Monday, May 24, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Education Fun Virtual Activities For Kids To Stay Engaged
EducationLead Story

Fun Virtual Activities For Kids To Stay Engaged

This program will promote the love for reading among children and strengthen their reading and listening skills and help them grow as motivated and confident readers

0
Children of all ages will make measurable progress, learning to express themselves with confidence in English. Pixabay

With the second wave of Covid-19 infection gripping the country, children continue to be restricted to their homes. Deprived of the usual exposure so crucial to childhood and growing up, it is imperative to enable substitute activities that help them socialize, learn valuable life skills, and build new interests in a meaningful and safe way — to keep their growth and learning on course. Needless to say, any intervention must be designed in fun ways!

Here are some activities your child can participate in this summer:

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

British Council’s Online Summer School 2021

Summer School at the British Council is a unique two-week online course where your child will improve their language, communication, and critical thinking skills to prepare them for a global world. This is an exciting opportunity to learn about and celebrate the diversity of Indian cultural heritage from around the country and use this knowledge to create and design their own products. In doing so, children of all ages will make measurable progress, learning to express themselves with confidence in English.

Activities
Summer School at the British Council is a unique two-week online course where your child will improve their language. Pixabay

When: Next batch starting May 24, 2021

Vedic Math by Q75signatures

This camp will make it easier for children to solve simple numeric problems such as addition, subtraction, multiplication, and division. It will gear your children for fast calculations and help them overcome their phobia of numbers. Vedic Math reduces the burden of memorizing to a great extent. This course is more than just about solving problems and it provides a holistic understanding of the subject and its basics.

Activities
Vedic Math reduces the burden of memorizing to a great extent. Pixabay

When: Next batch starting May 21, 2021

Reading for Life Programme by the British Council

Reading for Life program brings a completely new collection of books and workshops that will challenge children to read at least one book per week from their curated online collection of e-books, audiobooks, and comics.

This program will promote the love for reading among children and strengthen their reading and listening skills and help them grow as motivated and confident readers. They also offer expert-curated workshops and book review writing tasks that will support them in enhancing their writing and inference skills and boosting their creativity and critical thinking.

Activities
Reading for Life program brings a completely new collection of books and workshops that will challenge children to read at least one book per week. Pixabay

When: Next batch starting June 12, 2021

Codathon by EMPLIHI

This online course covers computer programming, 3D modeling, mobile, and web app development. The course mainly addresses the STEM learning needs of children from the age of nine onwards. Children are introduced to the magic of STEM and will be able to sustain the excitement through successive course modules.

When: Next batch starting May 24, 2021

ALSO READ: Cybercriminals Use Online Gaming To Target Kids

Astro Space Camp by SSERD

If your child is interested in Aeronautics, Space Technology, Astronomy, Astrophysics, Astronautics, and things related to Space, Science, and Technology, then this is a to-do camp. This camp will help elevate and foster new attributes in young minds like creativity and critical thinking through our innovative and exciting STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics) model activities.

When: Next batch starting May 24, 2021 (IANS/JC)

Previous articleWhat Do Color Palettes Of Rooms Reveal About Our Personalities?
Next articleHere Are Few Interesting Updates From Google I/O To Make Your Life Easier

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

3 Delicious And Easy Summer Treats Recipes

NewsGram Desk - 0
As season changes and we await monsoon, renowned chef Harpal Singh from Tata Sky Cooking brings some recipes that are easy-to-cook and deliciously filling. Karele...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Discovering The Link Between Nutrition And Skin Aging

NewsGram Desk - 0
There is a whole gamut of skincare products available right now online and in stores that might give our skin the glow, shine, anti-aging,...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Importance Of Personal Hygiene In Summers

NewsGram Desk - 0
Two in three adolescents are not practicing appropriate hand hygiene, a shocking recent global study involving University of Queensland researchers has found. The Covid-19...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,501FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

3 Delicious And Easy Summer Treats Recipes

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
As season changes and we await monsoon, renowned chef Harpal Singh from Tata Sky Cooking brings some recipes that are easy-to-cook and deliciously filling. Karele...
Read more

Discovering The Link Between Nutrition And Skin Aging

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
There is a whole gamut of skincare products available right now online and in stores that might give our skin the glow, shine, anti-aging,...
Read more

Importance Of Personal Hygiene In Summers

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Two in three adolescents are not practicing appropriate hand hygiene, a shocking recent global study involving University of Queensland researchers has found. The Covid-19...
Read more

Beauty Does Lie In The Eyes Of The Beholder, Explains Science

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Why do some people find American actor Brad Pitt “dreamy” and others think he’s merely handsome? A new study suggests that what a person...
Read more

Top Challenges Of Studying In US

Education NewsGram Desk - 0
Our friend Homayoon has told us in the past that he hopes to study in the U.S. but worries "my dream to study in...
Read more

Cookies Are As Addictive As Cocaine Concludes Study

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Can a cookie be as addictive as cocaine? Researchers say that for lab rats at least, the answer is yes. Rodents in a study...
Read more

Cryptocurrency In India: Know The Related Concerns And Confusions

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
Amongst all its Indian stakeholders, there are strong undercurrents, deafening official-silence and unofficial-posturing, all around. Over the past few months, the government has had...
Read more

Here Are Few Interesting Updates From Google I/O To Make Your Life Easier

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
At its I/O developers' conference, Google has highlighted a lot of features launching on Google services including Photos, Maps, and others that could deliver...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

바카라 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
메리트카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
best gpu for bitcoin mining 2012 presidential candidates on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
제왕카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,501FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada