Angira Dhar becomes IMDb's 2nd Breakout Star of the year

The recognition came in the light of her work in the 'Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo' which received a lot of positive response.

The actress shared that she knew that the streaming show will prove to be the turning point in her career.

Talking about the same, she said, "I knew 'Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo' would be the turning point in my career. There were many moments where I felt that it would change my life for good, not just career wise. The kind of growth you find in an actor is where I found 'Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo' as I was playing a very intense character."