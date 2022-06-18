Payal Rohatgi & Sangram Singh to tie the knot in Agra on July 9

Payal Rohatgi and her boyfriend Sangram Singh are to get married in Agra on July 9, the actress confirmed.

The couple is to have a three-day-long big fat wedding at Jaypee Palace in Agra.

As excited as ever, Payal said, "Agra is known for the Taj Mahal, but there are many Hindu temples in Agra that we don't know about. I would love to find out about them. Agra is known for Mughal architecture. I want people to know Agra for the beauty of Hindu temples. Our wedding is an opportunity to be rung together people who unite to achieve greater goals. That's why we are getting married there."