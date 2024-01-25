Three-year population study supports fight to save Cameroon’s Kordofan giraffe

Cameroon’s Kordofan giraffe:- Crucial new data about the numbers of Critically Endangered Kordofan giraffe living within Cameroon’s Bénoué National Park has been released, supporting conservation efforts to save the subspecies from extinction.

Researchers from the University of Bristol and Bristol Zoological Society have carried out a three-year study using imagery of giraffe from a variety of sources, including camera traps, to establish how many of the highly threatened mammals remain within the park.



Their findings, which have been published in the African Journal of Ecology, present the first reliable estimate of giraffe population size for the region and will help conservationists monitor the threats they are facing.



The paper concluded that as few as 27 individuals remain within the park, highlighting the vital importance of ongoing efforts by Bristol Zoological Society and others to minimise threats from poaching and mounting human pressures.