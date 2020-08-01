Saturday, August 1, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Entertainment Everyone Give Yourself a Self Hug: SRK's Witty Suggestion on Eid
EntertainmentLead Story

Everyone Give Yourself a Self Hug: SRK’s Witty Suggestion on Eid

Extending festive greetings on his verified Twitter account on Saturday afternoon, SRK advised everyone to give themselves a "self hug" on Eid

0
SRK's Eid tip: 'Give yourself a self-hug'
"Eid Mubarak to everyone. May this day and actually everyday bring peace happiness and health to all your loved ones. Everyone give yourself a self hug," tweeted Shah Rukh Khan. Wikimedia Commons

Shah Rukh Khan has a witty suggestion on the occasion of Eid, in the time of social distancing.

Extending festive greetings on his verified Twitter account on Saturday afternoon, the actor advised everyone to give themselves a “self hug” on Eid, as customary hugging won’t be possible this year owing to the Covid pandemic.

Follow NewsGram on LinkedIn to know what’s happening around the world.

“Eid Mubarak to everyone. May this day and actually everyday bring peace happiness and health to all your loved ones. Everyone give yourself a self hug,” tweeted Shah Rukh Khan.

The actor also shared a silhouette photo of his younger son AbRam, stretching his palms in prayer.

Fans of the superstar wished him on the occasion.

“Eid Mubarak to you and the ones you carry in your heart. Thank you for tweeting Shah made my Eid complete. Such a beautiful pic of the lil ray of sunshine. Stay blessed Shah with love,hope, happiness, peace & health.
Love you #SRK,” commented a fan.

Also Read: Ram Temple to be Build on Principles of Vastu Shastra

“What a beautiful pic! The silhouette of a precious angel in B&W, the sight of innocence, wishing peace, happiness and health to all like his sweet dad. Seeing AbRam and you, I see how LOVE looks. Eid Mubarak to you all. May Life wraps you with love and its best gifts. Tons of love,” wrote another fan.

“This pic is so spiritual and pure Abram must b so proud to have you nd all of us .. thanku to give us our blessings with so purity.. your existence make us believe in God,” expressed another fan. (IANS)

Previous articleGoogle Searches During Pandemic May Predict Increase in Future Suicides
Next articleWhatsApp Introduces New Limit on Sharing Animated Stickers

RELATED ARTICLES

Entertainment

Prakash Jha on The New Education System

NewsGram Desk - 0
Filmmaker Prakash Jha has lauded the new National Education Policy (NEP) and feels it will pave the way for a transformed education system in...
Read more
Lead Story

Research Shows Pandemic Leads to Higher Depression, Anxiety

NewsGram Desk - 0
New research adds to the growing body of evidence that the Covid-19 pandemic is causing higher levels of depression, anxiety, suicidal tendencies, and psychological...
Read more
India

A Curated list of Raksha Bandhan Gifts for Your Sibling

NewsGram Desk - 0
Raksha Bandhan holds a special place in everyone's heart. One of the most revered festivals in India, it celebrates the special bond between brother...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

18,966FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,782FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Prakash Jha on The New Education System

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Filmmaker Prakash Jha has lauded the new National Education Policy (NEP) and feels it will pave the way for a transformed education system in...
Read more

Research Shows Pandemic Leads to Higher Depression, Anxiety

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
New research adds to the growing body of evidence that the Covid-19 pandemic is causing higher levels of depression, anxiety, suicidal tendencies, and psychological...
Read more

A Curated list of Raksha Bandhan Gifts for Your Sibling

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Raksha Bandhan holds a special place in everyone's heart. One of the most revered festivals in India, it celebrates the special bond between brother...
Read more

A New Benchmark Set for Online Sale of Asian Art

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Buyers from across 22 countries collectively set a new benchmark for the online sale of Asian art, totalling $8,952,625, establishing the highest total achieved...
Read more

WhatsApp Introduces New Limit on Sharing Animated Stickers

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
In a bid to curb irresponsible use of animated stickers, WhatsApp has introduced a new limit on sharing these stickers, according to WABetaInfo, a...
Read more

Everyone Give Yourself a Self Hug: SRK’s Witty Suggestion on Eid

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Shah Rukh Khan has a witty suggestion on the occasion of Eid, in the time of social distancing. Extending festive greetings on his verified Twitter...
Read more

Google Searches During Pandemic May Predict Increase in Future Suicides

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have found that Google searches for information about financial difficulties and disaster relief have increased sharply compared to the pre-pandemic times while googling...
Read more

Ram Temple to be Build on Principles of Vastu Shastra

India NewsGram Desk - 0
The Ram temple that will come at the Ram Janmabhoomi site in Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh will be on a grander scale compared with...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

ปั้มไลค์ on Health
ปั้มไลค์ on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ABIM on How Hinduism as a Religion becomes the epitome of Religious Tolerance? Find Out!
ปั้มไลค์ on Gymnast Dipa Karmakar aims to knock off World Champion Simone Biles off her pedestal in Vault
CharliePeters on No Crops Damaged, Locust Control Operations on Full Swing: Centre
Vaishali on The World Looks Up To India and Modi’s response to Covid-19, commends C’wealth Secy-Gen
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Harris on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

18,966FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,782FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada