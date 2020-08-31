Espresso-Based Dessert Recipes By Lavazza India

Rich, dark and perfect for getting you up in the morning, an espresso is an indispensable part of so many people’s daily regimes. To take people’s love for espresso to the next level, here are some palatable espresso-based dessert recipes shared by Lavazza India.

Espresso ‘n’ Cream Brownies

Rich cakelike brownies topped with a creamy coffee-enhanced filling and a chocolate glaze.

Ingredients

– 1/2 cup butter 90gm unsweetened chocolate, chopped

– 2 eggs

– 1 cup sugar

– 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

– 2/3 cup flour

– 1/4 teaspoon baking soda

FILLING

– Single Shot of Espresso

– 3 tablespoons heavy whipping cream

– 1 cup sugar powder

– 2 tablespoons butter, softened

GLAZE

– 1 cup semisweet chocolate chips

– 1/3 cup heavy whipping cream

Directions

1. In a microwave, melt butter and chocolate; stir until smooth. Cool slightly.

2. In a small bowl, beat the eggs, sugar and vanilla; stir in chocolate mixture.

3. Combine flour and baking soda; stir into chocolate mixture.

4. Spread into a greased baking pan. Bake at 350ï¿½ for 25-30 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in center comes out clean (do not overbake). Cool it.

5. For filling, take shot of espresso in cream. Add confectioners’ sugar and butter; beat just until light and fluffy (do not overbeat). Spread over brownies. Refrigerate until set.

6. In a small saucepan, combine chips and cream. Cook and stir over low heat until chips are melted. Cool slightly. Carefully spread over filling. Let stand for 30 minutes or until glaze is set. Cut into squares. Store in refrigerator.

7. Enjoy your Espresso ‘n’ Cream Brownies.

The ideal coffee for this recipe is made with Moka pot or home espresso machine.

Espresso Macarons

Delectable almond-scented bites has coffee in both the macaron and the ganache.

Ingredients For macarons

– 4 egg whites

– 75g caster sugar

– 225g icing sugar

– 115g ground almonds

– 1 shot espresso

For ganache

– 1 shot espresso

– A pinch of salt

– 150g dark chocolate

– 125ml double cream

Directions

1. Whisk egg whites with caster sugar in clean bowl until they form stiff peaks. Sieve icing sugar and almonds into bowl to prevent clumps.

2. Slowly fold these into egg white mixture. Incorporate espresso a little at a time. Spoon mixture into piping bag.

3. Cover baking sheets with non-stick paper or baking parchment. Pipe small circles of mixture onto parchment. Macarons don’t spread too much when baked; leave only a small gap between them.

4. When finished, tap baking sheet onto worktop a few times to help release air bubbles.

5. Leave macarons for 20-40 minutes, or until they get a nice crust; they should be dry to the touch before baking. Preheat oven to 150?/300?.

6. Heat cream in saucepan until boiling, then remove from heat and add espresso and chocolate (chopped).

7. Wait a few seconds for chocolate to melt, then stir until it forms a shiny ganache. Leave to cool.

8. Bake macarons for 20-25 minutes. They should come off the parchment easily when partially cooled.

9. When completely cool, spread ganache onto one macaron, then sandwich it with another.

10. Enjoy your Espresso Macarons.

Espresso Mug Cake

One of our single-serve espresso dessert in a cup, a microwave coffee dessert recipes.

– First you’ll need a cup. If you want it to puff up over the top of the cup, use a cappuccino one. Or if you want to dig into the cup, use a latte mug.

– Add a tablespoon of butter.

– Soften it in the microwave for 10-15 seconds. Don’t melt.

– Stir in 2 tablespoons of sugar until it’s fluffy and creamy, for few seconds.

– Now you can add egg. Just use half for one espresso cake.

– Then stir in 2 tablespoons of sour cream or just heavy cream and a few drops of vanilla.

– Stir in 1/4 cup of flour and 1/8 teaspoon baking powder and shot of Qualita Rossa espresso (cold).

For crumb topping:

– In a separate bowl add 1 tablespoon butter, 2 tablespoons flour, 1 tablespoon of brown sugar, and 1 teaspoon of cinnamon. Mix it well.

– Now back to your cup. Your ingredients are all mixed up, soï¿½

– Add the crumb topping mixture to the cup.

– Then microwave it. Start with 1 minute, then do 10-20 seconds more until it’s done. It will be REALLY HOT when you take it out of the microwave.

– Sprinkle some cinnamon and sugar powder. Let it cool down for a few seconds. (IANS)