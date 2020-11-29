Sunday, November 29, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story Emotional Flexibility Is The Key Factor To Healthy Relationships
Lead StoryLife StyleLife Skills

Emotional Flexibility Is The Key Factor To Healthy Relationships

Mindful flexibility on the one hand and inattentive, mindless, and rigid inflexibility on the other was linked to the dynamics within families and romantic relationships

0
relationships
Relationships need flexibility. Pixabay

Being emotionally flexible is one of the key factors when it comes to longevity and overall health of your romantic and long-term relationships, say researchers. The researchers from the University of Rochester aimed to clarify how mindful flexibility on the one hand and inattentive, mindless, and rigid inflexibility on the other was linked to the dynamics within families and romantic relationships.

Psychological flexibility is defined as a set of skills that people use when they’re presented with difficult or challenging thoughts, feelings, emotions, or experiences.

Psychologists consider the rigid and inflexible responses to difficult or challenging experiences dysfunctional, ultimately contributing to and exacerbating a person’s psychopathology.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

The psychological flexibility and inflexibility may play key roles in both couples and families in shaping how individuals interact with the people closest to them, the researchers wrote in a meta-analysis, published in the Journal of Contextual Behavioral Science, which statistically combined the results of 174 separate studies.

“Put simply, this meta-analysis underscores that being mindful and emotionally flexible in tough and challenging situations not only improves the lives of individuals, it might also strengthen and enrich their close relationships,” said study co-author Ronald Rogge, an associate professor of psychology.

relationships
Psychological flexibility and inflexibility may play key roles. Pixabay

The meta-analysis added to the findings of Rogge’s earlier work in which, he and a team tested the effects of couples’ watching movies together and talking about the films afterward.

That study found that an inexpensive, fun and relatively simple watch-and-talk approach can be just as effective as other more intensive therapist-led methods — more than halving the divorce or separation rate from 24 to 11 percent after the first three years of marriage.

ALSO READ: Tips To Help You Navigate The New Rules Of Dating In 2020

“The results suggest that husbands and wives have a pretty good sense of what they might be doing right and wrong in their relationships,” Rogge said about the earlier study.

“You might not need to teach them a whole lot of skills to cut the divorce rate. You might just need to get them to think about how they are currently behaving. And for five movies to give us a benefit over three years — that is awesome.” Watching and discussing movies with your partner that feature onscreen couples can have a positive effect on your relationship. (IANS)

Previous articleMicrosoft To Allow App Developers To Bring Android Apps Directly To Windows 10
Next articleEveryday Activities Can Significantly Enhance Personal Well-Being: Report

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

Electronic Skin To Play An Important Role In Next-Generation

NewsGram Desk - 0
Electronic skin or e-skin may play an important role in next-generation prosthetics, personalized medicine, soft robotics, and artificial intelligence (AI), say, researchers. Electronic skin...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Everyday Activities Can Significantly Enhance Personal Well-Being: Report

NewsGram Desk - 0
Everyday activities such as climbing stairs or simply walking to the neighborhood store can significantly enhance our personal well-being during pandemic times, particularly in...
Read more
Lead Story

Microsoft To Allow App Developers To Bring Android Apps Directly To Windows 10

NewsGram Desk - 0
Microsoft is working on a project named Latte that would allow app developers to bring their Android apps directly to Windows 10 with little...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,779FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Electronic Skin To Play An Important Role In Next-Generation

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Electronic skin or e-skin may play an important role in next-generation prosthetics, personalized medicine, soft robotics, and artificial intelligence (AI), say, researchers. Electronic skin...
Read more

Everyday Activities Can Significantly Enhance Personal Well-Being: Report

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Everyday activities such as climbing stairs or simply walking to the neighborhood store can significantly enhance our personal well-being during pandemic times, particularly in...
Read more

Emotional Flexibility Is The Key Factor To Healthy Relationships

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Being emotionally flexible is one of the key factors when it comes to longevity and overall health of your romantic and long-term relationships, say...
Read more

Microsoft To Allow App Developers To Bring Android Apps Directly To Windows 10

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Microsoft is working on a project named Latte that would allow app developers to bring their Android apps directly to Windows 10 with little...
Read more

25M Couples in India Had No Access To Contraceptives During Pandemic

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The Covid-19 pandemic interrupted contraceptive access for an estimated over 25 million couples in India, said a report by the Joint United Nations Programme...
Read more

Puff-Throated Babbler Spotted in Rajasthan

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
The spotting of a new species of babbler bird has added a new dimension to Rajasthan's rich biodiversity. The small resident bird spotted in...
Read more

Holiday Homes Demand Increased During Pandemic

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
As the pandemic has significantly impacted the operations of businesses and people's working model, housing preferences also have changed and the demand for holiday...
Read more

Researchers Discover Galaxy Surviving Black Hole’s Hunger

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have discovered a galaxy that has been managing to survive a black hole's hunger by continuing to birth new stars, about 100 Sun-sized...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

Parbriz Fiat Talento Platform 1989 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz auto CITROEN C4 CACTUS 2015 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbrize MAZDA MX 6 GE 1997 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz Lancia Thesis 2009 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
www.XMC.pl on Roti: An integral part of Indian culture
WWW.XMC.pl on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
help essay on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
buy essay papers on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
essay assistance on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Benjamin on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,779FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada