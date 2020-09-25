Friday, September 25, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Excessive Alcohol Affects Cognitive Brain Function
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

Excessive Alcohol Affects Cognitive Brain Function

Binge Drinking Leads to Long-term Effects on Mind: Study

0
excessive alcohol
Study Shows How Binge Drinking Affects Cognitive Brain Function. Pixabay

A new study released this week describes how excessive alcohol-consuming too much alcohol, too fast — affects the brain, leading to anxieties and other cognitive issues.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) defines binge drinking as a man consuming five or more drinks in about two hours; four drinks for a woman. The CDC reports the habit is a growing problem in the United States, especially among young people, with 1 in 6 adults binge drinking about four times a month.

Previous research examined the long-term effects of binge drinking on the brain, but this latest study, published Tuesday in the journal Science Signaling, focused specifically on the immediate effects of binge drinking on the brain.

To do this, the researchers from the University of Porto in Portugal gave an alcohol solution to mice, equivalent to 10 days of binge drinking, which spurred immune cells in mice brains to destroy the synapses — or connections — between neurons, leading to anxiety and other cognitive issues.

University of Porto researcher João Relvas, co-author of the study, said in an interview, “Even for a short period of time, excessive drinking is likely to affect the brain, increasing the level of anxiety, a relevant feature in alcohol abuse and addiction.”

Whiskey
Previously, researchers have also examined the long-term effects of binge drinking on the brain. Pixabay

Dangers of alcohol ‘underestimated’

Relvas said further studies in humans could reveal the exact drinking patterns that spark synaptic dysfunction. But for now, Relvas cautioned that people should pay attention to their intake and follow public health guidelines on drinking in moderation.

“The dangers of alcohol drinking, especially amongst the younger population, have been widely underestimated and excessive alcohol drinking is socially relatively well tolerated,” Relvas said.

He said studies like theirs should help increase public awareness and education among people young and perhaps change the way society looks at alcohol consumption.

Also Read: Walmart Aims for Zero Global Emissions by 2040 

Dietary guidelines determined by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the U.S. Department of Agriculture define moderate drinking as up to one drink per day for women and up to two drinks per day for men. (VOA)

Previous articlePlayback Singer S. P. Balasubrahmanyam Dies at 74

RELATED ARTICLES

Entertainment

Playback Singer S. P. Balasubrahmanyam Dies at 74

NewsGram Desk - 0
Sripathi Panditaradhyula Balasubrahmanyam also known to as S. P. Balu or S. P. B. was not just an Indian musician or playback singer instead...
Read more
Environment

Weather During Winter Could Increase Spread of COVID

NewsGram Desk - 0
As winter brings shorter days and lower temperatures to the Northern Hemisphere, there is a chance we could see more COVID-19 cases. But experts say...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Dogs That Sniff Coronavirus Layout Safer Travel: Helsinki

NewsGram Desk - 0
Helsinki Airport is getting creative when it comes to operating safely in the age of COVID-19. Beginning this week, travelers arriving at Finland's busiest...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,140FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,775FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Excessive Alcohol Affects Cognitive Brain Function

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
A new study released this week describes how excessive alcohol-consuming too much alcohol, too fast — affects the brain, leading to anxieties and other...
Read more

Playback Singer S. P. Balasubrahmanyam Dies at 74

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Sripathi Panditaradhyula Balasubrahmanyam also known to as S. P. Balu or S. P. B. was not just an Indian musician or playback singer instead...
Read more

Weather During Winter Could Increase Spread of COVID

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
As winter brings shorter days and lower temperatures to the Northern Hemisphere, there is a chance we could see more COVID-19 cases. But experts say...
Read more

Dogs That Sniff Coronavirus Layout Safer Travel: Helsinki

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Helsinki Airport is getting creative when it comes to operating safely in the age of COVID-19. Beginning this week, travelers arriving at Finland's busiest...
Read more

Common Diabetes Drug Associated With Lower Heart Issues

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Drugs known as sodium-glucose cotransporter 2 (SGLT2) inhibitors are associated with a lower risk of major heart problems in patients with type 2 diabetes...
Read more

Taapsee Pannu Recalls her First Attempt as a Stand-up Comedian

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Actress Taapsee Pannu has shared what was going on in her mind before she tried stand-up comedy last year. Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay...
Read more

Into The Wild: Bear Grylls’ Episode Featuring Akshay Kumar Sets Record

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Akshay Kumar has set a new record. This time, though, the big-screen superstar has made history on television. The recent episode of British adventurer Bear...
Read more

Transparency: Pradarshita- The Unspoken Story of How Dilli was Cheated by its Own

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
By Sudisha Limbu In April this year, Munish Raizada Films debuted Transparency: Pardarshita, a Hindi-language political documentary that talks about the India Against Corruption (IAC)...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Casti Audio on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Ecran display complet cu rama Samsung Galaxy S7 EDGE negru on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
valve on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ปั้มไลค์ on Health
ปั้มไลค์ on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ABIM on How Hinduism as a Religion becomes the epitome of Religious Tolerance? Find Out!
ปั้มไลค์ on Gymnast Dipa Karmakar aims to knock off World Champion Simone Biles off her pedestal in Vault

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,140FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,775FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada