus on Animation struggles in India: Top 10 Indian cartoon series
mt. goa on NRI Commission of Goa to Create Database of Overseas Individuals Seeking to Return

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

18,978FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,789FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada