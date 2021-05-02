Sunday, May 2, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home India Enjoy A Fine Dine Sattvik Meal At Home
IndiaLead StoryLife Style

Enjoy A Fine Dine Sattvik Meal At Home

Sattvik has over the last 12 years created a special place in the minds of the consumer and consistently served great vegetarian food

0
Home
Sattvik 2.0 serves popular Indian dishes with contemporary styling and twists. Pixabay

The lockdown life has us home sheltering once again, in the midst of work from home, domestic chores, online classes for the kids, there isn’t a whole lot of time left to make a five-course meal at home.

For those living in the Capital, fine dine restaurant Sattvik comes to the rescue! The restaurant delivers authentic Indian vegetarian food providing a wide variety of Indian vegetarian favorites. The ingredients are top of quality and the helpings are large enough for a family of four to six.

Follow NewsGram on LinkedIn to know what’s happening around the world.

 

The extensive menu available for home delivery offers foodies options beyond dal, paneer, and potato dishes. Sattvik has over the last 12 years created a special place in the minds of the consumer and consistently served great vegetarian food.

Home
The new menu curated intricately aims to introduce dishes from different parts of the country but mainly focussed on North Indian cuisine. Pixabay

Embodying the spirit of Sattva, the dishes have a modern appeal while the focus remains on fresh, healthy, vegetarian local food tied into a fun and fulfilling dining experience across all demographics. Sattvik 2.0 serves popular Indian dishes with contemporary styling and twists.

ALSO READ: Consumption of Vegan Food Linked To Poorer Bone Health

The new menu curated intricately aims to introduce dishes from different parts of the country but mainly focussed on North Indian cuisine. The restaurant has also introduced an international favorite and a kids menu so that your little ones can enjoy the meal just as much as you do.

Some of the must-try dishes include Quinoa Kofta Palak Gravy, Kaju Aur Samak ka Palau, Sabudana Tikki served with Imly peanut chutney, and Shhakarkandi til seekh.

Located in: Select CITYWALK, Saket District Centre, District Centre,

Sector 6, Pushp Vihar, New Delhi, Delhi 110017

Hours: Open. Closes 11 PM. More hours

Phone: 011 4059 9913. (IANS/JC)

Previous articleBrilliant Tips To Deal With A Demanding Boss
Next articleIndia Concerned About China’s Huge Infrastructure Investment In Tibet

RELATED ARTICLES

Education

Only 60% US Girls Confident About Learning Computer Science

NewsGram Desk - 0
A whopping 73 percent of boys in the US are confident about learning computer science as compared to girls (60 percent), according to a...
Read more
Lead Story

Idiotic Wars In The History Of Mankind

NewsGram Desk - 0
BY- JAYA CHOUDHARY Some might argue that all wars are pretty dumb, being as they are final resort to diplomatic negotiation. When we look back...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Besides Initiating Infection, Coronavirus Spike Protein Has Key Role In Illness

NewsGram Desk - 0
SARS-CoV-2's distinctive "spike" proteins have been known to infect its host by latching on to healthy cells, but scientists have, in a new study,...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,507FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Only 60% US Girls Confident About Learning Computer Science

Education NewsGram Desk - 0
A whopping 73 percent of boys in the US are confident about learning computer science as compared to girls (60 percent), according to a...
Read more

Idiotic Wars In The History Of Mankind

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
BY- JAYA CHOUDHARY Some might argue that all wars are pretty dumb, being as they are final resort to diplomatic negotiation. When we look back...
Read more

Besides Initiating Infection, Coronavirus Spike Protein Has Key Role In Illness

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
SARS-CoV-2's distinctive "spike" proteins have been known to infect its host by latching on to healthy cells, but scientists have, in a new study,...
Read more

How To Make History Quizzes More Engaging Using QR Codes?

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
BY- Michael John In 2019, Pew Research Centre reported that 95% of teenagers in the US own a smartphone. Although smartphones allow students to quickly...
Read more

‘Yoga And Meditation Are My Anchors’, Says Actor Masumeh Makhija

Bollywood Interview NewsGram Desk - 0
Actor and entrepreneur Masumeh Makhija, who is part of Shiladitya Bora's upcoming film 'Bhagwaan Bharose', and has appeared as a child actor in 'Banegi...
Read more

US May Be Winning Battle Against Covid With Vaccinations

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
With nearly 100 million Americans fully vaccinated and new coronavirus cases at their lowest level since last October, the US might have attained or...
Read more

India Concerned About China’s Huge Infrastructure Investment In Tibet

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
China is planning to develop a massive defense logistics infrastructure in Tibet that will turn the once independent kingdom into a military hub to...
Read more

Enjoy A Fine Dine Sattvik Meal At Home

India NewsGram Desk - 0
The lockdown life has us home sheltering once again, in the midst of work from home, domestic chores, online classes for the kids, there...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

바카라 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
메리트카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
best gpu for bitcoin mining 2012 presidential candidates on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
제왕카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,507FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada