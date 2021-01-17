Sunday, January 17, 2021
Every Family is Dysfunctional and its Normal: Mithila Palkar
Entertainment

Every Family is Dysfunctional and its Normal: Mithila Palkar

Mithila Palkar
Mithila shared her thoughts when she joined her "Tribhanga: Tedhi Medhi Crazy" co-star Kajol and director Renuka Shahane for a conversation with Kusha Kapila on "Behensplaining". Pinterest

Actress Mithila Palkar says it took her some time to understand that every family is dysfunctional.

Talking about her perspective of a normal family, Mithila said: “For me personally, dysfunctionality is normal. It took me some time to understand that every family is dysfunctional and that is what comforted me.”

Director and writer Renuka also shared her thoughts on the definition of a normal family.

Mithila Palkar
“There can be a perfect family that can have dynamics which are broken and dysfunctional. I don’t think there can be a normal family because everyone is unique so our families are bound to be unique. Therefore, there is no such thing as normal. In fact, imperfections are normal and beautiful,” Renuka said.

To this, Kajol added: “Everyone has their own idea of what parenting is and there is no manual to bring up a baby. Everyone has advice but at the end of the day, it is your own ideas about bringing up your child that matter – good or bad, they’re yours! Normal is overrated and average is underrated.”

“Tribhanga: Tedhi Medhi Crazy” is a mother-daughter tale spanning three generations of women, and their journey of self-realisation. The family drama also stars Tanvi Azmi, Mithila Palkar, Kunal Roy Kapur, Kanwaljeet Singh, Vaibhav Tatwawadi and Manav Gohil. It is currently streaming on Netflix. (IANS)

