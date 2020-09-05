Saturday, September 5, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Environment New Evidence May Show How Water Originated on Earth
EnvironmentLead StoryScience & Technology

New Evidence May Show How Water Originated on Earth

In the new study, researchers measured the amount of hydrogen in 13 samples of enstatite chondrite meteorites

0
New Evidence May Show Where Earth's Water Came From
A group of people play on the beach in Ocean Park, Maine, Aug. 7, 2020. A new study offers evidence on how water originated on Earth. VOA

A study published this week offers evidence regarding how water originated on Earth, and the clues come from some of the oldest rocks in the solar system.

Earth’s abundance of water makes it unique in the solar system, but scientists have never been sure how it got here. Some believed the water – or chemical compounds that make up water – was here all along, embedded in the original rock that formed the Earth about 4.5 billion years ago.

Follow NewsGram on Quora Space to get answers to all your questions.

But other scientists studying models of where Earth exists in the solar system think it should have formed as a dry planet, suggesting the water came from somewhere else.

A study, published Thursday in the journal Science, looks at the composition of samples of enstatite chondrite meteorites — a rare, ancient form of meteorite believed to have been formed very early in the life of the solar system.

New Evidence May Show Where Earth's Water Came From
A piece of an enstatite chondrite meteorite, which contains about 0.5 weight percent of water, is seen in this undated handout obtained Aug. 27, 2020, courtesy of Laurette Piani and Christine Fieni from the Museum of Natural History in Paris. VOA

Scientists had previously dismissed these space rocks as the source of Earth’s water because they were exposed to the heat and radiation of the young sun early in their formation, making them, the scientists thought, too dry to carry water.

Instead, astronomers theorize water came to Earth later in its formation, through carbonaceous chondrite meteorites, which came from the outer solar system, where wate was more abundant.

Also Read: 5 Unmissable Performances of Pankaj Tripathi

In the new study, researchers measured the amount of hydrogen, the primary element in water, in 13 samples of enstatite chondrite meteorites. Their analysis revealed these meteorites carry a lot more hydrogen than previously believed. So much hydrogen, that the study’s authors say they believe the ancient meteorites can account for least three times the amount of water in Earth’s present-day oceans.

Therefore, they maintain, Earth’s water may have come from the very space rocks that formed the planet. (VOA)

Previous article5 Unmissable Performances of Pankaj Tripathi
Next articleHumans To Be Blamed For Extinct Mammals: Study

RELATED ARTICLES

Environment

Humans To Be Blamed For Extinct Mammals: Study

NewsGram Desk - 0
BY 2100, THE NUMBER OF MAMMAL SPECIES GOING EXTINCT GLOBALLY IS LIKELY TO REACH 558 IF CONSERVATION EFFORTS ARE NOT STEPPED UP, RESEARCHERS HAVE...
Read more
Entertainment

5 Unmissable Performances of Pankaj Tripathi

NewsGram Desk - 0
Pankaj Tripathi turned 44 on Saturday. The versatile actor has explored every medium as an actor -- theatre, television, films and OTT -- and...
Read more
Environment

Nature Lovers Demand Natural Policy For Vulture Conservation

NewsGram Desk - 0
Nature lovers and bird watchers on Saturday expressed grave concern over the fast declining vulture population in the country and demanded a national policy...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,161FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,776FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Humans To Be Blamed For Extinct Mammals: Study

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
BY 2100, THE NUMBER OF MAMMAL SPECIES GOING EXTINCT GLOBALLY IS LIKELY TO REACH 558 IF CONSERVATION EFFORTS ARE NOT STEPPED UP, RESEARCHERS HAVE...
Read more

New Evidence May Show How Water Originated on Earth

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
A study published this week offers evidence regarding how water originated on Earth, and the clues come from some of the oldest rocks in...
Read more

5 Unmissable Performances of Pankaj Tripathi

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Pankaj Tripathi turned 44 on Saturday. The versatile actor has explored every medium as an actor -- theatre, television, films and OTT -- and...
Read more

Nature Lovers Demand Natural Policy For Vulture Conservation

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
Nature lovers and bird watchers on Saturday expressed grave concern over the fast declining vulture population in the country and demanded a national policy...
Read more

Kindness Can be Good for Health, Well-Being: Study

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
In a major study, the researchers have revealed that performing acts of kindness and helping other people can be good for people's health and...
Read more

Arthritis Drugs Can Improve Early Stages of Heart Disease: Study

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Drugs used to treat initial signs of rheumatoid arthritis (RA) can also improve the early stages of heart disease, according to a new study. Having...
Read more

Harness the Power of Technology to Make Teaching, Learning Joyful: Vice-President

Education NewsGram Desk - 0
Emphasising the need for more use of technology in education that has been necessitated by the coronavirus pandemic, Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday...
Read more

Nature Has Been My Biggest Teacher: Bhumi Pednekar

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar says nature has been her biggest teacher in life. Bhumi opened up on the subject on the occasion of Teacher's Day...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Casti Audio on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Ecran display complet cu rama Samsung Galaxy S7 EDGE negru on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
valve on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ปั้มไลค์ on Health
ปั้มไลค์ on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ABIM on How Hinduism as a Religion becomes the epitome of Religious Tolerance? Find Out!
ปั้มไลค์ on Gymnast Dipa Karmakar aims to knock off World Champion Simone Biles off her pedestal in Vault

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,161FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,776FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Donate to NewsGram to support quality journalism.
x