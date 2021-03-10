Wednesday, March 10, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Energy Deficiency in Brain Cells Major Cause For Parkinson's Disease: Study
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

Energy Deficiency in Brain Cells Major Cause For Parkinson’s Disease: Study

For the study, published in the International Journal of Scientific Reports, the team developed a computational model that showed that energy deficiency might be a major cause of SNc cell loss in Parkinson's disease

0
Brain
This research aims to build a simplified model of the whole brain and use it to develop applications in medicine and engineering, the team said. Pixabay

A team of researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has found energy deficiency in certain cells in the human brain to be a major cause for Parkinson’s disease, a neurodegenerative disorder.

According to the team, it is known that Parkinson’s disease is caused by the loss of dopaminergic cells (located in the central nervous system) in substantia nigra pars compacta (SNc), a key component of the ventral midbrain.

“It is quite remarkable that loss of neurons in a small nucleus like SNc can have wide-ranging, devastating effects in all the four major domains of brain function — sensory-motor, cognitive, affective and autonomous,” V. Srinivasa Chakravarthy from the institution said in a statement.

Please Follow NewsGram on Facebook To Get Latest Updates!

“The sequence of the three computational studies suggests that metabolic deficiency within the basal ganglia circuit is the common underlying factor at the subcellular, cellular and network level in Parkinson’s disease. Thus, we have a reasonably comprehensive theory of the pathogenesis of Parkinson’s disease,” Chakravarthy added.

For the study, published in the International Journal of Scientific Reports, the team developed a computational model that showed that energy deficiency might be a major cause of SNc cell loss in Parkinson’s disease.

Brain Cells
A team of researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has found energy deficiency in certain cells in the human brain to be a major cause for Parkinson’s disease, a neurodegenerative disorder. Pixabay

At the subcellular level, metabolic deficiency leads to changes like including alpha-synuclein aggregation, reactive oxygen species production, calcium elevation, and dopamine dysfunction, which are characteristic subcellular changes in Parkinson’s disease, the study indicated.

This research aims to build a simplified model of the whole brain and use it to develop applications in medicine and engineering, the team said.

ALSO READ: Study: Hidden Dust In Indian Homes Is Affecting People’s Health

Parkinson’s disease is the second most prominent neurodegenerative disease around the globe after Alzheimer’s disease. (IANS/KR)

Previous articleIndigenous Varieties of Rice Being Promoted Through Various Programmes: Central Government
Next articleStudy: Young Men Prefer Playing Video Games Over Casual Sex

RELATED ARTICLES

Indian festivals

Maha Shivratri 2021: 4 Powerful Shiva Mantras To Chant That Have a Profound Meaning

NewsGram Desk - 0
The Adiyogi, Lord Shiva holds a lot of prominence in the Hindu Religion. He has been assigned the work of the "Destroyer" of the...
Read more
Business

Top 10 Legit Ways To Take An Off From Work

NewsGram Desk - 0
We all know that it is not an easy thing to take an off from work. You either have to be extremely sick, or...
Read more
Business

58 Percent Of The Companies Are Keen On Increasing Their Apprenticeship Hiring

NewsGram Desk - 0
More than 58 percent of the companies are keen on increasing their apprenticeship hiring, indicating positive momentum in the apprenticeship eco-system in the country,...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Maha Shivratri 2021: 4 Powerful Shiva Mantras To Chant That Have a Profound Meaning

Indian festivals NewsGram Desk - 0
The Adiyogi, Lord Shiva holds a lot of prominence in the Hindu Religion. He has been assigned the work of the "Destroyer" of the...
Read more

Top 10 Legit Ways To Take An Off From Work

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
We all know that it is not an easy thing to take an off from work. You either have to be extremely sick, or...
Read more

58 Percent Of The Companies Are Keen On Increasing Their Apprenticeship Hiring

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
More than 58 percent of the companies are keen on increasing their apprenticeship hiring, indicating positive momentum in the apprenticeship eco-system in the country,...
Read more

84 Percent Of Indian Consumers Prefer Firms That Protect Personal Data

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
About 84 percent of Indian consumers would pay more to do business with an organization that is committed to protecting their data privacy, surpassing...
Read more

Report: Concerning Increase In Levels Of BP, Cholesterol, And Diabetes

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
While alcohol intake and thyroid issues among Indians seem to have reduced over the past year, a new health report has detailed a concerning...
Read more

Report Identified A Self Love Crisis For Women Around The World

India NewsGram Desk - 0
A global report has identified a 'self-love crisis' for women around the world, with one in two women feeling more self-doubt than self-love and...
Read more

Study: Young Men Prefer Playing Video Games Over Casual Sex

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
If you think young men prioritize sex the most over other pleasurable pastimes then you might be wrong as new research has shown that...
Read more

Energy Deficiency in Brain Cells Major Cause For Parkinson’s Disease: Study

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
A team of researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has found energy deficiency in certain cells in the human brain to...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

Szkło Tematy on Jews recollect the conquest of 1967 war after completing 50 years
우리 카지노 더나인 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ผิวแห้ง on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
NewsGram Desk on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Lester Spivakovsky on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
transformador trifásico 380v para 220v 15kva on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
NewsGram Desk on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Lenard McMahan on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Mitzi McKeon on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
apartamento Rua José Bonifácio Méier on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada