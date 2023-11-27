Mammootty unveils blazing, gritty first look for ‘Turbo’

‘Turbo’:- One after the other, megastar Mammootty is not looking to stop any time soon. After the massive success of his films ‘Kannur Squad’, and the ongoing spree of success that ‘Kathaal – The Core’ is enjoying, his movie ‘Turbo’ has unveiled a gritty, blazing first look.

The poster was released by the makers on Sunday as they wrote: “Make way for Turbo Jose. Presenting the First Look Poster of @’Turbo’TheFilm Directed by Vysakh, Written by Midhun Manuel Thomas & Produced by @MKampanyOffl”

A rather raw and gritty looking film, and very much rustic in tone, ‘Turbo’ sees the megastar basically wearing very standard clothing, donning little more than a black shirt, and a mundu (a standard dhoti worn in South states, particularly in Tamil Nadu and Kerala), while sporting a very short haircut and beard.