Sunday, September 20, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story Explore the Evolution of Personal Hygiene
Lead StoryLife Style

Explore the Evolution of Personal Hygiene

If you explore the history, you will find that the concept of cleanliness changed gradually with time, beginning with the upper class, and spreading to the emerging middle class

0
Historian Explores the Evolution of Personal Hygiene
A postcard of a French miner being washed by his wife at the turn of the 20th century. VOA
By Faiza Elmasry

Frequent hand-washing with soap and water for at least 20 seconds is recommended by health experts to help prevent exposure to COVID-19. That is exactly what many people do these days. But while washing hands and bathing signifies personal hygiene in our time, it was not always the case.

Louis XIV of France, for example, is said to have taken only two baths in his adult lifetime — both times recommended by his doctors. The king had headaches, and his doctors thought bathing would help cure the condition. It did not, and he never bathed again.

The hygiene rituals of Louis XIV and other historical figures are recounted in the new book “The Clean Body: A Modern History” by Peter Ward. The history professor emeritus at the University of British Colombia explores the transformation of body care habits in the West over the past four centuries.

Follow NewsGram on LinkedIn to know what’s happening around the world.

Cleanliness now and then 

According to Ward, Louis XIV was not unique in his body care habits.

In the 1700s, most people in the upper class seldom, if ever, bathed. They occasionally washed their faces and hands, and kept themselves “clean” by changing the white linens under their clothing.

Historian Explores the Evolution of Personal Hygiene
In the 19th century, advancements in industry, plumbing, architecture and science helped spread the practice of bathing and hand-washing. VOA

“The idea about cleanliness focused on their clothing, especially the clothes worn next to the skin,” Ward said. “The common view was that the white linen garments they wore below their outer clothes absorbed the body’s impurities, cleaning the skin in the process.”

Starched white collars and cuffs from the inner layer often extended beyond the outer clothes, signifying the cleanliness of the body underneath. They also implied the social superiority of those who wore such clothes, because most people in western societies lacked the wealth to dress this way.

Gradually, the concept of cleanliness changed, beginning with the upper class, and spreading to the emerging middle class. 

“By the close of the 18th century, bathing was gaining acceptance among the wealthy as a new form of personal care. In upper-class circles everywhere, men and women began to see a new value in being clean, and bathing as a new pathway to cleanliness,” Ward explained.

What changed in the 19th century? 

In the 19th century, body care became something people thought distinguished them from the lower classes. By the middle of the century, periodic bathing had become common.

Advancements in industry, plumbing, architecture and science helped spread the practice of bathing and hand-washing.

“The manufacturing of new bathing equipment and the appearance of the bathroom in the homes of the wealthy, and then over the course of about a century, down to the mass housing,” according to Ward.

Historian Explores the Evolution of Personal Hygiene

Author Peter Ward hopes people will continue to wash their hands after the pandemic ends. VOA

The manufacture and promotion of soap played a huge role in promoting cleanliness as a desirable, appealing lifestyle. Clean bodies and hands came to represent social inclusion. In the late-19th century, people began to realize the relationship between cleanliness and good health.

Wash your hands 

In the 1880s, French scientist Louis Pasteur discovered the link between microbes and the transmission of diseases.

“Pasteur’s ideas had profoundly influenced western medical thinking,” Ward said. “They had also permeated the public health movement, which became the most energetic promoter of clean hands for the masses. I suspect that washing hands was common in most western countries by the 1920s and 1930s, though generally speaking, the personal cleanliness ‘revolution’ came later in rural than in urban environments. And in those countries where rural ways persisted longer, hand-washing and other cleansing routines were adopted more slowly.”

Also Read: This Bacteria Eats Plastic!

These days, as frequent hand-washing has become a widespread practice of Hygiene against the spread of COVID-19, Ward hopes people will develop new personal hygiene practices.

But he is not optimistic.

History shows that people tend to care less about washing their hands once the pandemic ends, Ward said. (VOA)

Previous articleThis Bacteria Eats Plastic!
Next articleHere’s the First Picture of Another Solar System

RELATED ARTICLES

Environment

Climate Change Threatens Health, Future of All Children, Adolescents

NewsGram Desk - 0
Many wealthy nations are letting the world's younger generations down by failing to curb planet-warming emissions, a U.N.-backed report said Wednesday, warning climate change...
Read more
Lead Story

Here’s the First Picture of Another Solar System

NewsGram Desk - 0
The European Southern Observatory has released the first image ever captured by a telescope of multiple planets orbiting around a sun-like star, just like...
Read more
Environment

This Bacteria Eats Plastic!

NewsGram Desk - 0
By Zlatica Hoke German scientists say they have identified a strain of bacteria that is feeding on polyurethanes, a plastic resistant to biodegradation. A team of...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,148FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Climate Change Threatens Health, Future of All Children, Adolescents

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
Many wealthy nations are letting the world's younger generations down by failing to curb planet-warming emissions, a U.N.-backed report said Wednesday, warning climate change...
Read more

Here’s the First Picture of Another Solar System

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The European Southern Observatory has released the first image ever captured by a telescope of multiple planets orbiting around a sun-like star, just like...
Read more

Explore the Evolution of Personal Hygiene

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
By Faiza Elmasry Frequent hand-washing with soap and water for at least 20 seconds is recommended by health experts to help prevent exposure to COVID-19....
Read more

This Bacteria Eats Plastic!

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
By Zlatica Hoke German scientists say they have identified a strain of bacteria that is feeding on polyurethanes, a plastic resistant to biodegradation. A team of...
Read more

Abhijita Gupta: 7 Year Old Child Prodigy Carry Fowards Literary Legacy With First Book

Education NewsGram Desk - 0
By Siddhi Jain Padma Bhushan recipient Rashtrakavi Maithalisharan Gupt's and Santkavi Siyaramsharan Gupt's great grand daughter Abhijita Gupta, who is all of seven years and...
Read more

River Activists In Agra Cleaned Up The Yamuna Riverbank

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
Ahead of the world rivers day on September 27, the river activists in Agra cleaned up the Yamuna riverbank, opposite the Etmauddaula tomb and...
Read more

UHN Collab With Apple To Give Heart Patients Control Over Health

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The Ted Rogers Centre for Heart Research at University Health Network (UHN) here has collaborated with Apple to give heart failure patients more control...
Read more

8 Risk Factors That Can Develop Heart Failure in Future

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
By Siddhi Jain Heart failure is one of the most under-diagnosed heart diseases in our country, contributing to a high number of death rates. The...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Casti Audio on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Ecran display complet cu rama Samsung Galaxy S7 EDGE negru on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
valve on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ปั้มไลค์ on Health
ปั้มไลค์ on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ABIM on How Hinduism as a Religion becomes the epitome of Religious Tolerance? Find Out!
ปั้มไลค์ on Gymnast Dipa Karmakar aims to knock off World Champion Simone Biles off her pedestal in Vault

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,148FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Donate to NewsGram to support quality journalism.
x