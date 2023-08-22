Building Bridges: The Impact of Colcom Foundation on Western PA Trail Expansion

By Tejas Maheta

Freeport and Kittanning, two towns known for their industrial past and Rust Belt remnants, are embracing a new direction as outdoor recreation destinations in Western Pennsylvania, thanks in part to a generous grant from Colcom Foundation .

By the end of 2024, the region is poised to complete an impressive 140-mile connected rail trail network. The network will encompass several existing trails, including the 21-mile Butler-Freeport Community Trail, which links Freeport to Butler city. Another key component is the 36-mile Armstrong Trail, tracing the picturesque Allegheny River from south of Kittanning to East Brady.

Additionally, branching off from the Armstrong Trail near East Brady are the 51-mile Redbank Valley and Sligo Spur trails in Clarion County. These trails not only offer opportunities for biking and hiking but also provide a range of options for kayaking and boating enthusiasts.

At the heart of this renaissance is the rehabilitation of the historic Kiskiminetas (Kiski) Bridge, which received a generous $100,000 grant from Colcom Foundation toward its completion.

By funding trail connectivity, the Foundation is playing a key role in turning Freeport and Kittanning into vibrant outdoor recreation hotspots and promoting economic revitalization.

A Community Focus On The Region’s Potential

Freeport Mayor Zach Gent believes the region's outdoor recreation potential is still a well-kept secret. However, with the trail network expansion and the rehabilitation of the Kiski Bridge, the towns are poised for significant economic growth. The infusion of tourism and outdoor enthusiasts will likely result in the emergence of new small businesses, camping areas, and lodging accommodations. The community's focus on making Freeport a destination is already attracting attention, and Colcom Foundation's support is playing a vital role in realizing this vision.

In an interview with Next Pittsburgh, Mayor Gent reflected on the changes he has witnessed since his childhood, highlighting the expanding infrastructure for outdoor recreation in the region, which, he says, now has a community focus.

"When I was growing up, when you went hiking, you were hiking on someone's property," he said. The mayor added that the rivers also weren't as big of a recreation focus. "Even 20 years ago, we still had a lot of barge traffic," he said.

The completion of the Kiski Bridge rehabilitation will further enhance access and safety for pedestrians and cyclists, opening up new possibilities for outdoor exploration.

Future Connections

The Armstrong Trail, spanning 36 miles along the Allegheny River, is a significant component of the expanding trail network. The Armstrong Trails group plans to open an additional 14 miles of rail trail connecting Ford City to Leechburg along the Allegheny and Kiskiminetas rivers in late 2023. This will complete the connection to Freeport and the Butler-Freeport Trail by 2024, creating a trail offering nearly as many miles as the renowned Great Allegheny Passage (GAP) Trail. Moreover, plans are underway to connect the Armstrong Trail to the 32-mile Allegheny River Trail between Franklin and Emlenton, as part of the larger 270-mile Erie Pittsburgh Trail.

The Promise of Prosperity

The growing energy and enthusiasm in Freeport and Kittanning are evident through the emergence of new businesses and the revitalization of main streets.

Establishments like the 1833 Coffee & Tea Company, Essential Fermentation Restaurant & Brewery, The Brickyard Cafe, and Loch 5 Tavern have already become popular pre- or post-ride stops, offering a taste of the local flavors. The presence of Derailers Bike Shop and Cafe along the Butler-Freeport Trail in Herman is another example of the region's burgeoning outdoor recreation scene. By drawing inspiration from successful models such as Connellsville and Ohiopyle along the GAP Trail, community leaders and trail advocates have put Freeport and Kittanning on the path to similar success.

As the towns embrace their new identity, the potential for economic growth, community development, and enhanced quality of life becomes increasingly evident. With the completion of the trail projects and the continued support of Colcom Foundation , Freeport and Kittanning are poised to become premier outdoor recreation destinations in Western Pennsylvania, attracting visitors, creating opportunities for local businesses, and fostering a sense of community pride.

The Colcom Commitment