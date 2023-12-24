Ram Charan and Sobhita Dhulipala team up

Ram Charan and Sobhita Dhulipala:- Making an entry into the vibrant tapestry of South India, Manyavar, introduces the Vivaham Collection - Panchakacham and Veshti. This launch marks a significant milestone, symbolizing the brand's commitment to embracing the rich heritage of the Southern region.

To commemorate this significant launch, it has unveiled a captivating campaign film under the banner of #TaiyaarHokarAiye, tailored exclusively for the discerning South Indian audience. This film showcases the impeccable grace and elegance of brand ambassador Ram Charan, dressed in the Panchakacham for his wedding ceremony and the versatile actor Sobhita Dhulipala that takes center stage as they portray a joyous couple, bringing the enchantment of wedding to life.

The collaboration with Ram Charan and Sobhita resonates with the brand's commitment to bridging heritage and modernity. The phrase "Taiyaar Hoke Aaiye" takes on a nuanced significance. The groom, portrayed by Ram Charan, arrives fashionably late to his own wedding, prompting the understandably upset bride to inquire about his readiness for this momentous occasion. What he does next to persuade his blushing bride’s heart, will truly melt your heart.

Expressing his enthusiasm, Ram Charan shared, "Speaking from the heart, the Vivaham collection embodies the essence of South Indian heritage and grace, resonating with the immense cultural significance woven into its fabric. I have profound admiration for Manyavar and coming together for their campaigns I thoroughly relish. It holds great personal significance for me. This is a tribute to our cherished traditions, the artistry behind it, and the everlasting charm of South Indian attire.”

Vedant Modi, Chief Revenue Officer of Vedant Fashions Limited expressed his excitement about the new launch, "Introducing the Panchakacham & Veshti into Manyavar's esteemed collection signifies our strategic expansion into the vibrant South Indian market. This collaboration with Ram Charan, a revered figure in the region, is a testament to our commitment to authentically embrace the cultural richness of South India. By offering attire specific to South India and partnering with a beloved personality like Ram Charan, we aim to establish a deeper connection with the discerning customers of the South. This strategic move not only allows us to cater to their unique preferences but also reinforces our brand's dedication to diversity and inclusivity. We believe this initiative will catalyze our growth, fostering stronger relationships within the South market while further solidifying Manyavar's position as a brand that celebrates and respects the cultural nuances of every region it serves."

Shreyansh Baid, the Founder and Director of Shreyansh Innovations who conceptualized and executed the campaign said, “Manyavar and taiyaari go hand in hand. For years together now, the brand has built the significance of being wedding-ready, through unique stories around Taiyaar Hokar Aaiye. With the brand's second collaboration with superstar Ramcharan, we have taken forward the proposition of Taiyaari from beyond just one's physical attire, to being ready emotionally and mentally too. The film shows a unique banter of thoughts between the bride and the groom as they go through their wedding rituals. As the film progresses, touching upon uncertainties that one goes through while entering into a bond such as marriage, Ramcharan assures himself and his bride that he is truly taiyaar for this new life." IANS/SP