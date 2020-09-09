Wednesday, September 9, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Exercise May Not be Able to Beat Covid-Stress
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

Exercise May Not be Able to Beat Covid-Stress

Early identification and treatment is vital to avoid long-term mental health consequences from Covid-19 among children and young people

0
Covid-stress may be hard to beat even with exercise
People who reported increasing their physical activity after the start of Covid-19 stay-at-home orders reported higher levels of stress and anxiety. Unsplash

Exercise has been shown to reduce anxiety and stress, but now in a major study, the researchers have revealed that it may not be enough for the levels caused by Covid-19.

People who reported increasing their physical activity after the start of Covid-19 stay-at-home orders reported higher levels of stress and anxiety than those whose activity levels stayed the same, the study, published in the journal PLOS ONE reported.

“Certainly, people who don’t exercise know that there are associations with mental health outcomes, yet the ones that increased their exercise also reported increased anxiety and stress,”

said lead author Glen Duncan from the Washington State University.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

For the study, the research team analysed data from over 900 pairs of identical and same-sex fraternal twins from the Washington State Twin Registry.

Want to read more in Hindi? Checkout: सत्यार्थी : महामारी से बाल श्रम, तस्करी और दासता में होगा इजाफा

Of the survey respondents, 42 per cent reported decreasing levels of physical activity since the Covid crisis began, and 27 per cent said they had increased their activities. Another 31 per cent reported no change. Participants were asked about changes in their physical activity compared to one month previous.

Covid-stress may be hard to beat even with exercise
The researchers found that the association between decreased physical activity and stress was confounded by genetic and environmental factors. Unsplash

Those who reported a decrease in physical activity within two-weeks after the start of stay-at-home orders had a perceived higher level of stress and anxiety, which was expected. But surprisingly, many of the respondents who increased their physical activity felt the same way. The researchers found that the association between decreased physical activity and stress was confounded by genetic and environmental factors.

The researchers found some association between decreased physical activity and anxiety: within a pair of twins, the sibling with decreased physical activity had higher levels of anxiety than the sibling who reported no change. In addition, anxiety levels were higher among older people and women.

Also Read: Bangladesh PM Urges Countries To Increase Contributions To Fight Climate Change

“It’s not necessary that exercise won’t help you personally manage stress. It’s just that there is something genetically and environmentally linking the two,”

Duncan said.

Recently, a study, published in the journal Behavioural and Cognitive Psychotherapy, revealed that early identification and treatment is vital to avoid long-term mental health consequences from Covid-19 among children and young people. (IANS)

Previous articleUN Secretary-General Calls For Efforts To Address Air Pollution
Next articleEverything You Need To Know About ‘Post Covid-19 Syndrome’

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

Children Exposed to Tobacco Have Higher Rates of Hospital Admissions: Study

NewsGram Desk - 0
Children who are exposed to tobacco have higher rates of hospital admissions after visiting emergency departments or urgent care facilities, warn researchers. The study, published...
Read more
India

Chef Ranveer Brar Launches #MakingMillionCount for Indian Street Vendors

NewsGram Desk - 0
By Puja Gupta What started as the craze for a handphone photo of "Smoked caramelized apple with buttermilk yolk and a rose macaroon" around 357...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Dutch Engineers Working on ‘Smart’ Mask to Monitor Wearer’s Temperature

NewsGram Desk - 0
Physicians and engineers in the Netherlands said they are developing a “smart mask” that uses sensors and data to monitor a wearer's temperature and...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,162FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,774FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Children Exposed to Tobacco Have Higher Rates of Hospital Admissions: Study

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Children who are exposed to tobacco have higher rates of hospital admissions after visiting emergency departments or urgent care facilities, warn researchers. The study, published...
Read more

Chef Ranveer Brar Launches #MakingMillionCount for Indian Street Vendors

India NewsGram Desk - 0
By Puja Gupta What started as the craze for a handphone photo of "Smoked caramelized apple with buttermilk yolk and a rose macaroon" around 357...
Read more

Dutch Engineers Working on ‘Smart’ Mask to Monitor Wearer’s Temperature

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Physicians and engineers in the Netherlands said they are developing a “smart mask” that uses sensors and data to monitor a wearer's temperature and...
Read more

Coding Emerges as the Highest Searched Online Course Amid Pandemic

Education NewsGram Desk - 0
By Puja Gupta While traditional channels of education are disrupted due to the pandemic, those in pursuit of knowledge have discovered a big fountain of...
Read more

7 Nutrient Deficiencies Common in Women and How to Manage Them

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
By Puja Gupta There can be many reasons why women develop nutrient deficiencies - an improper diet, hectic schedule, and even a lack of knowledge...
Read more

Here’s What Indians Are Most Fearful About With Regard to The Pandemic

India NewsGram Desk - 0
India now has close to 4.5 million confirmed Covid-19 cases and has overtaken Brazil to become the second most infected country in the world...
Read more

Everything You Need To Know About ‘Post Covid-19 Syndrome’

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The effect of the ongoing pandemic has rippled through the whole healthcare ecosystem; and healthcare workers continue to battle on the frontlines to treat...
Read more

Exercise May Not be Able to Beat Covid-Stress

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Exercise has been shown to reduce anxiety and stress, but now in a major study, the researchers have revealed that it may not be...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Casti Audio on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Ecran display complet cu rama Samsung Galaxy S7 EDGE negru on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
valve on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ปั้มไลค์ on Health
ปั้มไลค์ on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ABIM on How Hinduism as a Religion becomes the epitome of Religious Tolerance? Find Out!
ปั้มไลค์ on Gymnast Dipa Karmakar aims to knock off World Champion Simone Biles off her pedestal in Vault

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,162FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,774FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Donate to NewsGram to support quality journalism.
x