Thursday, November 26, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home India An Exhibition Dedicated To Explore Sikh Heritage, Culture
IndiaLead StoryReligion

An Exhibition Dedicated To Explore Sikh Heritage, Culture

The solo exhibition titled 'Engaging With The Ultimate' runs from November 30-December 8

0
SIkh
The Exhibition will be live on Guru Nanak Jayanti. IANS

Revealing vignettes of Sikh heritage founded in its distinctive socio-cultural and visual identity and manifesting a lived faith pictorially, a series of works of art by artist Harshdeep Kaur will go on view from November 30, Guru Nanak Jayanti. The works celebrate cultural nuances of Sikhism and natural landscapes

The solo exhibition titled ‘Engaging With The Ultimate’ runs from November 30-December 8 at the Delhi-based Arpana Art Gallery. Presented by Dhoomimal Gallery and curated by Dr. Seema Bawa, the solo presents a varied mix of canvases showcasing landscapes & figurative works. Her work speaks of the social and natural landscapes that surround our physical and imaginative selves while evoking an intrinsic emotive charm.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

The series that sets her work apart is based on Sikh men and women; embedded as it is in her own lived experience, on her observation of the lives of the Sikh people, their festivals, and rituals.

“Sikh people and rituals inspire me to create a new dimension in Sikh art. The Khalsa’s wearing Kesari turbans; engaged in meditation, working in the fields or as horse riding soldiers, skilled in warfare have left a lasting impression on my art and me,” explains Harshdeep.

“Each of my works from portraits, figures & landscapes have one thing in common which is the peaceful nature of it. Looking around at what’s happening in the world and how simple things are getting complicated, I wanted my works to speak for themselves. Since childhood, I observed my parents follow a very specific routine of path, Shabad & belief in God and that made me connect with my own self very quickly. That experience was so strong and peaceful that I wanted to show it in my works. This exhibition celebrates the life of Sikh people, their festivals, rituals, the Khalsa’s in meditation and also skilled in warfare,” the artist told IANSlife.

Sikh
The work is based on Sikh men and women. IANS

There are also two contemplative works, Prasad and Prayer that represent the Sikh peoples’ communitarian and egalitarian world through the ritual practice of service and meditative silence revealed through the Word, Shabd and nama; both leading towards realization of the Ultimate Reality, explains the gallery.

“Another trait marker of the Sikhs is their appearance, especially the turban, especially the Dumala or domala, a turban wound with lesser number of folds, worn by devout members of both genders. Her paintings, big and small format, depict these Dumala wearers not only as devout and committed Sikhs but also bring out their individual and communitarian identity. A slightly whimsical work shows a dumala wearing lady sporting dark glasses and western wear, a mark of the diaspora’s struggle to adapt to changing milieu,” said the gallery.

ALSO READ: Online Exhibition Of Photographs To Commemorate International Day Of Person With Disabilities

Her landscapes explore silent spaces marked by the absence of humans, where it is the trees, birds, lakes, and waters that suggest a narrative of peace and calm. Then there are the short poesies painted into a bunch of flowers in bloom or a pair of trees conversing in shadows of dusk, in reflections of forms in still waters.

The natural world has been magnified in her landscape paintings while it has been abstracted in her ink on paper works that use Chinese ink whose adaptability she discovered during a visit to Hong Kong. The play and experimentation with monochromatic tonalities of ink are seen in her forms, creating lots of depth in figures and landscape both. The visceral feel of the thick handmade paper and canvas surface, splattered with ink and water layers her work with light and shade that for her is intrinsic to experiencing form. (IANS)

Previous articleOutdoor Activities To Explore In Mammoth Lakes Of California
Next articleHigh Blood Pressure In Elderly Age Is More Linked To Extensive Brain Damage

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

A New Gene Therapy To Offer One-Day Treatment For An Eye Disease

NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have developed a new gene therapy approach that offers one-day treatment for an eye disease that leads to a progressive loss of vision...
Read more
Health & Fitness

High Blood Pressure In Elderly Age Is More Linked To Extensive Brain Damage

NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have revealed that higher than normal blood pressure (BP) is linked to more extensive brain damage in the elderly, suggesting that it is...
Read more
Lead Story

Outdoor Activities To Explore In Mammoth Lakes Of California

NewsGram Desk - 0
Call it a safety precaution or your chance to finally have some "me time" in the pandemic, solo travel is unquestionably one thing that...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,780FollowersFollow

Most Popular

A New Gene Therapy To Offer One-Day Treatment For An Eye Disease

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have developed a new gene therapy approach that offers one-day treatment for an eye disease that leads to a progressive loss of vision...
Read more

High Blood Pressure In Elderly Age Is More Linked To Extensive Brain Damage

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have revealed that higher than normal blood pressure (BP) is linked to more extensive brain damage in the elderly, suggesting that it is...
Read more

An Exhibition Dedicated To Explore Sikh Heritage, Culture

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Revealing vignettes of Sikh heritage founded in its distinctive socio-cultural and visual identity and manifesting a lived faith pictorially, a series of works of...
Read more

Outdoor Activities To Explore In Mammoth Lakes Of California

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Call it a safety precaution or your chance to finally have some "me time" in the pandemic, solo travel is unquestionably one thing that...
Read more

Effective Ways To Reduce Stress And Accomplish Day-To-Day Mental Health

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
You were possibly trained at a young age about ways to improve your physical health, however, mental health and self-care might have taken a...
Read more

Beat The Winter Gloominess By Tweaking Your Home Decor

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Winters are truly magical as it brings along the joy of sipping a hot cup of tea, the ease of snuggling in your blanket,...
Read more

Reasons To Buy Texas Flag

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
By Cathy Carter Most Texans tend to get nostalgic and emotional when they plan to Buy Texas Flag because of the sense of patriotism it...
Read more

5 Things To Do Before Applying For Your First Internship Or Job

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
By Sunidhi Finding a job has become challenging during times of coronavirus as a lot of people are unemployed and vacancies are less. The crisis...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

http://about-bonsai.blogspot.com/2018/02/lavender-star-flower-bonsai.html on Health
mobile legends on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
SEO on Medak in Telangana: Lakes and Rivers now polluted with Antibiotics
Make Hair Grow Back on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Samsung Clear View Cover Galaxy S9 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Japanese Particle Ni on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,780FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada