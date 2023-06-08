Vibhuti Narayan Mishra turns photographer in 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai'

Upon Vibhuti's arrival with the camera, Tiwari's anger boils over, leading him to demand that Vibhuti vacate his shop immediately.



Talking about his experience shooting this sequence, Aasif said: "I am bad at taking pictures. It is common practice these days for people to pop themselves into selfies and other filters using their phone cameras.

I cannot do that. But this track helped me gain some love for clicking photos, I would say. Holding a DSLR camera between scenes pushed me to use it even when I was not part of it.

I clicked pictures of my co-stars and other set members during the scenes. I would not claim they are the best photos, but there are some good pictures I managed to click. People were impressed."



He further mentioned: "Our generation's access to instant images and sharing has made photography more exciting.

But I still remember those days when photographers used to create a setup with various amusing backdrops of gardens, scenery, skies, and forests and make us pose. We used to eagerly wait for the pictures to see how they turned out.