Everyone Give Yourself a Self Hug: SRK’s Witty Suggestion on Eid

Shah Rukh Khan has a witty suggestion on the occasion of Eid, in the time of social distancing.

Extending festive greetings on his verified Twitter account on Saturday afternoon, the actor advised everyone to give themselves a “self hug” on Eid, as customary hugging won’t be possible this year owing to the Covid pandemic.

“Eid Mubarak to everyone. May this day and actually everyday bring peace happiness and health to all your loved ones. Everyone give yourself a self hug,” tweeted Shah Rukh Khan.

The actor also shared a silhouette photo of his younger son AbRam, stretching his palms in prayer.

Fans of the superstar wished him on the occasion.

“Eid Mubarak to you and the ones you carry in your heart. Thank you for tweeting Shah made my Eid complete. Such a beautiful pic of the lil ray of sunshine. Stay blessed Shah with love,hope, happiness, peace & health.

Love you #SRK,” commented a fan.

“What a beautiful pic! The silhouette of a precious angel in B&W, the sight of innocence, wishing peace, happiness and health to all like his sweet dad. Seeing AbRam and you, I see how LOVE looks. Eid Mubarak to you all. May Life wraps you with love and its best gifts. Tons of love,” wrote another fan.

“This pic is so spiritual and pure Abram must b so proud to have you nd all of us .. thanku to give us our blessings with so purity.. your existence make us believe in God,” expressed another fan. (IANS)