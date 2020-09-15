Tuesday, September 15, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Education Engineer's Day 2020: Here are Some Lesser Known Facts About MV. Visvesvaraya
EducationIndiaLead Story

Engineer’s Day 2020: Here are Some Lesser Known Facts About MV. Visvesvaraya

Sir MV. Visvesvaraya was an Indian civil engineer, a statesman, and the 19th Diwan of Mysore

0
Engineer's Day 2020: Here are Some Lesser Known Facts About MV. Visvesvaraya
Engineer's Day is celebrated on the 15th of September in India, on the birth anniversary of the greatest Indian engineer and Bharat Ratna Sir Mokshagundam Visweshvaraya. Facebook

By Muskan Bhatnagar

Engineer’s Day is celebrated on the 15th of September in India, on the birth anniversary of the greatest Indian engineer and Bharat Ratna Sir Mokshagundam Visweshvaraya, as a tribute to him. 

Follow NewsGram on LinkedIn to know what’s happening around the world.

Sir MV. Visvesvaraya was an Indian civil engineer, a statesman, and the 19th Diwan of Mysore. Born to a Telugu family at Chikkaballapur, Karnataka, Sir MV. Visvesvaraya earned a license in civil engineering from the University of Bombay. He lived by the phrase “Work is Worship,” and devoted his life to engineering. He died on 12 April 1962.

On the occasion of the 160th birth anniversary of Sir MV. Visvesvaraya and Engineer’s Day, which is celebrated in his honor, let’s look at at some lesser-known facts about the greatest Indian engineer:

Engineer's Day 2020: Here are Some Lesser Known Facts About MV. Visvesvaraya
Sir M Visweswarayya bust at Sir MV industrial and technological museum. Pinterest

Some Lesser Known Facts About Sir MV. Visvesvaraya 

  • After India attained independence, Sir MV. Visvesvaraya received Bharat Ratna, India’s highest honor, in 1955.
  • He served as the 19th Diwan of Mysore from 1912 to 1919 and he encouraged private investment in the industry during his tenure as Diwan of Mysore.
  • In 1915, while he was Diwan of Mysore, King George V knighted him as a Knight Commander of the British Indian Empire (KCIE).
  • In his memory, his birthday is celebrated as Engineers’ Day not only in India but also in Sri Lanka and Tanzania.
  •  Legend has it that Sir MV. Visvesvaraya walked 60 kilometers to Bengaluru to attend the United Mission School. He had to eat the food served at temples, had to study under street lamps, and wasn’t against studying under the light.

Also Read: Schools Scramble to Find Replacements as Teachers Start Opting Out

  •  Sir MV cared deeply about education and also played an important role in founding the Government Engineering College at Bangalore in 1917. The college was later named after him – the Visvesvaraya Institute of Technology. 
  • Today, the house where Sir MV. Visvesvaraya was born is considered a place of worship for the locals of that place.
  • The most famous project of Sir MV. Visvesvaraya was the Krishna Raja Sagara Lake and Dam. It was India’s largest reservoir at the time.

Previous articleThriller, A Genre That Holds A Special Place: Bilal Siddiqi
Next articleBollywood Has A Beautiful Side: Actress Aditi Rao Hydari

RELATED ARTICLES

Bollywood Interview

Bollywood Has A Beautiful Side: Actress Aditi Rao Hydari

NewsGram Desk - 0
Actress Aditi Rao Hydari feels that Bollywood has a beautiful side, too, and declares it is an inclusive space. Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely death...
Read more
Entertainment

Thriller, A Genre That Holds A Special Place: Bilal Siddiqi

NewsGram Desk - 0
'Canary Trap', 'Starburst Maneuver', 'Camp Swampy' and 'Dangle' form common vocabulary for someone who at the age of 18 started writing 'Bard of Blood'...
Read more
Entertainment

Mr. Bean Turns 30: Here’s What Rowan Atkinson Has to Say

NewsGram Desk - 0
The popular Rowan Atkinson-starrer series, Mr. Bean, has completed a 30-year run. The English comedian star said he always believed that the show had...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,154FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Bollywood Has A Beautiful Side: Actress Aditi Rao Hydari

Bollywood Interview NewsGram Desk - 0
Actress Aditi Rao Hydari feels that Bollywood has a beautiful side, too, and declares it is an inclusive space. Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely death...
Read more

Engineer’s Day 2020: Here are Some Lesser Known Facts About MV. Visvesvaraya

Education NewsGram Desk - 0
By Muskan Bhatnagar Engineer's Day is celebrated on the 15th of September in India, on the birth anniversary of the greatest Indian engineer and Bharat...
Read more

Thriller, A Genre That Holds A Special Place: Bilal Siddiqi

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
'Canary Trap', 'Starburst Maneuver', 'Camp Swampy' and 'Dangle' form common vocabulary for someone who at the age of 18 started writing 'Bard of Blood'...
Read more

Mr. Bean Turns 30: Here’s What Rowan Atkinson Has to Say

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
The popular Rowan Atkinson-starrer series, Mr. Bean, has completed a 30-year run. The English comedian star said he always believed that the show had...
Read more

Turmeric To Reduce Knee Pain In Patients With Knee Osteoarthritis

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
An extract of Curcuma longa (CL) or turmeric has been found to be more effective than placebo for reducing knee pain in patients with...
Read more

Schools Scramble to Find Replacements as Teachers Start Opting Out

Education NewsGram Desk - 0
With many teachers opting out of returning to the classroom because of the coronavirus, schools around the U.S. are scrambling to find replacements and,...
Read more

Racism Exists, But We Have To Stop It: Paris Saint-Germain Striker Neymar

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) striker Neymar has said he could not leave the field without responding to Alvaro Gonzalez after claiming the officials ignored his...
Read more

Wearing Masks Could be More Important Than Previously Thought

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Wearing a face mask during the COVID-19 pandemic could be a more important part of the arsenal against the virus than previously thought. An article...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Casti Audio on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Ecran display complet cu rama Samsung Galaxy S7 EDGE negru on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
valve on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ปั้มไลค์ on Health
ปั้มไลค์ on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ABIM on How Hinduism as a Religion becomes the epitome of Religious Tolerance? Find Out!
ปั้มไลค์ on Gymnast Dipa Karmakar aims to knock off World Champion Simone Biles off her pedestal in Vault

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,154FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Donate to NewsGram to support quality journalism.
x