Thursday, December 10, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Experts Says No Alcohol For 2 Months After Covid19 Vaccine
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

Experts Says No Alcohol For 2 Months After Covid19 Vaccine

A warning against alcohol consumption

0
No alcohol
Consuming alcohol after covid19 vaccination can be harmful. Pixabay

Soon after Russian officials warned its citizens to avoid alcohol for two months after getting the Sputnik V vaccine shot, health experts in India said on Thursday that the move is a preventive measure for the Covid-19 patients.

According to the experts, a warning against alcohol consumption that has been issued is a general immune-boosting measure rather than as a specific contraindication or interaction with the vaccine.

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

Dr. Praveen Gupta, Director and Head, Neurology, Fortis Hospital in Gurugram, told IANS: “Russian officials have strangely advised few preventive measures for patients taking the vaccine which are likely to prevent them from contracting Covid-19 infection for two months.”

“Either they believe that vaccine will start working after two months or there is no rational reasoning why people should take prolonged precautions despite being vaccinated,” Gupta added.

To suggest such a measure in a country where alcohol consumption is very frequent, it can impact the population socially and economically and it may also make people vary of the vaccine, the expert stressed.

No alcohol
If you want to stay healthy and have a strong immune response, don’t drink alcohol. Pixabay

The warning came from Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova, who said in an interview that Russians will have to observe extra precautions during the 42 days it takes for the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine to become effective.

“Russians will have to refrain from visiting crowded places, wear face masks, use sanitizers, minimize contacts and refrain from drinking alcohol or taking immunosuppressant drugs,” Golikova told TASS News Agency.

Anna Popova, the head of Rospotrebnadzor, Russia’s consumer safety watchdog, recommended avoiding alcohol. “It’s a strain on the body. If we want to stay healthy and have a strong immune response, don’t drink alcohol,” she said.

ALSO READ: Rare Stroke Survivor Shares Story Of Hope, Resilience In Memoir

According to Dr. Jyoti Mutta, Senior Consultant, Microbiology, Sri Balaji Action Medical Institute in New Delhi, this statement is made with a view to mount a strong immune response in the body after vaccination.

“Although the side effects of the Sputnik vaccine are not known as of now and they claim the vaccine is 90 percent effective,” she told IANS. “We should evaluate the interaction of alcohol with the vaccine in greater detail before concluding as the vaccine may be used around the world,” Gupta said. (IANS)

Previous articleNeed Unlimited Free Instagram Followers? Try GetInsta
Next articleInternational Animal Rights Day: All Animals Have The Right To Live

RELATED ARTICLES

Education

Niti Aayog & SAP Labs Partner To Promote Digital Literacy

NewsGram Desk - 0
Atal Innovation Mission (AIM), government think-tank Niti Aayog and SAP Labs India on Wednesday said they have strengthened partnership to promote digital literacy, innovation,...
Read more
Lead Story

Ten Restaurants That Changed How America Eats

NewsGram Desk - 0
Delmonico’s, America’s very first restaurant, is also one of its most influential, according to Yale University history professor Paul Freedman. “It defined what elegant...
Read more
Lead Story

Love Jihad: The Story Of Before And Now

NewsGram Desk - 0
By Aaditya Kanchan In the last few days, there has been a lot of discussion about love jihad all over the country, and many states...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Niti Aayog & SAP Labs Partner To Promote Digital Literacy

Education NewsGram Desk - 0
Atal Innovation Mission (AIM), government think-tank Niti Aayog and SAP Labs India on Wednesday said they have strengthened partnership to promote digital literacy, innovation,...
Read more

Ten Restaurants That Changed How America Eats

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Delmonico’s, America’s very first restaurant, is also one of its most influential, according to Yale University history professor Paul Freedman. “It defined what elegant...
Read more

Love Jihad: The Story Of Before And Now

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
By Aaditya Kanchan In the last few days, there has been a lot of discussion about love jihad all over the country, and many states...
Read more

First Human Milk Bank In The Northeast Region

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
In an initiative for vital neonatal care, the first human milk bank in the northeast region was set up in Guwahati on Wednesday to...
Read more

The Kinds of Roles Offered To Me Now Are Different: Sonu Sood

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Actor Sonu Sood, who is in the limelight for the charity work he has been doing during the lockdown, says the kind of roles...
Read more

Different Yoga Ways To Deal With The Winter Chills

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
As winter comes along, the air gets crisp and dry. That has a direct effect on the metabolic functioning of the body. Yoga and...
Read more

International Animal Rights Day: All Animals Have The Right To Live

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
International Animal Rights Day is celebrated annually on December 10, which coincides with the anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights in 1948. All...
Read more

Experts Says No Alcohol For 2 Months After Covid19 Vaccine

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Soon after Russian officials warned its citizens to avoid alcohol for two months after getting the Sputnik V vaccine shot, health experts in India...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

Parbriz Fiat Talento Platform 1989 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz auto CITROEN C4 CACTUS 2015 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbrize MAZDA MX 6 GE 1997 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz Lancia Thesis 2009 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
www.XMC.pl on Roti: An integral part of Indian culture
WWW.XMC.pl on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
help essay on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
buy essay papers on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
essay assistance on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Benjamin on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada