'Keep myself out of arguments', Kareena shares her New Year Mantra

Kareena shares her New Year Mantra:- Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is on her annual vacation to snow-capped Switzerland with her family and friends, has shared her 2024 mantra, and it is all things funny.

The ‘Jab We Met’ actress is on a vacation with her husband and actor Saif Ali Khan, her kids Taimur and Jeh, and close friend Natasha Poonawalla.

Kareena, who is an avid social media user, is updating her fans about her holiday by sharing pictures from her year-end trip.

On Saturday, she took to Instagram Stories, and revealed her New Year mantra.

“I’m at the stage of my life where I keep myself out of arguments. Even if you tell me 1+1=5, you’re absolutely correct, enjoy,” she wrote in the post.

The ‘3 Idiots’ fame actress captioned the post as: “2024 Mantra."

She also shared a picture of a cake along with a cup of coffee, with the caption, “Is cake for breakfast a thing? #snowythings 30-12-2023."

Earlier, Kareena had shared glimpses of her winter getaway, and sneak peek into the mesmerising landscape of Switzerland.

On the work front, Kareena next has ‘The Crew’ and ‘Singham Again’ in her kitty. IANS/SP