Thursday, March 11, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story Experts Developed An Intel Powered Retina Risk Assessment Software
Lead StoryScience & Technology

Experts Developed An Intel Powered Retina Risk Assessment Software

DR is a leading cause of blindness and vision loss in adults, and early detection and treatment are critical to stopping the damage

0
Intel powered
Intel powered Retinal assessment software. Pixabay

A team of experts has developed an Intel-powered comprehensive retina risk assessment software-as-a-service platform in India. Developed by Sankara Eye Foundation and Singapore-based Leben Care, Netra.AI is a cloud-based Artificial Intelligence (AI) solution and is powered by Intel technology. It uses deep learning to identify retinal conditions in a short span of time. The solution can identify diabetic retinopathy (DR), greatly reducing the screening burden on vitreoretinal surgeons.

“With Netra.AI, Sankara Eye Foundation and Leben Care have leveraged the power of Intel Xeon Scalable processors and built-in Intel Deep Learning (DL) Boost to accurately detect DR and enable timely treatment to effectively combat avoidable vision impairment and blindness in diabetic patients.” Prakash Mallya, Vice President and Managing Director of Sales, Marketing and Communications Group, Intel India, said in a statement.

Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay updated.

Netra.AI analyzes images from portable, technician-operated fundus camera devices, for immediate results of referable DR grading via a cloud-based web portal. The solution uses cutting-edge AI algorithms, developed in collaboration with leading retina experts, with a four-step deep convolutional neural network (DCNN).

ALSO READ: Retinal Implants Can Give Artificial Vision To Blind

So far, Netra.AI has screened 3,093 patients in India and identified 742 at-risk patients. India has one of the largest diabetic populations of any country in the world, approaching 98 million cases by 2030.

Research shows that DR is a leading cause of blindness and vision loss in adults, and early detection and treatment are critical to stopping the damage. However, the lack of trained retinal specialists in India — especially in remote, rural regions — limits effective screening of asymptomatic patients. This results in patients coming late with advanced diabetic eye disease. (IANS/SP)

Previous articleReport: Women More Likely Perceived To Be Less Productive While WFH
Next articleHow IITs Are Helping People Get Clean Drinking Water Across The Country

RELATED ARTICLES

Entertainment

A Few Top Television Actors Who Will Soon Be Seen On The Big Screen

NewsGram Desk - 0
Actors have always enjoyed reaching their audience through their body of work, and television is considered the platform with a wide reach. However, the...
Read more
Lead Story

How IITs Are Helping People Get Clean Drinking Water Across The Country

NewsGram Desk - 0
Some leading Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) are taking the initiative to provide clean water with the help of science and innovation in places...
Read more
Business

Report: Women More Likely Perceived To Be Less Productive While WFH

NewsGram Desk - 0
While working from home, women are four times more likely to be perceived as being less productive than male counterparts, a new report revealed....
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

A Few Top Television Actors Who Will Soon Be Seen On The Big Screen

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Actors have always enjoyed reaching their audience through their body of work, and television is considered the platform with a wide reach. However, the...
Read more

How IITs Are Helping People Get Clean Drinking Water Across The Country

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Some leading Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) are taking the initiative to provide clean water with the help of science and innovation in places...
Read more

Experts Developed An Intel Powered Retina Risk Assessment Software

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
A team of experts has developed an Intel-powered comprehensive retina risk assessment software-as-a-service platform in India. Developed by Sankara Eye Foundation and Singapore-based Leben...
Read more

Report: Women More Likely Perceived To Be Less Productive While WFH

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
While working from home, women are four times more likely to be perceived as being less productive than male counterparts, a new report revealed....
Read more

Kidney Ailments In Children: High Junk Food Consumption Is A Risk Factor

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
It's often hard for children to resist eating junk foods. Consuming anything in excessive quantities is always harmful to health. Junk food is high...
Read more

The Manifold Benefits Of Early Detection Of Cancer

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The importance of early health screening in cancer is twofold, as detecting cancer in the initial stages for better treatment outcomes, and screening is...
Read more

Know About Thyroid Disorder, Symptoms And How Hypothyroidism Affects Fertility

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The thyroid gland is a butterfly-shaped organ in the front of our neck that produces hormones in order to regulate metabolism and thus, it...
Read more

73% Indians Get 4 Or More Unwanted SMS Every Day

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
A total of 74 percent of citizens say they still get spam SMS despite registering on TRAIs 'Do Not Call Registry, as per a...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

yes 바카라 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
klik disini on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
퍼스트 바카라 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Situs Slot on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
Szkło Tematy on Jews recollect the conquest of 1967 war after completing 50 years
우리 카지노 더나인 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ผิวแห้ง on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
NewsGram Desk on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Lester Spivakovsky on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
transformador trifásico 380v para 220v 15kva on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada