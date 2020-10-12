Establishing Comprehensive Fitness Of Body And Mind

The truth is that our body and mind are not separate identities, they are one. Our mind is our subtle self while our bodies are the gross self.

On average we have sixty to seventy thousand thoughts in a day and a large percentage of these thoughts are stressful especially during the current times for our body and mind, points out Reebok Mind Coach Vrinda Mehta.

This excessive stress-energy is connected to almost all lifestyle diseases related to the body and mind such as diabetes, hypertension, cardiovascular diseases, obesity, depression, anxiety, and much more, she says.

We cannot always control what happens around us but what happens within us can be brought under our control with true knowledge, diligent practice, and patience. “Just like we follow a healthy diet and a regular exercise routine for physical fitness for our body we need to have a healthy mental diet of positive thoughts, emotions, and regular breathing exercise or pranayama for our mind to ensure mental wellbeing.”

As the World marked Mental Health Day on October 10, she shares a few simple tips on how mental health can be kept in check through positive life habits.

Begin your day with the 5 basic Pranayama or breathing techniques: The Bhastrika, Kapalbhati, Anulomvilom, Bhramri, and Udgeeth Pranayams. According to yogic science, our mind and our breathing are directly connected.

Include positive affirmations in your pranayama routine.

Become aware of your breath. Get into the habit of taking slow deep breaths especially when you are stressed out.

Surround yourself with positive people. Think and talk about positive things.

Keep a gratitude journal. Make a habit of writing down 5 things that you are grateful for each day.

Connect with nature. Get some sunshine as it is a powerful electromagnetic energy that helps in cleansing and rejuvenation. Reconnect with mother earth by walking barefooted on grass/sand to destress.

Listen to calming soothing music to relieve stress.

Get proper sleep by going to bed and waking up at the same time every day and staying away from electronic gadgets before bedtime.

Consciously develop a habit of being positive in any given scenario and truly grateful for all that you already have. (IANS)