Thursday, July 9, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home India eRaksha Competition 2020: Creating Cyber Awareness Among Youth
IndiaLead StoryLife StyleScience & Technology

eRaksha Competition 2020: Creating Cyber Awareness Among Youth

Educating youth on cyber awareness has become a must

0
Educating youth on cyber awareness
There is a need to be aware and informed about some of the cyber threats that students may be exposed to while learning online. Pixabay

Online learning has become the need of the hour and the most viable resource that has come to the aid of children and their learning in this time of crisis. But, at the same time, there is a pressing need to be aware and informed about some of the grave cyber threat that students may be exposed to while learning online.

For addressing this concern, NCPCR, NCERT along with CyberPeace Foundation supported by Whatsapp, Twitter, UNICEF officially announced the launch of an online ‘eRaksha Competition 2020’ in June which is now inviting registrations from School and college students, teachers, parents and Caregivers.

They have also announced “Cyber Peace Honors” — an award conferred to an individual, a group of individuals or even an institution who have consistently worked on online safety and cyber security to facilitate a peaceful, resilient and inclusive cyberspace for all.

Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay updated.

Participants will be shortlisted on the basis of the form they fill online through the eRaksha portal.

Educating youth on cyber awareness
The objective of this competition is to create awareness and infuse a sense of resilience amongst the children. Pixabay

The objective of this competition is to create awareness and infuse a sense of resilience amongst the children and youth for navigating the online space, especially at a time when internet usage by children has surged exponentially owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As per research studies undertaken by CyberPeace Foundation(CPF), most children are currently vulnerable to cyber threats such as cyberbullying and cybercrimes owing to the lockdown. A recent report by CPF found that 80 percent of school children in Maharashtra do not report the cybercrimes they faced to their parents, schools or authorities.

The problem is further compounded by the fact that most children and their parents are not aware of the nature of these threats that children face. CPF has also noticed that schools, in particular, are vulnerable to malicious individuals enter unsecured online conferencing applications in order to conduct mischief.

Schools across India lack the requisite cybersecurity infrastructure to tackle such issues thereby elevating the need for educational campaigns like eRaksha to educate students.

Educating youth on cyber awareness
Schools across India lack the requisite cybersecurity infrastructure to tackle such issues. Pixabay

Also Read: New Google Feature to Provide Quick Facts About Images You Search

CPF envisions to leverage this competition to identify and groom talent who would potentially become cybersecurity experts and researchers. CPF estimates that India needs to ramp up its count of cybersecurity personnel by multiple folds in order to secure the digital infrastructure from cyberattacks.

Talking about the competition, Vineet Kumar, Founder, CyberPeace Foundation, “Through the eRaksha Competition, the participants, especially women and children will be encouraged to think creatively what online safety and digital citizenship mean to them and share their ideas through the various tracks of the competition. In the first edition held in 2019 we received over 15,000 entries from across the country, and also Russia and the UAE. The competition brought out numerous innovative ideas that were received well by experts from the industry, government and academia.” (IANS)

Previous articleThe Roots of the Conflict in South Asia and the Escalation of Tensions
Next articlePeople Opting for Domestic Trips Post-Pandemic

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

Add Fruits and Vegetables to Your Diet to Reduce Type 2 Diabetes Risk

NewsGram Desk - 0
Higher consumption of fruit, vegetables, and whole-grain foods are associated with a lower risk of developing type 2 diabetes, say researchers. The findings, published in...
Read more
Bollywood Interview

In Conversation with Pravesh Mallick

NewsGram Desk - 0
Pravesh Mallick is an Indian and Nepali composer, songwriter and playback singer who has worked in several movies and projects including 'Transparency: Pardarshita', 'Jai...
Read more
Lead Story

Home-schooling Tips During Coronavirus

NewsGram Desk - 0
Parenting could be hard during a pandemic, especially when your child's physical classes are on hold. If you are helping your child learn from...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

18,993FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,782FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Add Fruits and Vegetables to Your Diet to Reduce Type 2 Diabetes Risk

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Higher consumption of fruit, vegetables, and whole-grain foods are associated with a lower risk of developing type 2 diabetes, say researchers. The findings, published in...
Read more

In Conversation with Pravesh Mallick

Bollywood Interview NewsGram Desk - 0
Pravesh Mallick is an Indian and Nepali composer, songwriter and playback singer who has worked in several movies and projects including 'Transparency: Pardarshita', 'Jai...
Read more

Home-schooling Tips During Coronavirus

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Parenting could be hard during a pandemic, especially when your child's physical classes are on hold. If you are helping your child learn from...
Read more

Dealing with Muscle Pain During Covid

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
In times of COVID-19 and the lockdown, most people have been staying indoors and levels of activity have decreased significantly. Work from home has...
Read more

49% Indians Feel Chinese Firms Should be Allowed to Sell Products: Survey

India NewsGram Desk - 0
A survey has found that around 49 per cent of its respondents feel that Chinese companies should be allowed to sell products in India,...
Read more

People Opting for Domestic Trips Post-Pandemic

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
By Siddhi Jain After a long stretch of staying-at-home, consumers are quick to show willingness to go out and travel again, albeit within driving distance...
Read more

eRaksha Competition 2020: Creating Cyber Awareness Among Youth

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Online learning has become the need of the hour and the most viable resource that has come to the aid of children and their...
Read more

The Roots of the Conflict in South Asia and the Escalation of Tensions

India NewsGram Desk - 0
By Amin Bagheri Territorial wars have always existed in the world, and sometimes the resolution of disputes has lasted for centuries, millions of people have...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

CharliePeters on No Crops Damaged, Locust Control Operations on Full Swing: Centre
Vaishali on The World Looks Up To India and Modi’s response to Covid-19, commends C’wealth Secy-Gen
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Harris on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Joel Rey on 5 best Caribbean cricketers of Indian origin
LibertyToad on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter Struggle to Remove Pandemic Conspiracy Video Called Plandemic
BenDoverUranus on Animation struggles in India: Top 10 Indian cartoon series

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

18,993FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,782FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada