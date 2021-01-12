Tuesday, January 12, 2021
Exercise During First-Trimester To Lower Risk Of Gestational Diabetes

Gestational diabetes refers to diabetes diagnosed for the first time during pregnancy

Exercise is safe and beneficial for healthy pregnant women. Pixabay

Pregnant women who exercise more during the first trimester of pregnancy may have a lower risk of developing gestational diabetes, a new study suggests. The analysis found that lower risk was associated with at least 38 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise each day — a bit more than current recommendations of at least 30 minutes a day five days a week.

“We know that exercise is safe and beneficial for healthy pregnant women. These results show that exercise is helpful in avoiding gestational diabetes, though you might need to do a little bit more than currently recommended to enjoy that benefit,” said researcher of the study, Samantha Ehrlich, Assistant Professor at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville in the US.

Gestational diabetes refers to diabetes diagnosed for the first time during pregnancy. It can pose serious health problems including pregnancy and delivery complications as well as increased future risk for diabetes in both mother and child.

For the study, published in the journal Diabetes Care, the team analyzed data collected for the Pregnancy Environment and Lifestyle Study (PETALS), a longitudinal study that included a physical activity questionnaire from 2,246 pregnant women. The observational study was based on women’s self-reported levels of exercise during their first trimester of pregnancy.

It found that exercising at least 38 minutes per day lowered the risk of gestational diabetes by 2.1 cases per 100 women and the risk of abnormal blood sugar by 4.8 cases per 100 women. “We know that six to 10 women per 100 get gestational diabetes,” Ehrlich said. “If being more active could reduce that by two women per 100, that’s a clear benefit.” The authors suggest that the current recommendations may need to be rethought to improve women’s chances of preventing gestational diabetes with exercise. (IANS)

