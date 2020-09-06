Sunday, September 6, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story Everything You Must Know About Shankha
Lead StoryReligion

Everything You Must Know About Shankha

Shankha plays an important role when something significant begins in Sanatana Dharma

0
Everything You Must Know About Shankha
It is widely believed that the first use of the Shankha took place during the Samudra Manthan. Pixabay

The sound of the Conch Shell or Shankha plays an important role when something significant begins in Sanatana Dharma (Hindu Dharma) and Buddhism. It represents luster, brilliance, purity, and auspicious start. It is viewed as a devout article and is utilized in all religious ceremonies.

The Origin of Shankha

It is widely believed that the first use of the Shankha took place during the Samudra Manthan or churning of the ocean. Legends have it that it was used and remained an object of benefaction during Samudra Manthan. Shankha is closely associated with Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi. Lord Vishnu is usually portrayed holding a conch shell. It is believed that during the Samudra Manthan, the first conch shell appeared and it was followed by Goddess Lakshmi, as per an article on VedicFeed.

Everything You Must Know About Shankha
Accordingly the blowing of sankha during dawn implied that war was on and again it used to be blown at nightfall meaning retreat to the camps of night rest. Pinterest

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

Lord Kubera is the God of Wealth. He is the one who is believed to possess eight auspicious jewels and one of them happened to be Sankhanidhi.

In the epic time, the sankha stayed a vital part of warfare. And wars were confined to daytime. Accordingly the blowing of sankha during dawn implied that war was on and again it used to be blown at nightfall meaning retreat to the camps of night rest. It used to mean the victory signal also.

Want to read more in Hindi? Checkout: ‘बॉलीवुड में ड्रग के गढ़ को उखाड़ने’ में मदद कर सकता है शोविक’

Importance of Shankh

Hindu socio-religious ethos deeply embeds its importance of Shank. Shankh symbolizes the cosmic space of which the attribute is sabda or sound. The reverberating melodic notes of sacred sankha rent the air when it is blown during the religious occasions. And hence the devotee is able to communicate his/her feelings. In religious ceremonies, Shankh is utilized to declare the start of a prayer or arrival of deity and in certain places, holy water is gathered and distributed in it.

While performing Lakshmi Puja, the conch shell is filled with milk and then it is poured over the idol. Water collected in Shankha is offered while worshipping the sun. Sankha is basically an integral part of Vaishnavite symbology. The most famous Shankha is the Panchajanya of Lord Vishnu. In the Mahabharata, Lord Krishna and the five Pandavas had a separate Shankha, and it is referred at the beginning of the Bhagavad Gita.

Everything You Must Know About Shankha
Sankha is basically an integral part of Vaishnavite symbology. Pinterest

Types of Shankha

There are two kinds of Shankha – left handed conch shell and right-handed conch shell. Valampiri Shankha or Lakshmi Shankha is the right-handed conch shell and is viewed as favorable and auspicious.

Also Read: Films Messing With Defence Forces is Not Cool

Numerous individuals keep the right-handed sankha as it is believed to bring riches and prosperity to the house. It is additionally connected with Kubera, who is the god of wealth. Various establishments and associations use the conch shell as their symbol.

Musical Importance

Shankha is additionally important for classical Indian musical instruments, and there is likewise a mudra based on it in classical dance. There are also various legends related with the Shankha in the huge Sanskrit literature.

Previous articleAstronomers Discover Evidence of First Intermediate-Size Black Hole
Next articleFacebook Unveils AR Headset Which Gives Users “Perceptual Superpowers”

RELATED ARTICLES

Bollywood Interview

Bollywood’s Portrayal Has Been Disappointing: Chetan Bhagat

NewsGram Desk - 0
Bestselling author Chetan Bhagat insists that Bollywood's portrayal in the media post the Sushant Singh Rajput tragedy has been disappointing and far-fetched. Stressing that...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Common Drugs Associated With Increased Risk Of Cognitive Decline

NewsGram Desk - 0
A class of drugs used for a broad array of conditions, from allergies and colds to hypertension, may be associated with an increased risk...
Read more
Environment

Life on Earth Could Have Sprung From Bacteria From Space: Researchers

NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers in Japan have provided more evidence supporting the theory that all life on Earth could have sprung from bacteria that landed on the...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,162FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,776FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Bollywood’s Portrayal Has Been Disappointing: Chetan Bhagat

Bollywood Interview NewsGram Desk - 0
Bestselling author Chetan Bhagat insists that Bollywood's portrayal in the media post the Sushant Singh Rajput tragedy has been disappointing and far-fetched. Stressing that...
Read more

Common Drugs Associated With Increased Risk Of Cognitive Decline

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
A class of drugs used for a broad array of conditions, from allergies and colds to hypertension, may be associated with an increased risk...
Read more

Life on Earth Could Have Sprung From Bacteria From Space: Researchers

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers in Japan have provided more evidence supporting the theory that all life on Earth could have sprung from bacteria that landed on the...
Read more

Researchers Develop Method to Improve “Anti-Solar” Panels

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
A new study suggests researchers have developed a method to significantly improve “anti-solar” panels - a new clean, sustainable way to generate energy at...
Read more

Facebook Unveils AR Headset Which Gives Users “Perceptual Superpowers”

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Facebook has unveiled a new prototype of Augmented Reality (AR) glasses that amplify what the wearer aims to hear and silence everything else around. According...
Read more

Everything You Must Know About Shankha

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The sound of the Conch Shell or Shankha plays an important role when something significant begins in Sanatana Dharma (Hindu Dharma) and Buddhism. It...
Read more

Astronomers Discover Evidence of First Intermediate-Size Black Hole

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Astronomers say they have discovered evidence of the first intermediate-size black hole, created by the merger of two smaller black holes. Up to this point,...
Read more

Films Messing With Defence Forces is Not Cool

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
By Vinod Mirani Since the time Sacred Games released on the OTT streaming platform Netflix, there has been a debate on whether the content on...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Casti Audio on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Ecran display complet cu rama Samsung Galaxy S7 EDGE negru on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
valve on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ปั้มไลค์ on Health
ปั้มไลค์ on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ABIM on How Hinduism as a Religion becomes the epitome of Religious Tolerance? Find Out!
ปั้มไลค์ on Gymnast Dipa Karmakar aims to knock off World Champion Simone Biles off her pedestal in Vault

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,162FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,776FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Donate to NewsGram to support quality journalism.
x