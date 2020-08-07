Friday, August 7, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Entertainment It's an Exciting and Challenging Time to be an Actor: Bobby Deol
EntertainmentLead Story

It’s an Exciting and Challenging Time to be an Actor: Bobby Deol

The actor makes his digital debut with the film "Class Of ‘83"

0
Bobby Deol: It's a challenging time to be an actor
Actor Bobby Deol is looking forward to foraying into the digital world. Wikimedia Commons

Actor Bobby Deol is looking forward to foraying into the digital world, and says it is an exciting as well as challenging time to be an actor.

The actor makes his digital debut with the film “Class Of ‘83”, which is backed by superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s banner Red Chillies Entertainment.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

“I love the sheer variety of content a digital medium has to offer and it’s truly encouraging to know that your work can reach so many people across the world,” Bobby said.

“The 1980s was a fascinating period in Mumbai’s history and this film allowed me to live and feel that era all over again. When (director) Atul (Sabharwal) and Red Chillies Entertainment approached me, I was drawn by the intensity and depth of the character. It’s my first attempt on digital. It’s an exciting and challenging time to be an actor,” said Bobby.

Bobby Deol: It's a challenging time to be an actor
“Class Of ‘83” releases on Netflix on August 21. Pinterest

The actor added that he is “super excited” that everyone gets to see the trailer on Friday, as well as the film eventually.

Also Read: Sidharth Malhotra’s Work-From-Home ‘Jugaad’ Setup Makes Him One of Us

The film is the story of a hero policeman, who is shunted to a punishment posting as the Dean of the police academy, and narrates how he, in turn, decides to punish the corrupt bureaucracy and its criminal allies by training five lethal assassin policemen.

“Class Of ‘83” also stars Annup Soni, Joy Sengupta, Vishwajeet Pradhan, Bhupendra Jadawat, Ninad Mahajani, Hitesh Bhojraj, Sameer Paranjape and Prithvik Pratap, and releases on Netflix on August 21. (IANS)

Previous articleSidharth Malhotra’s Work-From-Home ‘Jugaad’ Setup Makes Him One of Us
Next articleNational Handloom Day: PM Modi Salutes People Associated with Handloom, Handicrafts Sector

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

Rehabilitation Of World Heritage Site In Mali

NewsGram Desk - 0
The UN's culture organization UNESCO will support a three-year project in African country Mali's Bandiagara that aims to rehabilitate damaged architectural heritage, notably housing,...
Read more
Health & Fitness

People Who Experience Dizziness on Standing Up May be at Higher Risk of Dementia

NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have found that people who feel dizzy or lightheaded when they stand up may have an increased risk of developing dementia. The condition, called...
Read more
Lead Story

Major Goal is to Identify Planets that Could Support Life: NASA

NewsGram Desk - 0
As scientists search for signs of life on planets outside our solar system, astronomers using NASA's Hubble Space Telescope have detected Earth's own brand...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

18,958FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,780FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Rehabilitation Of World Heritage Site In Mali

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The UN's culture organization UNESCO will support a three-year project in African country Mali's Bandiagara that aims to rehabilitate damaged architectural heritage, notably housing,...
Read more

People Who Experience Dizziness on Standing Up May be at Higher Risk of Dementia

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have found that people who feel dizzy or lightheaded when they stand up may have an increased risk of developing dementia. The condition, called...
Read more

Major Goal is to Identify Planets that Could Support Life: NASA

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
As scientists search for signs of life on planets outside our solar system, astronomers using NASA's Hubble Space Telescope have detected Earth's own brand...
Read more

Need to Adapt to Changing Customer Behaviour: McDonald’s

India NewsGram Desk - 0
By Siddhi Jain As India moves forward in the Unlock phases, there is a need to adapt to changing customer behaviour and align business operations...
Read more

Vitamin D, Calcium Consumption Twice a Day may Reduce Chances of Getting Vertigo Again

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have revealed that taking vitamin D and calcium twice a day may reduce your chances of getting vertigo again - a sudden internal...
Read more

Stock Up Your Monsoon Pantry With These Common Ingredients

India NewsGram Desk - 0
By Puja Gupta The monsoon season is possibly every Indians favourite season! Well it is certainly infamous for one's cravings for all-things-fried, along with a...
Read more

National Handloom Day: PM Modi Salutes People Associated with Handloom, Handicrafts Sector

India NewsGram Desk - 0
On National Handloom Day on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi saluted those associated with the handloom and handicrafts sector and urged people to strengthen...
Read more

It’s an Exciting and Challenging Time to be an Actor: Bobby Deol

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Actor Bobby Deol is looking forward to foraying into the digital world, and says it is an exciting as well as challenging time to...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

ปั้มไลค์ on Health
ปั้มไลค์ on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ABIM on How Hinduism as a Religion becomes the epitome of Religious Tolerance? Find Out!
ปั้มไลค์ on Gymnast Dipa Karmakar aims to knock off World Champion Simone Biles off her pedestal in Vault
CharliePeters on No Crops Damaged, Locust Control Operations on Full Swing: Centre
Vaishali on The World Looks Up To India and Modi’s response to Covid-19, commends C’wealth Secy-Gen
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Harris on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

18,958FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,780FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada