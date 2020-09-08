Tuesday, September 8, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story Everything You Need to Know About Labor Day
Lead StoryWorld

Everything You Need to Know About Labor Day

Here's why americans celebrate labor day in september

0
Why Americans Celebrate Labor Day in September
United Auto Workers union members march in the Labor Day Parade in Detroit, Michigan, Sept. 2, 2019. VOA

How did the holiday begin?

During the 1800s, the Industrial Revolution was at its peak, and many Americans worked 12-hour days, seven days a week in harsh conditions for low pay. Even young children worked in factories. Virtually no employers provided their workers with sick days, paid vacation days or health benefits.

Follow NewsGram on Quora Space to get answers to all your questions.

As workers became more organized into labor unions they began protesting poor and unsafe working conditions and lobbying for more benefits from employers. The move to recognize workers with a holiday began in state governments, which, one by one, passed legislation to honor the common worker. The U.S. Congress created the federal holiday on June 28, 1894, designating the first Monday in September as Labor Day.

Why Americans Celebrate Labor Day in September
Labor Day is a national holiday, created to honor U.S. workers and their contribution to the economy. Pinterest

What is the difference between Labor Day and May Day?

Both Labor Day and International Workers’ Day, or May Day, honor the common worker. May Day, which is celebrated in most industrialized countries in the world, got its start because of events in the United States.

Want to read more in Hindi? Checkout: यूजर्स के डेटा संग छेड़छाड़ के लिए ट्विटर पर लगा 25 करोड़ डॉलर का जुर्माना

In May 1886, a worker demonstration was held in Chicago’s Haymarket Square to push for an eight-hour workday. A bomb went off at the protest killing seven police officers and four civilians. The episode made headlines internationally and the day became an annual occasion for worker protests around the world.

Why don’t Americans celebrate May Day?

Following the Haymarket affair, a strong anti-union movement arose in the United States. Over the years, May Day became more associated with the political far left, while Labor Day, held in September, was recognized by a growing number of municipalities and states. When the United States began to seriously consider creating a national holiday for workers, U.S. President Grover Cleveland did not want to choose the May date because of its association with the Haymaker bombing, so instead picked the alternative day in September.

What do Americans do on Labor Day?

The Labor Day holiday signifies the end of the summer and many Americans use the three-day weekend to try to get in one last summer vacation with trips to parks and beaches, or to spend time at backyard cookouts with family and friends. The weekend also is a big shoppers’ weekend with sales on home items, mattresses, clothes and school supplies.

Why Americans Celebrate Labor Day in September
The labor movement, which began in the 1800s, led to significant changes in the conditions in which Americans work. Pinterest

Do all Americans get the holiday off?

Federal workers in the United States get the day off work, as do most corporate jobs. Many workers, however, especially those in retail, transportation and the restaurant industry still have to go to work, with some working longer hours than on a normal business day.

Also Read: Antibody Tests, Disappoints Public After Months

Labor movement

The labor movement, which began in the 1800s, led to significant changes in the conditions in which Americans work, as well as worker benefits that are commonplace today, including the eight-hour work day, five-day work weeks, health care insurance and paid vacation days.

In recent years, U.S. labor unions have seen their membership decline as the globalization of the world economy has led to a shift in the types of jobs common in the United States. Now, many union members work for local, state and federal governments in white-collar jobs, rather than in the blue-collar jobs that were common 100 years ago. (VOA)

Previous articleAntibody Tests Disappoint Public After Months
Next articleIs It Possible to Get the Coronavirus Twice?

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

Probiotics May Help With Obesity And Losing Weight: Study

NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have found that probiotics may help children and adolescents with obesity lose weight when taken alongside a calorie-controlled diet. Foods that broaden the profile...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Is It Possible to Get the Coronavirus Twice?

NewsGram Desk - 0
Is it possible to get the coronavirus more than once? Scientists don't know for sure yet, but they believe it's unlikely. Health experts think people...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Antibody Tests Disappoint Public After Months

NewsGram Desk - 0
In April, during the height of the coronavirus lockdown, Trump administration health experts hailed a test that would confirm if someone had already had...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,161FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,775FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Probiotics May Help With Obesity And Losing Weight: Study

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have found that probiotics may help children and adolescents with obesity lose weight when taken alongside a calorie-controlled diet. Foods that broaden the profile...
Read more

Is It Possible to Get the Coronavirus Twice?

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Is it possible to get the coronavirus more than once? Scientists don't know for sure yet, but they believe it's unlikely. Health experts think people...
Read more

Everything You Need to Know About Labor Day

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Labor Day is a national holiday, created to honor U.S. workers and their contribution to the economy. Many Americans use the day to celebrate...
Read more

Antibody Tests Disappoint Public After Months

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
In April, during the height of the coronavirus lockdown, Trump administration health experts hailed a test that would confirm if someone had already had...
Read more

Northern India’s Energy Systems Can Be Switched To 100% Clean Energy By 2050: Study

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
Finland's Lappeenranta-Lahti University of Technology (LUT) and Delhi-based 'Climate Trends' in a new report on Tuesday established how northern India's energy systems, comprising the...
Read more

Letter to the Editor: Political Violence Against Indians in Guyana, Suriname and Trinidad

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
(Dr. Kumar Mahabir drafted this letter to address the issue of Political violence against Indians in Guyana, Suriname and Trinidad) The Editor, Political violence against Indians...
Read more

How an Online Training Helped me During my Internship at DRDO

Education NewsGram Desk - 0
About the Author: N. Caleb Jebadurai, a student of the Shepherd Institute of Technology, talks about his internship experiences at DRDO before and after...
Read more

Building a Career in the Field of Ethical Hacking – 5Ws and 1H

Education NewsGram Desk - 0
With technological advancements, the IT industry is growing at a rapid rate. Companies continue to generate a huge amount of data every day, leading...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Casti Audio on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Ecran display complet cu rama Samsung Galaxy S7 EDGE negru on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
valve on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ปั้มไลค์ on Health
ปั้มไลค์ on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ABIM on How Hinduism as a Religion becomes the epitome of Religious Tolerance? Find Out!
ปั้มไลค์ on Gymnast Dipa Karmakar aims to knock off World Champion Simone Biles off her pedestal in Vault

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,161FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,775FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Donate to NewsGram to support quality journalism.
x