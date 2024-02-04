World Wetlands Day: PERIAMAR protecting amphibians and reptiles in agriculture

World Wetlands Day:To mark this year’s World Wetlands Day on 2 February, we highlight the success of the Action PERIAMAR, which is dedicated to the risk assessment of pesticides on amphibians and reptiles, and conservation efforts for these species.

Historically, amphibians and reptiles have laboured under negative stereotypes, often due to legends and stories portraying them as malevolent and ugly creatures. These negative perceptions were reinforced by the association of snakes with the devil in Christian tradition. Fortunately, attitudes towards these animals have evolved over time, with a growing recognition of their roles in maintaining ecosystem balance, and as integral components of our natural heritage. Despite these positive changes, environmental pollution has taken a toll, resulting in population declines and even extinction.

To address these problems, the COST Action PEsticide RIsk AssessMent for Amphibians and Reptiles (PERIAMAR) aims to enhance the effectiveness of the overall risk-assessment process of pesticides with regards to amphibians and reptiles. Dr Manuel E. Ortiz-Santaliestra, the Chair of PERIAMAR and a member of the Wildlife Toxicology Group at the Universidad de Castilla-La Mancha, sheds light on the fascinating world of these creatures and underscores the risks they face in agricultural areas.



The fascinating and fragile world of the amphibians.

Manuel E. Ortiz-Santaliestra has long been fascinated by amphibians and equates observing them with "reading a biology book." He explains, "You can see their whole life cycle in a small pond. They come in many different shapes and sizes, and some of them have been around even longer than the dinosaurs!"

Unfortunately, amphibians and reptiles in agricultural areas face a grave threat in the form of pesticide exposure. Young amphibians in particular are endangered by pesticides washed away from nearby fields. Beyond simple conservation, losing these species in agricultural lands entails losing a valuable group of natural pest controllers.



Did you know?

Some amphibians and reptiles can reproduce asexually through parthenogenesis, meaning that females can produce offspring without the need for fertilization by a male. In such cases, the offspring are genetically identical to the mother, essentially making them clones. This reproductive strategy is almost unique among vertebrates.

Unlike birds or mammals, these creatures have limited mobility, and their permeable skin allows pesticides to easily enter their bodies.

Most amphibians and reptiles are insectivores that play a vital role in controlling insect populations whose unchecked growth can harm crops.

Certain pesticides can either kill these animals outright or diminish the growth and survival rates of their embryos, tadpoles, and young.