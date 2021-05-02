Enjoy A Fine Dine Sattvik Meal At Home

The lockdown life has us home sheltering once again, in the midst of work from home, domestic chores, online classes for the kids, there isn’t a whole lot of time left to make a five-course meal at home.

For those living in the Capital, fine dine restaurant Sattvik comes to the rescue! The restaurant delivers authentic Indian vegetarian food providing a wide variety of Indian vegetarian favorites. The ingredients are top of quality and the helpings are large enough for a family of four to six.

The extensive menu available for home delivery offers foodies options beyond dal, paneer, and potato dishes. Sattvik has over the last 12 years created a special place in the minds of the consumer and consistently served great vegetarian food.

Embodying the spirit of Sattva, the dishes have a modern appeal while the focus remains on fresh, healthy, vegetarian local food tied into a fun and fulfilling dining experience across all demographics. Sattvik 2.0 serves popular Indian dishes with contemporary styling and twists.

The new menu curated intricately aims to introduce dishes from different parts of the country but mainly focussed on North Indian cuisine. The restaurant has also introduced an international favorite and a kids menu so that your little ones can enjoy the meal just as much as you do.

Some of the must-try dishes include Quinoa Kofta Palak Gravy, Kaju Aur Samak ka Palau, Sabudana Tikki served with Imly peanut chutney, and Shhakarkandi til seekh.

Located in: Select CITYWALK, Saket District Centre, District Centre,

Sector 6, Pushp Vihar, New Delhi, Delhi 110017

Hours: Open. Closes 11 PM. More hours

Phone: 011 4059 9913. (IANS/JC)